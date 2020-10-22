Estella Kirk: “Diversity is important to make all people feel accepted and valued”

If I could inspire a movement it would be to tell people to choose what they put in their mind wisely because it influences them more than they know and it also influences the people around them. If all you listen to is negative music and or follow negative people on social media you are going to be more likely to have those same negative thoughts, so we have to choose wisely in everything. Even who we surround ourselves with.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Estella Kirk.

In a world of questions, Estella Kirk has found an answer. From a young age, Estella pursued dreams of acting, performing, and singing in hopes of one day becoming the next pop star.

As she chased this dream, her desires shifted, and when the question came of who she was going to do all of this for, her only answer was God. It was around this time that Estella began working with Kira Fontana of Kingdom Sound and together they began writing her first songs .

With an EP to be released in 2020, she set out to finalize the fifth and final song. As they put the finishing touches on the song, Estella and Kira felt it wasn’t right for the season they were in. As a virus spread around the world, so did more questions. For Estella and Kira, they had only one answer. If there is someone to go to for truth, security, and peace in a time of chaos, it is the Lord. After two days of prayer and writing, a new song emerged that felt exactly right.

Shelter In The Storm, Estella Kirk’s first single, focuses on the hope we have in the midst of uncertainty. This song reminds us that nothing is shocking to God. As the Covid-19 virus continues to move across our planet, so does fear. But our God is not afraid. He is in control. As headlines evoke panic, this song encourages us to “be still” knowing He is not panicked. As the storms of uncertainty sweep across our communities, we can be confident that God is our shelter and He is worth running to.

Eyes On You, Estella’s second release, is a personal testimony of looking to Christ for hope even in the darkest of nights. “Eyes On You helps me to remember to trust God and lean on Him,” said Estella. “I know that I won’t always have the answers, but I know God is going to lead me in the right direction. His timing is perfect even when I can’t see.” When those around us betray our trust, and the world has nothing true to run to, God is our shelter and the truth worth fixing our eyes upon.

Estella Kirk’s “Shelter In The Storm” and “Eyes On You” are available now on all streaming platforms and at estellakirkmusic.com . You can watch the music video at youtube.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Hi, thank you so much for having me. I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma and started singing at the age of 7, performing at local theaters and restaurants. I started writing music and playing the guitar at the age of 12 and began finding my purpose to write Pop/Christian music. My biggest influences have been NF, Lauren Daigle and Tori Kelly.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up I tried everything from acting and modeling to gymnastics, dance, cheer, soccer, and softball and I found I loved music more than any of those things combined. I knew at an early age I was gifted with a special voice and that was my calling in life.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The craziest most interesting thing that happened in my career so far has been someone showing up to one of my shows with a HUGE picture of me and asking me to sign it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I have made was when I was first started was when I forgot the words to one of my songs and started making up the words as I went along, I guess it was a remix version at that point lol. In the end I don’t think anyone ever realized what happened, but next time I made sure I knew the words.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am in the process of releasing my EP, I have three songs out now and my full EP will be out by the first of November. You can find my music on all streaming platforms.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity is important to make all people feel accepted and valued. I also believe with diversity everyone will have different backgrounds therefore everyone will bring different ideas. Overall

It makes a movie or any project more interesting.

What are your “3 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Sometimes you run across people who rude and have a sense of entitlement, they want to start out at the top but not put the work in to get there. At times I wish people had better work ethic, I think it was a surprise to me, and it might have been helpful if someone had given me insight.

I wish someone would have told me to always stand up for what you believe in and what you want because if you don’t it could turn in to someone else’s project. I remember when I had my first writing class, we wrote a song and it was great but when we were finished it didn’t match the story I wanted to tell, because the writer changed the story. In the end I felt like it was more his song then mine.

I wish someone would have told me that it’s a lot of hard work, it can defiantly be hard keeping up with all the work that goes in to it but it’s defiantly worth it, I’ve learned people can be very opinionated, but you just have to roll with it and not take it to heart. You can’t let someone’s opinion stop you from achieving your purpose.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Tips for not burning out would just be to make sure your having FUN in everything you do, if you’re not enjoying what you’re doing you’re not going to be able to do it for very long. Also make sure you are taking breaks; I find that having little breaks throughout the day help a lot.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement it would be to tell people to choose what they put in their mind wisely because it influences them more than they know and it also influences the people around them. If all you listen to is negative music and or follow negative people on social media you are going to be more likely to have those same negative thoughts, so we have to choose wisely in everything. Even who we surround ourselves with.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

YES!! There are a lot of people who have helped along the way but I will name a few.

My Mom (Lisa) My Dad (Mike) Kira Fontana, she actually inspired me to do Christian music and co-wrote all the songs on my EP, she has been a huge inspiration, not only in music but in my life. All of my family And there are so many more that have been huge encouragers

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You may not end up where you thought you were going, but you will always end up where you are meant to be.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

YES! Lauren Daigle. I love her, she is such an inspiration to me and I would love to meet her one day.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.estellakirkmusic.com/

https://www.instagram.com/estellakirkmusic/

https://www.facebook.com/estellakirkmusic

