Étienne Bernier of Kreezee Sports: “Value your employees”

As part of my series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Étienne Bernier.

A Quebec City firefighter since 1995, Etienne began a second career in IT in Ottawa in 2002 as an account and project manager at I4Design. In 2006, he made the switch to Evolutra Corporation where he held the position of sales director and project manager.

In 2013, Étienne co-founded Kreezee Sports, a management platform for sports organizations with his two partners and fellow sports enthusiasts, Sylvain Gagnon and Dominic Lord, where he holds the position of CEO. Over the past few years, Étienne has contributed to the expansion of Kreezee Sports through his expertise in project management and business development.

Étienne is known for his unifying character, his foolproof discipline and structured work ethic.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After high school, I went to college in business administration for two years. Around the middle of my second year, I watched the movie “Backdraft”, a film about two brothers working together in the Chicago fire department. I fell in love with that job! I went to the firefighter academy in Montreal for two years and was hired in Quebec City in 1995.

Even though I loved being a firefighter, the dream to become an entrepreneur was still there. When a friend of mine contacted me to join him at a web development company in Ottawa, I jumped at the opportunity! I worked there for about eight years, starting from four and growing to almost 100 employees. During that venture, I learned a lot about business management as I was involved in every aspect of it. As Ottawa was a five-hour drive from my home in Quebec City and as I had young kids, I decided to quit this project to be closer to my family.

In Quebec City, I was playing hockey in an adult league and as I was one of the league’s administrators, I was looking for a platform to share schedules, stats and standings with all the other players. There were no good, free products available and the good ones were very expensive for a small league like ours. I then decided to start my own platform and asked my old friend from high school, Sylvain Gagnon, to join me. I needed a great developer with a business mindset and Sylvain was the perfect partner for my project.

We worked on the blueprints, joined a couple of Sylvain’s friends to help him in the development of the platform, and had an elite senior league requesting our services in the spring of 2014. At that time, we had nothing to show as the platform wasn’t halfway through its development. We hired two interns for the summer, and we finally got ready for the season to start in September! We ran the platform on a beta version for one year and made the official launch in the spring of 2015 in a free mode.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Funny now, but maybe not at the time it happened! We were having great traction in the U.S., following our introduction in the U.S. market and we wanted to surf on that vibe. So we registered as exhibitors in a sports trade show in downtown Chicago. It was going to be the largest show for coaches and managers that year! We arrived at the location and started to set up our booth, and were a bit intimidated by the big names building their huge fortress there! We only had a 6 feet wide booth, a table cloth with our logo, two laptops and one extra monitor for demos. We were confident we would get a lot of leads from this event and were eager to start welcoming guests on Thursday night. Unfortunately, no one came to the show the first night. We guessed it was normal and kept our dream to welcome a lot of guests the day after. Friday afternoon, we met about 10 people, all coming from other booths because there were almost no visitors in the building. We ended up packing up our booth Friday night, even though the show was supposed to end on Saturday afternoon. And anyway, all the big names were already gone. The show cost over 10,000 dollars and we got no leads coming from it. The takeaway from this was to never attend a trade show in its first year if you don’t have a huge budget, even if it’s supposed to be the largest event of the year!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Not that I want to forget all that my parents did for me in my life. They were perfect to me, very present and always supportive in all my projects. However, the one who gave me the energy and power to keep dreaming about my goals, even in my worst times in business, was my wife Sandra who passed away last September. She was so energetic and positive that she made me have the energy to work and focus on my goals. I’ll never forget that woman and she’ll always give me the courage to overcome all the challenges I’ll face during my business venture. She was a model of resilience.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

Customer service and customer experience are essential parts of any business. In today’s fierce and competitive market, companies have to find ways to differentiate themselves from the rest. The two most obvious ways to do this are with the product itself and the pricing, but there are other factors that companies need to consider. In the extremely competitive market we live in today, the product and price are sometimes not enough to make a company rise above the rest and that’s where the other factors come into play. In my opinion, the most important factor outside of product and price is customer service. Throughout the whole sales process, accompanying the customer and making sure they get a great experience is very important as it allows you to build a relationship of trust. On the one hand, this could translate into repeat business, and on the other, it contributes to strengthening the brand’s image and reputation.

