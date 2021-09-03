Estefani German Of Earth’s Shell: “Work smarter, not harder”

Work smarter, not harder. Prioritize business needs and work your strengths! Entrepreneurs work a lot to ensure that their businesses succeed and most of the time, they find themselves multitasking, as I used to do before learning that it is better to focus on achieving one crucial task before responding to the other one. As an entrepreneur in the early stages of launching my business, I usually focused on too many activities at once.

Estefani German is an esteemed cosmetologist and the Founder of Earth’s Shell self-care. With a decade of experience in the beauty industry, Estefani has mastered her skills to become a sought-after skincare specialist. A proud Latina she is passionate about protecting the planet and green beauty.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would like to know you better. Can you share your back story with us?

My name is Estefani German, I am the founder and CEO of Earth’s Shell, a skincare line that focuses on easy and reliable self-care with no pressure and no cliches. I am a Latina immigrant born in the Dominican Republic, currently residing in Canterbury, New Hampshire, United States of America. I am a mother of four children and a wife. I’ve always been interested in beauty, especially skin care. I decided to attend beauty school to further my career in the beauty industry, I graduated in 2015, where I learned crafts in hair, nails, and skin care. Additionally, I am a human services college graduate (2019) with experience working in the health field as a medical assistant and phlebotomy program graduate. My human services experience taught me to be compassionate and empathetic to people’s needs, attributes that endear me to a diverse clientele. Earth’s Shell is the beginning of a cherished dream that combines my passion for the beauty industry, passion for self-care, and passion for mental health. I am personally passionate about the planet’s wellbeing and knowing that climate change disproportionately impacts BIPOC communities, I created my line Earth’s Shell to be 100% natural, ethically sourced, vegan, and leaping bunny certified with recyclable packaging and a pledge to plant a tree for every single order.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

At the beginning of my business, I thought that those close to me would be the first to take a stand behind me. At that time, I had around sixty followers on Instagram; family and friends. When I decided to post the concept of launching a skincare brand on my private Instagram account, I was surprised to see that only a few people supported my idea. It might sound normal for all of you, but from the side of a new entrepreneur with little knowledge and experience in the business environment, this was de-motivating. I can boldly say to you that I was not ready for the ‘harsh’ reality check. From this, I learned that determination and trust in your abilities are important when facing an uncertain business environment to succeed as an entrepreneur. I also learned that entrepreneurs’ internal motivation is the greatest determinant of any business’ survival during the initial phases.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was starting Earth’s Shell, the biggest mistake I made was that I wanted to do it all. When I was laying the path for Earth’s Shell, I developed the vision, mission, and motto without any consultation. In addition, I designed what my skincare products would look like. I created the business plan alone and developed a marketing program without much consultation, which I thought would help target a wider market. All this was meant to ensure that the products and services to be delivered would stand a unique point of sale for my business. When I presented my proposal to my business consultant, who found many flaws, particularly in the goal and marketing program, I learned that incorporating people with relevant knowledge is important.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you get to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Every entrepreneur will seek assistance at some point along the way, we cannot be complete monopolies of business knowledge and expertise. I had a lot of help from different people, entrepreneurs, friends, and family members. When I think of help, the first person who comes to my mind is my husband, to whom I will always feel grateful. He has always been there for me since the beginning of my business. I can boldly say that most of the strategic decisions regarding my business have had his input.

Okay perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. How is the work you are doing helping to make a better impact on health and wellness?

A current trend is the impact of cosmetic products on health and wellbeing, forming an integral part of consumer buying behavior across the globe. It has always been my business to take care of other people’s welfare, as my career objective is based on service to humanity. Our main goal at Earth’s Shell is to contribute to global wellness and health; by providing products that enhance the end-user’s skincare and wellness with have no negative effects on their skin. Having these products is likely to enhance people’s confidence by improving their skin appearance and health. We also focus on environmentally friendly products. We can all agree that the consequences of polluting the environment are severe and ultimately affect both the users and non-users of products containing toxins.

Can you share your top ‘five lifestyle tweaks’ that you believe will help support peoples’ journey towards better wellbeing? Give an example or story for each.

1. Make exercise a daily routine- for example, squeeze in a 30-minute workout routine every morning. This is likely to keep your body strong and healthy.

2. Start your day with daylight, not screen light- start your day by experiencing the daylight, which is likely to boost your mood and make you appreciate the role of light in life.

3. Help other people! Helping others is likely to lower cases of anxiety emanating from too much focus on oneself. An example would be offering guidance to your neighbors or getting involved in local community efforts.

4. Improve your sleeping habits- good sleep benefits both your skin and your mental wellness. Sleeping for a minimum of seven hours can be of great help.

5. Have ‘me-time’- develop a routine where you incorporate personal moments where your brain can take a break to rest and charge. These moments help to refresh your mind. For instance, having 15 minutes of meditation before sleeping.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most wellness to the most people, what would that be?

I would start a self-care movement with more focus on educating people on the best and natural ways to enhance their health through self-care.

What are your ‘5 things I wish someone told me before I started and why?

1. Allow yourself to make mistakes- Entrepreneurs grow by taking chances and making mistakes. What entrepreneurs experience on their journey requires bravery. One of the ways we regularly practice bravery is taking a chance anytime it arises. If I had done this earlier, this probably would have improved my self-confidence and helped me gain a wider market during the development of my skincare products.

2. Your thoughts and dreams won’t be accepted by everyone you know- Often, it is difficult for new entrepreneurs to get their close friends to be supporters of their company ideas. I was one of those entrepreneurs. Had I known the facts about the relationship between capital and personal networks, I would have instead concentrated on soliciting more aid from other organizations and associations.

3. Dream big but have a plan- Having a big dream for entrepreneurs has always been a critical step for starting the business journey and its success. However, many are entrepreneurs who lack business plans to actualize the ideas and dreams they have at hand. Business plans help entrepreneurs effectively consider all the essentials required for their businesses’ successful implementation and progress. When I started this journey, I had a vision, but I had no plan to execute my vision. If I were aware of this before, I would have focused much more on creating a detailed business plan.

4. Slow and steady wins the race- Being persistent and consistent yields results. Furthermore, it assists an entrepreneur in avoiding the rush to get things done, which may result in low-quality execution. This also may contribute to the production of unsustainable products and services for the market. As an entrepreneur, I had to learn that many things happen behind the scenes and that the small details are just as important.

5. Work smarter, not harder- Prioritize business needs and work your strengths! Entrepreneurs work a lot to ensure that their businesses succeed and most of the time, they find themselves multitasking, as I used to do before learning that it is better to focus on achieving one crucial task before responding to the other one. As an entrepreneur in the early stages of launching my business, I usually focused on too many activities at once.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of the topics are dearest to you and why?

Mental health and self-care topics interest me the most. The interrelationship between the two and their alignment with my career objective, ‘service to mankind through skin health,’ excites me the most. Doing something practical that improves the lives of others is what I enjoy the most, which is why I am determined to reach as many people as possible.

What is the best way readers can follow you on social media?

@earthsshell

