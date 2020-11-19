Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Essential Technology Updates for Your Business

In today’s business world, it is critical to stay updated on the latest technological updates. These advances in technology help to keep the businesses operating smoothly and to increase productivity. When a company operates with outdated technology, it can be felt tremendously and comes with substantial repercussions. Not keeping the technology updated puts the business […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Essential Technology Updates for Your Business - Steven Lewis Weiner

In today’s business world, it is critical to stay updated on the latest technological updates. These advances in technology help to keep the businesses operating smoothly and to increase productivity. When a company operates with outdated technology, it can be felt tremendously and comes with substantial repercussions. Not keeping the technology updated puts the business at cybersecurity risk and a significant loss of productivity. The following are just several essential technology updates that are necessary for businesses to make.

Investing in cybersecurity is an absolute must for any business. A recent survey from 2018 found that 43 percent of businesses and 19 percent of charities reported cybersecurity breaches within the last 12 months. Having the proper security system in place for the business is necessary to protect the company and those consumers who have their information stored that could be at risk of being stolen.

Taking the opportunity to upgrade to business broadband internet can have a significant impact. When upgrading to a higher grade of internet, the speed can significantly be increased. This improves work efficiency and user experience and allows a more significant number of devices to operate at optimum speed and connect to the internet. Business broadband comes with tech support, which is useful when there may be an internet outage or other problems. Having the option to contact tech support can help get the broadband connection up and running quickly and get operations back on track.

If sales are a big part of the business, then it is time to optimize it to allow for mobile traffic. With smartphones becoming more commonplace, many consumers rely on their cell phones for shopping today. A good portion of sales comes from mobile traffic, and having a more user-friendly website that allows for mobile shopping is just one of the updates that must be made. For those who are shopping in person, having an upgrade to an online point of sale system is also a significant upgrade. These innovative changes are helping to shift more towards online promotions that are more user friendly than updating with new hardware technology in the store. 

    Steven Lewis Weiner

    Steven Lewis Weiner, Business Owner at Banner Stakes

    Owner of Invention Xpress and Banner Stakes, Steven Lewis Weiner is a dedicated business owner and innovator based in San Francisco. Since 2012, Steven Lewis Weiner and the Banner Stakes team have helped companies reduce liability and convey warnings with their high quality and durable barrier systems. Most recently, Steven Lewis Weiner launched Invention Xpress, a company that provides a complete startup partnership for entrepreneurs with an idea for a product or company. Though Weiner invested in both of his companies, he is constantly conceptualizing new ideas. To keep up with the latest from Steven Lewis Weiner, connect with him on LinkedIn!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to protect your organization from cyber intrusion?

    by asifsidiq
    Community//

    “Remain wary of phishing attacks”, With Jason Remilard and John DeSimone

    by Jason Remillard
    Community//

    “Lack of a plan”, With Jason Remilard and Paul Lipman

    by Jason Remillard

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.