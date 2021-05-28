Esi Seng of Tom’s of Maine: “Great Leaders Don’t Give People Something to Work On”

Great Leaders Don’t Give People Something to Work On; They Give People Something to Strive For: Learning how to articulate a clear and shared vision is the most impactful way to drive the business and inspire teams to bring their passion and best to work every day.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Esi Seng.

As General Manager of Tom’s of Maine, Esi Seng oversees all aspects of the business, from new product launches to the brand’s commitment to giving back to the community. She leads a company that has been a pioneer in making natural products for over 50 years and is passionate about taking real action to produce better products for consumers.

Esi is also a driver in instilling the company’s true commitment to do good for people and the planet. She oversaw the launch of the first-of-its-kind recyclable tube toothpaste, which was recognized as one of The Best Inventions of 2020 by TIME Magazine and continues to spearhead the brand’s efforts to produce new sustainable products.

Esi joined the Colgate-Palmolive family in 2007. She is a proven global leader with more than two decades of accelerating business growth and cultivating highly-motivated, high-performing teams across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. She received her Bachelor’s degree from Boston University and MBA from NYU’s Stern School of Business. She was selected to participate in The Tuck School of Business’ Global Leadership Program at Dartmouth and was named one of Brand Innovators 40 under 40.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Esi! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Leading Tom’s of Maine is my dream job: let me share with you how I got here.

I’m an eternal marketeer. I love the process of gathering insights, the storytelling, and the in-depth cultural understanding needed to make meaningful products that people deeply care about. If I hadn’t gone to business school, I probably would have studied anthropology.

But the missing piece I felt while navigating different companies was a sense of purpose.

I joined Colgate-Palmolive Company in 2007, drawn by the company’s mission to reimagine a healthier future for all people, their pets, and our planet. Colgate had just purchased a stake in a little brand called Tom’s of Maine. I was an avid Tom’s of Maine user — I was drawn to its sense of purpose to help others live a more natural life — so my heart was a flutter with the possibility of working for THE brand that was all about purpose. It was certainly a dream: there were no opportunities at Tom’s at the time.

I spent the next several years working at Colgate, where I had amazing opportunities to work on several brands, live in multiple countries — Switzerland, Brazil, and Malaysia — and bring my family with me for the adventure. In late 2019, I received a call about not only working for Tom’s, but actually running it and helping to shape the next phase of what it means to be a purposeful brand. Dream job landed!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

On my very first day at Tom’s of Maine, I visited our plant in Sanford, Maine. The team was producing the first-of-its kind recyclable tube in the world — a big celebratory moment after years of innovation and hard work. Our team had a vision of developing technology to help make a real impact on plastic waste and sharing the blueprint with other toothpaste manufacturers for the greater good of our planet.

I had JUST started and there I was being photographed and interviewed with the Tom’s of Maine and Colgate teams on this incredible feat that I had nothing to do with, at least at the time. What a way to begin the dream job!

Fast forward to last year, this technology was named one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2020.

On that first day, I felt an overwhelming gratitude for having landed in a place with a clear purpose and even more amazing people. I also felt a great sense of responsibility to be in service of this brand, purpose, and team. I left the day pledging to myself that I would bring my heart and soul to them every day — and that’s a promise that I continue to keep.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Creative and innovative ideas sometimes come from the most unique places. Not too long ago, I was in a Zoom meeting with Tom’s of Maine Head of Marketing, Pat Casey, and other team members discussing our new product ideas. We were spending a significant amount of time exploring a range of possible concepts, none of which seemed closely connected to our brand focus on purpose. Just when we thought we had exhausted our options and needed to go back to the drawing board, Pat’s young daughter popped into the Zoom meeting and shared her innovation idea.

She had been listening in on the discussion and in that time hatched a brilliant idea of developing a line of children’s toothpaste that was all about “saving the animals.” She had even sketched what the packaging could look like! Instantly, and unanimously, we agreed this was the winning idea. Fast forward a few months and we are actually launching the line this fall, with 10% of the line’s profits going to the World Wildlife Fund.

While it’s not a mistake, per se, I learned a valuable lesson — to be open to new ideas. Sometimes they happen in the least expecting ways.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

Tom’s of Maine was founded 50+ years ago and has been focused on making products that are good for you and the planet. I like to say that we are the “O.G.” natural personal care brand and among the first brands to create social impact, which we can do by donating 10% of our profits every year to nonprofit organizations that align to our purpose

One important way we’re making a social impact is by supporting activists working for change in their own communities. We believe some of the best work is being done at a grassroots level, and we want to make sure these individuals have the support and resources they need to keep doing good for a brighter tomorrow.

Last year, the pandemic took an acute toll on small businesses and communities of color, so that’s where we focused our efforts. We developed a unique program called #NatureNurtures and partnered with 50 small wellness businesses, one for each state, and hired them to take over our social media to develop ways to bring the outdoors indoors and address the stress we all felt during lock-down.

