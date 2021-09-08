Errigh LaBoo Jr. of Bmore Than Dance: “Stay Focused on The Work”

As a young entrepreneur, I was heavily influenced, atleast mentally by my peers. It took years for me to learn to avoid the social media comments, avoid the negative opinions and to focus on the work. People don’t always see the picture until your done painting.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Errigh LaBoo Jr (known as Neek B.) CEO of Bmore Than Dance.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Baltimore, MD. 6 siblings, and I’m what they call the middle child. I experienced both the good and the bad sides of living in Baltimore. My parents were strict and kept us focused on school, and eventually moved us to Baltimore County. I graduated with a Degree in Hospitality Management from Morgan State University. I am a member of Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Incorporated. Father of 1 but Godfather to an entire community of children. I began working on the idea and concepts of Bmore Than Dance while an undergrad and held our first staple event in Nov of 2007.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

The culture was stable during our teenage years. Legendary DJ K-Swift was pioneering these events for the teen market. I had the pleasure of meeting her when I hassled security about their policies at one of her events. She allowed me to watch her work from the DJ booth. That night she put on one of the most legendary dance battles I had ever seen. Growing up a wrestling fan I immediately saw these fairytale-like personas that I wanted these guys to have that would make them superstars. This vision stuck with me til I got to college where I began a friendship with one of the gentleman who battled that night on stage; Dancin Brandon. After spending my first year of college building relationships with the dancers in the community, KOB1 and Bmore Than Dance was born.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

In 2008, I was clearing the stage to start the KOB2 show. I have this 1 gentleman who is just standing there no matter how many times I request everyone to leave. I’m gettting upset, so I go to my dj and ask “ do you know him”? The DJ turns around and says “ That’s the legend MCmumblez”. Immediately felt a embarrassing feeling bc I knew his name but never met him personally and for the last 15 mins I had been giving him the evil eye trying to kick him off my stage!

We went on to become business partners and he is still to this day one of the leaders of our organization and the Master DJ passing the craft off to the next generation.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Never give up. It’s a very rough path when you believe in something and people can not see it or touch it. It takes time to nurture the idea and it may take you time to develop to be able to handle your ideas full potential. Never give up, stay diligent, hard-working, and dedicated to your dream.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“Turn Nothing into Something”. It’s so simple but exactly what I needed to hear. At some point everythingaround us was nothing. Someone was willing to stick it out long enough for it to become something. I want to leave a legacy of a lot of some things.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My entire staff at Bmore Than Dance. We are a family. Nothing is accomplished without an unselfish team and a ton of helping hands. We hold over 100 sessions and events a year. Every single individual in every department sacrifice something to be apart of this movement. This is nothing without them.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I run an organization known as Bmore Than Dance. We are an open community program that uses dance sessions in a very unique way. We give the youth what they want while giving them skills they don’t know they are developing. To attend a session you are attending an experience. At the dj booth you have Veteran Djs working with up and coming djs to enhance they skill. You have Veteran Dancers teaching and mentoring younger dancers. You have producers connecting and formulating ideas and collaborations. Lastly you have the parents who get to get a much needed break in a safe environment that may even cause them to bust a move.

Now we do formal workshops and classes etc., but our Sessions have become a lasting impact that allows us to mentor, nurture talent and helps them learn to monetize it. This outlet is changing the stereotypes. It is allowing our youth to find ways to become successful in life doing what they love to do while understanding they need these outlets for the things life forces them to go through.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

So, I went to college and did everything the traditional way. Then I realized soo many of my peers could not afford that same opportunity or had no interest in it. I started to feel the void that was had between high school to adulthood. A lot of our kids aren’t prepared for the next step in life. College was easy for me because my parents desired it and I desired to make them happy. I also got to a point where I learned the profession needed to graduate and I was successful at it but I didn’t love it. I wanted to create a way for people to do what they love and make a living without the pressure of being 100k in debt to learn how to do it.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

In 2008 the social media “Myspace” was very popular for us here in Baltimore. It was coming to be close to about a year since I produced the King Of Baltimore 1 event. Social media was in an uproar for a second event that I hadnt even giving any thought. I woke to inbox messages and bulletin board post and it was the topic of the town for about a week straight. Radio stations and podcast calling me out, it was crazy. That was the moment the impact it had on the community was out this world and the rest of the world needed to see it .

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

At the time 9-year-old “Yannababy” walked into our class extremely shy but passionate. Our training and consistency with her have led her to being fully invested in her career. She started out barely knowing how to dance, training with the veteran presence and jumping on every opportunity to showcase whatshe learned which ultimately built her confidence. Shes currently running her persona as a business and thriving at the age of 12.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Absolutely. Our community leaders are busy dealing with crime by policing and policies. They have yet to reach out to see how simply keeping these kids engaged and active has a larger impact on the future. We have very little outlets for recreation ans the atmosphere is so unhealthy that the streets become the only outlet. We have many programs and organizations that absolutely care. They lack the funding or the knowledge to obtain the funding. They lack the space needed to provide these outlets. Why not invest in them.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Stay Focused on The Work.

As a young entrepreneur, I was heavily influenced, atleast mentally by my peers. It took years for me to learn to avoid the social media comments, avoid the negative opinions and to focus on the work. People don’t always see the picture until your done painting.

2. Accept Ideas from Your Team

If you are lucky to have a good team around you, give them the space to allow ideas to flourish. They would not be there if they didn’t love and support what you are doing. Its ok to take advice from your team.

3. Make Time For Family

As we grow our business it is very important to leave the work at work and make time for family. You can not make up for lost time. Set one day a week that you will ignore the phone calls, the emails, the stress and just unwind and make special moments with family.

4. Remember Your Mission

Life gets extremely hard at times and you want to quit. Business can be unsuccessful or successful and you could lose sight of the vision. The curveballs come in so many different ways. If your always remembering your mission and purpose you will alsways have agentle reminder to et you back on track.

5. Take Care Of Your Health!

We underestimate how much of a toll stress puts us through. Even when working on things we love the environments can lead to different stress levels. Take care of your nutrition, and fitness. Try to get active. Health is Wealth. Whats the point of building a legacy if you arent around to enjoy it!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

#TheCareMovement find one person a day and do something caring. Our society has so many discrepancies that steer us away from doing simple things like caring and respecting each others’ opinion. It actually is an uplifting feeling when you do it. Just a positive movement to change everyones outlook on life. Lets care a little more.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Shaquille O’neal. Ive watched his stories. Shaq has that heart and generosity that you would wish on any decent human being. He also is an extremely successful businessman. I believe a simple retweet of one of our community sessions from him would give this community all the resources it needs over night.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!