A lot of companies tend to focus on new business, but keeping your existing customers is just as important, and that’s why customer service and customer experience are so critical. A customer may buy your product, but if you offer no support and a bad customer experience, they might decide to try a competitor. So in my books, good customer service and customer experience equals client retention and repeat business, which is absolutely essential.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Knowing what we know about the importance of customer service and the customer experience, I don’t understand how some companies still don’t address the problem. In some cases, companies are simply too big, have been around forever and are too well established to change the way they do business.

Another factor could be the company’s culture. If companies do not have a customer-centric approach and also do not value their employees, the customer service and experience will suffer tremendously. Why would an underpaid, undertrained customer service representative go the extra mile to help a customer and provide the best experience possible?

Lack of training is also one of the main reasons for this disconnect. Some companies underestimate the importance of investing in the training of their customer service employees. Customer service is a hard and challenging role, and regular training can lead to higher employee engagement, improved customer service skills and enhanced customer satisfaction — which in turn translates to increased profit for your business.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

The increasingly competitive market has definitely had a huge impact on the way companies handle customer service and the customer experience. As I mentioned before, the product and the price is not enough to differentiate your company from its competitors in most cases. Also now more than ever, customers don’t simply choose a product, they choose a company. That’s why customer experience, social responsibility and brand perception are some of the key differentiators that need to be taken into account. Customers are also much more informed than they used to be and can easily communicate with each other, which means that companies can’t get away with simply having a good product and hoping that it will be enough.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

Previously, we didn’t have any customers in the U.S. We then had the chance to meet the owner of the biggest youth hockey tournament organizer in North America while he attended a Montreal hockey tournament with his kids. I connected with him and he agreed to give us a trial with our platform for one of his events. They were running a tournament with over 300 teams in Detroit, and his team needed to change the entire schedule they had published on their Kreezee tournament website. As there were a lot of parents, coaches and managers visiting the website to get the schedule for their own team, they needed to change it very quickly. They called us to see if we could give them a hand in this, and we jumped on it right away. Fifteen minutes later, we had the new schedule live with their over 800 games shared on the website. They were more than wowed!

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Yes, it did! They ended up running all their hockey tournaments using our platform, and as they were the largest in their industry, we had a load of tournaments requesting us for their events. Today, it’s more than 60% of our business that comes from the U.S. with over 400 tournaments!

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Create a great company culture: At Kreezee, our company culture is centered around the wellbeing of my employees. I trust and support all of my employees, and do this by giving them positive working conditions with flexible hours, generous vacation packages and a stimulating work environment. Value your employees: All my employees know that they can count on me for help, professional or personal, at any given time. The most important thing for me is to let my employees know that I trust them, and by giving them a positive and stimulating work environment, I contribute to their success in addition to the company’s success. Invest in proper training: At Kreezee, customer service is one of our priorities, so I make sure that our support team gets the proper training regularly in order to keep them ahead of the game. Stay implicated: I don’t micromanage, but I still stay involved in the company’s day-to-day activities. Every morning, the team attends a quick meeting where all departments talk about ongoing initiatives, issues, clients, etc. It allows me to stay connected to my team and better understand what is happening at all levels of the company. Get on the field and meet your customers: Obviously, with the pandemic, I can’t do this anymore. But in the past, I would often go visit our new or existing customers during a tournament to meet them in person and to experience their event first-hand. Meeting a customer face-to-face really helps develop the relationship and allows you to better understand their reality.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

In some cases, giving a customer a “Wow!” experience is enough for them to encourage others to reach out. But there are a few things that you can do to increase that probability. The most obvious one is to simply encourage the customer to talk about your company and to leave a review. Word of mouth can be a very powerful tool in certain cases, and with the considerable increase in e-commerce, reviews can be a deciding factor for consumers when choosing a company.

Another very popular and effective method is having a solid referral program. More and more companies are choosing this method as it’s relatively easy to implement and has proven to be a very effective tool. Uber Eats is a great example of this, where users receive a shareable referral code that they can give to new customers, and they both get credit on their accounts.

Finally, making sure your website content stays fresh and relevant, as well as interacting with customers on social media can help encourage referrals as it shows that your company cares about customer experience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It might be difficult to implement, but universal healthcare for all would be the one I would choose. Health, both mental and physical, is the foundation of everything.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!