We also collaborated with Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp and local organizations to support our BIPOC community in a meaningful way. We deeply believe in the power of smaller communities making an impact on the greater good. We have supported dozens of organizations across the U.S. in this way.

Hand in hand with social impact is environmental impact. The cause-and-effect relationship between people and planet is undeniable, and we are devoted to doing good for both. We have been at the forefront of sustainability for years and recently upped the ante with the first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube and our Natural Strength plastic-free deodorant line. You’ll see more innovation in this space as we partner with our parent company, Colgate-Palmolive, to make the important changes that need to happen at a large scale.

Taking more, real actions, to make an impact on the future — we call this “doing good, for real.” You’ll see our focus in our products, our policies, and our partnerships.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

It is incredibly humbling to be in a position to help inspire others with the actions Tom’s of Maine is taking for a better world. But most importantly, I’m proud of how we’re supporting and uniting those who are doing good to make a positive impact in their own communities.

Recently, we had the opportunity to work with an incredible young woman, Haile Thomas, who is a powerful voice in the wellness community. At just 20 years old, Haile is paving the way for young activists as the founder and CEO of The HAPPY Org, a platform that is redefining youth education and empowerment through holistic wellness initiatives. After learning that over 1 billion toothpaste tubes are thrown away each year, Haile was inspired to switch to our first-of-its-kind recyclable toothpaste tube to reduce waste in her daily routine. We know these seemingly small actions can help make a big impact on our planet, so we were thrilled to team up with Haile to share some sustainability tips with our communities for Earth Month. It’s young activists like Haile that inspire us every day to take real action for a better future. I’m excited to continue learning from them and supporting their work for a brighter tomorrow.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Communities are so powerful, and we are seeing their influence on organizations and political change in real time. Communities should continue to hold companies accountable to help solve the issues they care about most. We know that people are concerned with greenhouse gas emissions, water conservation, and landfill waste. Communities, great and small, keep pushing us to make a meaningful impact here and we appreciate it.

The reality is that the majority of people in this country don’t experience nature. The most recent U.S. Census shows African Americans comprise only 1% of all visitors to public lands and only 8% of Hispanics participate in outdoor sports. Tom’s of Maine believes all people should benefit from nature, and it is time that organizations like ours do something to ensure that everyone can access its benefits, not only for outdoor exposure, but for people’s health and wellbeing.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example? Setting a vision that grows both the company and its people.

Great leadership comes in two parts. First, we must have the clarity to show people what the future or opportunity can look like. Then, the most important part of leadership is to empower others to do their part.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Great Leaders Don’t Give People Something to Work On; They Give People Something to Strive For: Learning how to articulate a clear and shared vision is the most impactful way to drive the business and inspire teams to bring their passion and best to work every day. Progress Over Perfection: Early in my career, I spent too much time trying to get recommendations, solutions, and PowerPoint slides “Just Right.” I quickly learned that Design Thinking — messy prototypes and iterative work and collaboration — produces much more effective results. Lead with a “Yes”: Approach problems and opportunities with a mindset that we can make this happen no matter how challenging the problem may seem; this unlocks tremendous creativity and results. Ask About the “Why Behind the Why”: As a people leader, I’ve learned that being inquisitive leads to real discussions and possible issues. For example, when an employee asked about our leave policy, inquiring more helped uncover significant childcare issues she was dealing with and we were able to design solutions for her that allowed her to work and take care of her kids. Bring Your Authentic Self Everyday: I’ve learned that if I am myself at work, my people will do the same, and the environment and culture is so much more productive and fun. Early in my career I tried too hard to model other’s “executive” behavior — it was exhausting!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s simple: Choose Good. Everyday. Everywhere. I believe that the everyday choices we make can have a huge impact. And the more people that make choices that are for everyday good, the more we can change the world.

Whether it is what products you buy, where you source your produce, what you do with your leftovers, what book you decide to read to your child tonight, these are all opportunities to make an impact, opportunities that can help shape our future for the better.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

While it is not a specific quote, the idea of “Don’t Focus on the Hurdle, Obsess on the Dream” is something my parents instilled in me. As immigrants from Nicaragua to the U.S., we saw first-hand how hard work, passion, and vision together can materialize. With humble footings underneath, my parents never believed that there was a hurdle we could not overcome; this propelled my siblings and I to dream big.

I’ll say that this idea is also at the heart of Tom’s of Maine. There are big things to tackle out there — climate change, equality for all — rather than let the enormity stop us, we focus on the enormous difference people can make every day, little by little.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Oprah Winfrey. She is the ultimate influencer and change agent, plus the conversation would be phenomenal and undoubtedly overflowing with laughs.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!