Essentialism: Doing more by doing less

During the holiday season, I often feel overwhelmed. This particular season with the life-altering impact of the global pandemic was even more troubling. Lately, I find there are many things that attract my attention. I began a journey for simplicity. I was first introduced to the book, Essentialism through a Linkedin book club webinar.

I purchased both the Kindle and Audio version of the book. I scanned the Kindle version but listened intently to the Audiobook. After reading the book, I do wish I had been exposed much earlier in life. I found the book to be intuitive; the quality of activity supersedes the quantity of activity.

I have begun to practice more of the principles. I am not completely rehabilitated yet, but I am moving in the right direction to a simpler and more focused existence. I continue to practice fewer more meaningful actions supporting my life goals. A great read amid an unprecedented holiday season.