Ethel Ennis: A Quick Spotlight Of Musical Wellness!

When little girls cry, do they color in blue? Do they nourish their hearts with this “melancholy” hue? Why does sorrow have color? And, why so often colored in, blue?

Its one of those famous songs, which continues to maintain its significance, throughout each given generation. “Little Girl Blue.” Every little girl, and every woman, goes through (and re-experiences) their “little girl blue.” How they experience it is one thing! Nevertheless, we always carry our blue blankets; thick enough, heavy enough to carry the tears, and the pain they collect. Our “blue little girls” are sacred and serene. They give us the permission to cry. Even when going through that pain, they are always there to comfort us. They wrap their little, precious arms around us. Holding us close, while making sure that we are able to navigate through such difficult times. They wipe our tears, hold us close, and whisper those sweet words into our ears. Our “little girl blues” are our emotional saviors. You don’t have to wait for them. From the moment you want to cry, they magically appear. In that particular walk, they are walking with you. Staying by your side, with their tissues in head, to wipe away your tears. Comforting you and ensuring that you are safe. Protecting you while you weep, and giving you the time to heal your wound. Our “little girl blues” are truly sacred. They love us Dearly, and nurture our Being, so that we are always safe and secure.

We listen to the voice of Ethel Ennis, and her performance of this intrinsic song. What is intriguing, concerning this dynamic, is how she is sings to “little girl blue.” Not only does she perform to her, but she also creates an intrinsic opportunity for women to re-visit their, “little girl blue.” This time, that little girl, colored in blue, is presented in a familiar light. She is depicted, as someone we should venture to. Perhaps, her presence is a reminder of her-that long lost little girl, whom we pushed (and packed away) into our closets. Leaving them there like used clothes, only for them to finally step outside on their own; softly approaching you, when they hear your sobs. They are loyal to us, even when we have forgotten them.

When I was very young, the world was younger than I As merry as a carousel

The circus tent was strong, with every star in the sky Above the ring, I loved, so well

Now, the young world has grown, so old Gone is the tinsel, and gold

Sit there and count your fingers What can you do? Oh girl, you’re through Sit there and count your little fingers Unlucky, little girl, blue

Sit there and count the raindrops, falling on you It’s time you knew All you can count on, is the raindrops That fall on, little girl, blue

This particular recording of “Little Girl Blue” is brought with a tone of familiarity. In fact, our little girls, with bluish hues, are welcomed. They are encouraged to engage in the healing artistry of counting. Do your remember when we discussed the issue of counting, as a measure of control? Well, it’s during those down time, those sad times, when we need to feel that we are in control of, something! Time permits us to reflect. As we are counting, we are given the power and momentum to maneuver ourselves through time. When we are still, the pain can be most experienced. Yet, if we move around, just a little, it doesn’t become, as burdensome. The pain feels a little, less toxic. It doesn’t mean that you should move, frantically, or to stay busy just for the sake of “staying busy.” Not at all. It means that you move in a way, which helps you to release the pain. That’s what it means.

Again, we have, the voice of Ethel Ennis! It is comforting, kind, healthy, and encourages the, care of self. Her voice is the kind of sound, which is akin to the very Spirit of “little girl blue.” It caresses the words, with the elixir and tenderness of honey. There was a lot of care and wellness, when it came to moving through such intricate dynamics. There are different beauties to her persona. The very character being performed in the song, is a love letter, akin to an adult woman, performing to her younger self. It’s precious. Its beautiful! It is one example of, love!

Just read the lyrics, and you are able to observe just how the enchantment of the lullaby, unfolding. What makes this version of “Little Girl Blue,” so euphoric is that “little girl blue” is given acknowledgement. Her presence is welcomed. In fact, she is even encouraged to count. The counting doesn’t even seem, “odd.” In fact, it presented as, quite natural. There is nothing strange about it, should we be fair. What is captivating about the beginning of this song, is that begins with memory. The singing of this song, by Ethel Ennis, is that it takes a trip down “memory lane” to one’s childhood. There were memories of love, and seeing the world, as one big festivity. It was a festival! There were measures and places of love. Joy was abundant. Childhood dreams and imagination seemed to be at the very heart of society. Ethel Ennis took us through that personal journey. “Now, the young world, as grown, so old.” Of course, we can examine this in a different way. We could look at it in the context of age, being a numerical value OR we could relate it being connected to one’s Spirit and character. I would connect it to the latter. Childhood’s play should not dwindle simply because one gets older. Yes! We gain wisdom. Nevertheless, we could always carry those imaginative factors with us. Its only natural.

And so, as we continue to move towards a deeper level of our “little girl blues,” let’s always remember that she is never a stranger. No matter how we have tried to put her away, or shelter into a place, outside of our visual, she will always, re-appear. Whether we call her or not, she will appear. That’s the reality. Just know that there is nothing “scary” about her particular image. It is comforting and our “little girls” are a reflection of our “little selves.” She is a reflection of us, and we are a reflection of, her. That’s it! Therefore, never fear, in the counting game, of little girls. They are moving us into a healing time. A healing, anew, for a touch of, BLUE!