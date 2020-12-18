Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Essentialism: Doing more by doing less

Book Review

During the holiday season, I often feel overwhelmed. This particular season with the life-altering impact of the global pandemic was even more troubling. Lately, I find there are many things that attract my attention. I began a journey for simplicity. I was first introduced to the book, Essentialism through a Linkedin book club webinar.

I purchased both the Kindle and Audio version of the book. I scanned the Kindle version but listened intently to the Audiobook. After reading the book, I do wish I had been exposed much earlier in life. I found the book to be intuitive; the quality of activity supersedes the quantity of activity.

I have begun to practice more of the principles. I am not completely rehabilitated yet, but I am moving in the right direction to a simpler and more focused existence. I continue to practice fewer more meaningful actions supporting my life goals. A great read amid an unprecedented holiday season.

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

