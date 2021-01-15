Ethel Ennis: A Quick Spotlight Of Musical Wellness!

Moonlights give the perfumes and hints to love. Something about their very Being, which incites humanity to explore deeper, into the very nature of love. Not that infatuation type of love. Nor does it pertain to the romances and fickle of imaginations, which come from romance novels-being saved, or swept off one’s feet. No. When it comes to moonlights and love, there is a level of nurture and nectar, when navigating through love’s authenticity. Love is not meant to be separate from nature, or a higher, Universal calling, to the Creator. When it interprets the very artistry of love, there is something about how it reflects truth and honesty, as it pertains to one’s conception of, self. When Moons are full, and especially very bright, there is a higher level of energy, which guides others to understand the feelings and emotions of others. This is especially true, when it relates to that initial attraction, to a certain someone. Underneath the moonlight, there are no secrets. Shining brightly, it reveals, everything. The Moon shines its light upon the heart and Soul. A person cannot hide their true feelings, even if they wanted to. It also means that underneath the Moonlight, there is a showcase of vulnerability. And, being vulnerable is extremely, healing!

What is it about the color, yellow, which makes the Moon feel like a sacred place? What is it about its glow, and illumination, that is attractive for those daring to appreciate its very existence. Now, that is an important question, worth asking. Furthermore, it also goes to show that secrets, and the sacred, are not always found, in the dark. Even lighter colors have an air of mystery to them; though, they are also connected to the blacker hues, and its ability, to create.

Returning into the world of Jazz music, we find the very audacity of the color, yellow! We have returned back into the world of the Jazz legend, Ethel Ennis! In her performance of the song, “The Moon Was Yellow,” the instrumentation brings out a unique chapter, when it relates to the very movement of the color, yellow. For this particular song, we hear a slow and steady pace. The Moon clearly has its own silent nature, in moving through the night’s timing. Its the brass instruments, which provides the illusion of flickers, into the night. Couple that with the playing of certain key notes on the piano, and you can imagine the stars beginning to flicker, while being hidden. Perhaps, such flickers are attributed to the flickers, which have been sung about.

The moon was yellow, and the night was young A smile brought us together, and I was wondering, whether We’d meet again, some day

The moon was yellow, and a song was sung That vocal inspiration, gave me the inclination To give my heart to you

Here we are, is our romance to continue? Will it be my luck to win you? May I look that far?

My love is mellow And my hopes are strong Around the cupid fellow Behold, the moon is yellow, and the night is young

https://www.baltimoremagazine.com/section/artsentertainment/ethel-ennis-still-not-singing-the-blues/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

We have often heard certain sayings, such as “the night is young.” Could such a statement also refer to the blossoming of, young love? Or, could it be the blossoming of a new love, which is meant to gain into a greater fruition? Listening to the lyrics, there is clearly a wonder of hope, which is presented throughout this romance, happening, within the course of the nighttime. Not only is it happening in nighttime, but also within the candle of the moonlight. Of course, that leads to another question.

Does the reason for moonlights serve as a blessing for love? Could the moon be watching us, and approving our selection, in the romance department? Perhaps. Maybe the moon’s revelation is a sign of Heaven’s ordaining of unions? After all, it is not truly real, if a greater power has not blessed the union. Sometimes, people have their own perceptions of what is, or is not, ordained by the Creator. Sometimes, humanity has a perception of convincing themselves into believing that certain unions are Heaven sent. When a person wants something, or someone, there is the tendency of doing just that. Yet, is it truly ordained by the Heavens, or a lesson (and experience) meant to be learned? Now, that is truly something. Nevertheless, when Heaven’s blessings are sent to the Moon-bouncing back onto the Earth-they pour blessings onto those, who are deserving; those truly believing in its power.

Words such as “vocal inspiration,” “smile,” “give my heart to you,” and others hint to the power of sound and image. Never forget the power of a pleasant grimace and a holistic image of humanity. And, let’s continue to remember that nurturing sound of Ethel Ennis’ voice. Her voice is not only perfect for the song, but it titillates the mind, regarding the mood of the night. In fact, if the Moon had a particular mystery and vibe, such would be it. Yellow is clearly a color for meditation! It is a walk in the park, and it colors love in Moonlight’s timing. Decorating the night, with flickers of love! Yellow love, that is!

https://jazztimes.com/features/tributes-and-obituaries/remembering-ethel-ennis-1932-2019/; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark