SUDHIR. GOPAL. AMIN

He was everyone’s favourite. He had a positive aura throughout his life. Anyone who ever had the privilege to meet him, even once, he has certainly touched their life.

He would always say, “Everything in life happens for a reason”.

In 2008, a Fire Officer Abhay Mohite (35), who had been injured in a tree-falling incident while on duty at Nariman Point and had been denied admission to the private Bombay Hospital because his family did not have money. My maternal uncle, Sudhir Amin, who was an Assistant Divisional Fire Officer at the time, had paid 1 lakh from his own pocket for the respective officer’s treatment. the selfless gesture shamed the BMC into finally making emergency funds available in the year 2014.

In 2011, he had shown exemplary courage during the horrific Mumbai 26/11 attacks. While the group of firemen attempted to fathom the extent of the massacre on that fateful November night, it was him who led from the front. He climbed through a window, entered the fourth floor of the Taj Hotel and rescued several trapped guests. For this act of bravery, he was honoured with the President’s Medal for Gallantry. He was a legend both on and off the field. At the fire station, he was known fondly as “Parade ka Baadshah”.

Few years later, he was promoted to Deputy Fire Officer. He has been felicitated antemortem and posthumously.

On the fateful day of 14th May, 2015, with 90% burn injuries, while rescuing his colleague’s lives who were trapped inside fire engulfed Gokul Niwas, Kalbadevi. He lost his battle with life.

He struggled all his life, valued everything he had, respected and preserved relationships. Considered family and friends more important than anything else in his life.

He would say, never compare your life with anyone who has a lot more than you do, instead be grateful for what you have and look up to people who have lesser than you, and are happier. He would financially and morally support people who would require medical or educational help. He was always there for the one’s in need. That’s eventually the purpose of life, Right?

As the saying goes, “Carve your name on hearts, not tombstones. A legacy is etched into the minds of others and the stories they share about you”.

He certainly has, even after almost 5 years. I still do hear beautiful stories about him and the lives he has saved.

He is the sole reason behind why my perception towards men changed.

Men who realize their responsibilities towards their families, early in life. Men who work hard so that their families can experience anything they desire for and cherish every moment, who are protective of their families and loved ones and they would do everything to make them feel safe. Men who help the one’s in times of need, who serve the society.

We tend to generally regard men as “They are all one and the same”. But that is not true.

There are men who make sure that their mothers, sisters and their female friends are safe. There are men who stay loyal to their partner, who trust their partner and respect the relationship more than their ego, who make sure that the women they are with, is comfortable. There are men who struggle all their lives to make ends meet, and never brag about it, like Women do.

MEN, WHO STAND UP FOR WHAT IS RIGHT, ARE THERE FOR THE ONE’S IN NEED, WHO WOULD NOT THINK BEFORE SACRIFICING THEIR LIVES TO SAVE OTHERS.

Men deserve the credit, owing to the fact that in today’s world they are not being given the credit when it’s due. 🙂