Essential Triathlon Equipment

By

Challenging yourself with a new fitness adventure is always going to be rewarding and present its own set of unique obstacles to overcome. Triathlons require so much of you, both mentally and physically, that it can be easy to overlook the fact that you need essential gear in order to be successful. While you’ve got your training locked in and you’re feeling more competitive than ever, you should start thinking about your gear early. Below are the essential items you’ll need to stay at the top of your game and take home the win. 

Swimming Gear

  • Goggles
  • Wetsuit

How well you do in the first round can determine the entire outcome of the race. Get goggles that are fitted well to your face to prevent leaks. Your clothing choices also matter as baggy clothes will cause drag and slow you down. Choose a wetsuit that fits snugly and will keep you warm enough in the water and cool enough once you get on land if you aren’t changing. Consider purchasing a tri-suit so you can save time by eliminating the need to change. 

Biking Gear

  • Bike
  • Bike shorts
  • Flat kit bag
  • Helmet

It might seem like a no brainer that you need a bike, helmet, and proper biking attire, but the items you choose make a big difference. Your bike should be lightweight and be fitted with the accessories you need such as a water bottle holder, place for your phone/directions, and a saddle bag to hold essential items. Having a flat kit on hand could mean the difference between winning or losing. Learn how to make minor repairs and adjustments so it comes naturally on race day. 

Running Gear

  • Running shoes
  • Race belt
  • Sunscreen

At this point in the race, you’re worn out and you’ve been out in the elements for a while. Have a small bottle of sunscreen on hand to keep your skin healthy and prevent burning. While you’re running, it’s best to have a race belt where you can store keys, snacks, bandaids, or any other item you’ll need that you can’t store elsewhere. Keep it lightweight so it doesn’t slow you down. Most importantly, you’ll need shoes you can rely on. Make sure shoes have proper arch and ankle support and have been somewhat worn in before race day. This is the last leg of the race, so you need a shoe that works for you, not against you. 

Miscellaneous

  • Sports watch
  • Sunglasses
  • Water bottle
  • Snack

These items are needed for every leg of the race. Remember to stay hydrated and fueled with nutritious snacks and water, so you don’t experience burnout or unnecessary fatigue. Sunglasses will help prevent that uncomfortable sun-in-your-eyes feeling so you can just focus on your performance. A sports watch isn’t an essential piece of gear, but it will let you know details about your performance so you can focus your training, specifically on improving in the areas where you were weakest.

    Lauchlan Leishman, Triathlete at Ironman Triathlons

    With a persevering spirit, Lauchlan Leishman is an Ironman triathlete who has dedicated much of his time to the sport. Overcoming many obstacles, Lauchlan has worked hard to get into great shape and improve his physical capabilities. Lauchlan takes inspiration from people who overcome adversity through hard work, and he applies the same principle to his triathlon training. Even when he doesn't feel like it, Lauchlan still moves forward and tries his hardest to succeed. This effort is what makes Lauchlan proud of his accomplishments, and his achievements have pushed him to want to compete in many more triathlons to come.

