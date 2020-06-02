Ethan William Childress: “How much patience you have to have”

…How it’s a lifestyle, not just a dream — People dream of being famous, an actor, singer, whatever. But when you’re in the industry it’s an everyday thing. It’s a lot of work. You have to take classes and work on your craft. You have to keep doing lots of auditions. You have to work with dialog coaches. You have to possibly learn to do something you don’t know how to do for your character or for an audition. There’s a lot of work that goes into it.

As a part of our interview series with the rising stars in pop culture, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ethan William Childress.

Ethan William Childress stars in the hit ABC series “mixed-ish,” a spinoff of the TV show “black-ish.” Ethan plays Johan Johnson, the younger brother of Rainbow, opposite Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tika Sumpter, and Gary Cole. The show centers around the family’s experience of growing up as a mixed-race family in the ’80s and airs Tuesday nights at 9 PM on ABC.

Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in Las Vegas, Nevada. I have 2 older brothers and an older sister. My sister and one of my brothers are grown. It’s just my other brother and me still at home. I played competitive soccer and flag football before I got into acting. I also used to attend a traditional brick and mortar charter school that emphasizes the arts. A typical life for a kid.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had the chance to participate in an acting showcase that Adrian R’Mante does to see if it’s something I would be interested in. From the minute I auditioned for the program I was hooked. I knew this is what I wanted to do.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

What’s interesting to me is the people I’ve been able to meet. Just getting to know them as people and not actors or entertainers. Learning what they like and don’t like. For example, I started taking Jiu-jitsu classes after Mark-Paul [Gosselaar] started showing me moves in between takes and I found I really enjoy it. I can’t wait to get back to taking classes again.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

So there was this one scene where I was supposed to interrupt Tika [Sumpter] while she was talking about something. However, I kinda zoned out and missed my queue where I was supposed to interrupt here. She just kept talking and trying to get my attention. The dialog coach on set had to yell my name twice before I realized what was going on. After the director yelled cut everyone on set just started laughing. The lesson is obviously that you need to stay focused on set and when you make a mistake be able to laugh at yourself.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Who do you think that might help people?

I am working on my first voice over project and I am very excited about it. I can’t really give details about it yet but I think it’s going to be strange to see the cartoon character and hear my voice. I am ready for production to start again so I can get back to work. I am actually missing it right now.

Most young people your age don’t have to balance work and school. Can you tell us how you manage to balance your schoolwork, auditions, and time on set?

I have an amazing studio teacher who helps me focus on the school work, get done what I am required to do, and still get good grades. The dialog coach helps me with making sure I have all my lines down and can deliver them the way the director needs me to. My parents are super supportive of me following this dream. My mom really works hard to keep me focused when I have to do auditions and just making sure that I have time to get done everything I need to do. Then when I don’t have anything she makes sure I have lots of fun too.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Obviously my mom is who I am most grateful for. She works a full time job herself and still is able to make sure I am where I need to be, when I need to be there. That I have everything I need and still make sure I get to be a kid as much as possible. I am also grateful for my team (manager, agent, PR person). They all work so hard to make sure I can be as successful as possible. I am very blessed for sure. I am lucky to have some really great people in my corner.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s jump to the main part of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

How much patience you have to have — It’s easy to get frustrated with yourself if you keep messing up on something. Like you have the lines down but when the camera rolls you can’t remember them. Also there’s a lot of waiting like when you go in for an audition, you may be sitting there for a while before they get to you.

How you don’t have to memorize a whole script at one time — When I first got the job on mixed-ish and we did the first table read I was a little freaked out because I never had to memorize that many lines at one time. My mom just kept telling me it would be fine, I’d be fine. A few days before we started filming is when I finally found out that you only have to learn the lines for the parts being filmed that day. That it made it so much easier. Especially because sometimes they change things or take things out completely.

How repetitious it can be — I filmed a short film called The United States of Tomorrow where I learned that what you see on TV or in a movie is actually shot a bunch of times and from a bunch of different angles. So depending on how many people are in the scene and where everyone is at, you could end up shooting the same scene 20 times or more. Some scenes we spend hours filming again, and again, and again. But seeing the final product always makes it feel worth it.

How so much would change — When I first started I was still living in Las Vegas full time. My mom and I would come out to CA when I had an audition or I had to work. When I booked mixed-ish it meant we’d have to be out in CA on a more regular basis. It meant I couldn’t go to regular school anymore. It meant that I wouldn’t get to see my family and friends as much as before. My dad and brother still live in Las Vegas so my mom and I go home every chance we get. I wouldn’t change any of it though. My parents make it so easy for me to see my friends whenever I can. And my dad and brother come to visit us too so I get to see them lots.

How it’s a lifestyle, not just a dream — People dream of being famous, an actor, singer, whatever. But when you’re in the industry it’s an everyday thing. It’s a lot of work. You have to take classes and work on your craft. You have to keep doing lots of auditions. You have to work with dialog coaches. You have to possibly learn to do something you don’t know how to do for your character or for an audition. There’s a lot of work that goes into it.

You are a person of enormous influence. How do you think you can use social media as a platform to be a positive influence to your fans, and for society at large?

I think just remaining positive is a huge thing. And giving back and helping whenever possible. Because I am in the position I am in, I have the opportunity to help make a difference for others when I can. For example, at Christmas, I used my own earnings to make a donation to a local radio station who does this huge toy drive every year. I like doing anything that helps families, kids, and animals. Like handing out toys at a children’s hospital, visiting with kids, things like that. I am blessed and I should be paying it forward.

If you had the ability to choose to work on any TV show or film, or work alongside any co-star, or with any director, what or who would that be, and why? You never know who might see this article, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are a few actors I would love the opportunity to work with for different reasons. One of my top choices is Will Smith because he’s such a diverse actor and person. There’s also Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He’s in a lot of my favorite films and I could definitely pass for being his son. I could also pass for being Jason Mamoa’s son too. Lastly, I’d love to be able to work with Michael B. Jordan because he does anime stuff and I love anime. I feel that I could learn so much from working with any of them. They’re all hard-working and successful. And from what I hear from people who have met them, they are humble. I admire that. I want to be thought of and looked at like that when I am older.

