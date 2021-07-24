Eva Antoniadou: “Make meditation or healing work a regular”

Make meditation or healing work a regular. Again, online sources are free and available. Start small with 5 or 10 minutes a day and make it a habit. It does so much good for you to help you calm down and center more.

Eva Antoniadou is an experienced cosmic energy healer, reader and teacher based in Los Angeles. She started her career over 15 years ago and inherited her clairvoyance, clairaudience and emphatic abilities from her Greek grandmother and her father — so psychic abilities have always run in her family!

Her focus is restoring the bio-field and chakras to bring balance into people’s lives. This method cuts the connection with past lives and any negative form, spell and misfortune. This results in wealth in terms of health, success and love.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a strange childhood not your regular kind, people always looked at me strange and I always felt a bit misplaced since I had weird dreams and feelings. You can say I was also unaligned which brought all sorts of problems with it. I did a regular childhood as normal as it could be I suppose.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My work as a psychic wasn’t planned it just happened. I was a beautician prior to that and as I applied makeup I’ve noticed I would read people and their energy leading to a psychic reading, healing and giving people advice. Once I decided for my personal path to become a healer for self-healing my career shifted completely into psychic and healing work.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I can’t say it was only one person but many different people. My psychic friend was the first one to tell me at age 26–27 that I had abilities and I would have to develop them on my own. That’s how everything started. But I have done mostly self-work and got a bit direction here and there. I would say become your own teacher by learning that goes a long way!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Generally learning how to be diplomatic or neutral. In my career it is crucial not to judge and just listen. I have made mistakes by weighing in with my personal opinion.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The secret — it took me years to truly understand the concept, but I now I live by it daily! I am that person today that thinks positive even encourage others

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Don’t judge a book by its cover! We don’t know the pain or joy people go through, things are never as they seem

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am releasing my app on apple and android which is similar to my website. It can reach more people with free information about planetary constellations, free meditation and tips and tricks for healing or self-healing with crystals etc.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Crystals are my go to source, since any crystal has healing properties and it can researched for free online. You can never go wrong with that. Hold it in your hands or carry it with you for healing and protection purpose. Make meditation or healing work a regular. Again, online sources are free and available. Start small with 5 or 10 minutes a day and make it a habit. It does so much good for you to help you calm down and center more. If you cant do either one, try breathing exercises where it helps you to calm down and focus on the healing. Do few minutes a day it will help and you can do this anywhere but my tip is connect with nature when doing so!

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I am a cosmic energy healer and teacher so I heal and meditate through that. I align my chakras and remove not wanted attachments. I feel replenished after that! I also do reiki which is similar but a tat lighter energetically. These are my go to methods of relaxation.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Personally I prefer to move by walking everyday. This is one part of my physical healing, but do something you love even if it’s dancing Stretching helps me as well, as we remove physical blockages and release tension from our body I try exercise everyday for mental clarity. I learned over the last 3 years how important it is to move for mental clarity as well.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

In theory it is easier said then done, but when we’re stressed we tempt to eat more junk. I personally started by switching slowly foods out for healthier options. It is the part where you have to give up something that makes it challenging. So I personally tricked myself into healthier eating. Yet I have days where I splurge more I try to go back into my healthy eating rhytm. When our chakras are blocked, we also tempt to overindulge or eat bad. Its all about alignment.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Make time for yourself, even if it only is to read a book Don’t obligate yourself to do things if you feel stressed or pressured to it Talk to your friends or family when you’re having difficulties you’re not alone

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Generally you should try the method of smiling towards people. 99% of the time people will smile back at you and they’re happy you gave them a reason to smile which will make you feel better too!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

YES absolutely! I find it helpful to leave the house and disconnect from anything and walk or hike. It is like a reset. Choose your favorite go to spots and just detach is a destress component.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Be kind to one another. Pay forward that would be the ultimate by doing a service or donating for people in need or any organization that needs our help.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Tyler Perry — he walks the talk and he is inspiring but also gives back to his community.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.cosmicenergylife.com or facebook/instagram @cosmicenergylife

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.