Erin Wade Of Vinaigrette Restaurants: “Positivity is infectious, and it makes people want to come to work and do a good job”

Erin Wade is a farmer and restaurateur who has opened six restaurants and two farms (that grow food for the restaurants) in three cities across two states since 2008 when she opened her first restaurant. Before her life in food, she graduated from Harvard College with a BA in English & American Literature and Language, interned at Harper’s Bazaar, and studied fashion design in Milan. Erin still writes the menus and tests recipes for her restaurants Vinaigrette, Modern General Feed and Seed and The Feel Good.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I am the owner/founder of six restaurants and two sustainable farms in New Mexico and Texas. My company includes three locations of a full-service upscale salad restaurant Vinaigrette, two retail-restaurant hybrids called Modern General Feed and Seed, and a little wine bar inspired by my amazing grandma called The Feel Good. And we’ve got more restaurants and related businesses in the works. But I started as a total outsider to the industry. I went into college as a pre-med student, with plans to become a surgeon, like my dad. About halfway through, I realized I had a problem. I did not want to be a doctor when I grew up. I didn’t know what I wanted exactly, but I knew it was something more dynamic and creative. At first, I thought that something was fashion — so I spent a summer interning at Harper’s Bazaar, and then after graduating moved to Milan to study fashion design at a little school called Istituto Marangoni. I loved living in Italy, but I was homesick and also nature-sick. I didn’t want to live in big cities anymore as I had been for the past five years. So, I moved to ten acres in rural New Mexico (I had spent the summer before moving to Italy working in Santa Fe, where my Aunt lived), worked a smattering of odd jobs, and taught myself to farm organically, drawing on the organic chemistry and bio that I had studied in college. All the seemingly random things I had done and my love for food, farming and design coalesced in becoming an entrepreneur. I get to design beautiful concepts and spaces, create menus, grow delicious food in a way that mimics natural ecosystems and conserves soil health.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I was driving to Santa Fe from the farm when I passed a tiny, derelict adobe building that had a “For Lease” sign out front. At the time I was growing lettuce and arugula, heirloom tomatoes and peppers and herbs, and also making weird, creative salads for myself and my friends. I was thinking about Italy, and how different Italian attitudes towards food and health were, and what it really meant to be healthy. As I drove by, I said, out loud, “I could have a little salad shack there.” I remember I was wearing those really funny sunglasses, BluBlockers, that turn everything orange. Somehow everything I was doing, thinking and making coalesced into the idea for a salad-centric restaurant — I could imagine it in a little space like that (of course that location made no sense, it was just the trigger). So, I registered The Salad Shack, LLC and started researching and writing the menu and business plan. Eventually, I changed the name to Vinaigrette. It took me three years of scrambling and numerous rejections and misfires before I opened the first Vinaigrette, in 2008 (I was in my twenties, so this felt like an eternity). But it was that moment driving when the mix of notions brewing in my mind precipitated into a simple, single idea for a business. It felt right. Maybe it was just the BluBlockers.

In your opinion, were you a natural- born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

The desire to make something of my own and to be my own boss was innate, but I didn’t know it at first. At some point, I just knew that I couldn’t do my best work for someone else and that I wanted to build a company. The urge was like an instinct, but it was obscured, like so much in life when you are young and figuring yourself out, by what I thought I should do, which was of course what my parents knew and did. So, for a while, I thought I would be a doctor like my dad because I was good at math and science. But I figured out in college that what I was best at and loved most was coming up with creative ideas. Also, from a young age, I had a lot of opinions about how things should be. Obviously, you have to temper this as a business owner, because you work with many different people who all have their own viewpoints. But a business solves problems. So, buried in every business is a view of the world, an idea about life, a point of view. I always loved ideas, but I also loved expressing ideas as built, physical things. I love turning ideas into real things — buildings, meals, experiences — that nurture and uplift people.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

When I first had the idea for the salad shack, (which later became Vinaigrette) I told my best friend and former college roommate about it and asked for her opinion. She thought it was a great idea. Her believing in me and the idea gave me a crucial dose of support and confidence at a time when I really needed it. I know now to be careful about who you talk to at the beginning, when ideas are fragile and still developing, still becoming. She was the right person to tell early. I knew she would be honest but also analytical; she was crazy smart, a lawyer, and not biased. She loved and cared about me too much not to tell the truth. But she wasn’t a restaurant person, so she had no dog in the fight, no reason to shoot down an idea that was different. (Restaurant people always said something like…”It’s just salads? That will never work.”).

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

In the midst of a crazy busy shift, kitchen staff will take the time to put avocado pits and skins into the compost. Servers bussing tables stop to scrape plates into a compost bin, put lemon peels in a separate compost bin with the coffee grounds and use extra water to irrigate potted plants. We take all this out to the farm where it can be transmuted into compost that then enriches the soil to grow soulful, healthy produce served at the restaurants. We dry plant residues into packing material we can use to ship sustainable products at Modern General Feed and Seed. We try very hard to walk the walk.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Creativity. Being creative is super crucial — for everything from designing spaces to inventing new salads to coming up with fresh marketing ideas. Creativity is a mystery, still, to me, but I think it requires making unexpected combinations, cross-pollinating ideas across disciplines and fields. So you have to have fluid, floppy boundaries between things in your mind so you can combine them in new ways.

Scrappiness. I am very scrappy. All sorts of wild stuff happens in business, but in restaurants (and farms) it’s on a whole other level. We are hot, closed systems where the second law of thermodynamics, which I think of as the scientific expression of Murphy’s Law, has its way with us. Things break at the worst possible time. Staffing is hard. Tequila happens. One time we had a kitchen fire in the middle of the summer at Vinaigrette Santa Fe — the stud inside the wall by the hot line spontaneously combusted (which happens at 400 degrees) and smoke started billowing out of the wall. This had just happened to a restaurant around the corner, and they were closed for over a month waiting on repairs and inspections. This would mean we would be closed for the busiest months of the year when we made the lion’s share of our profit. And our insurance wasn’t going to cover staff wages. I went into an altered disaster-managing state of consciousness — begging, pleading, getting people to work on the weekend, through the night. In three days, we rebuilt and retiled a wall, repaired and rehung our hood, scheduled and passed multiple inspections. We reopened on the fourth day. It was a chain of miracles enabled by extreme scrappiness.

Curiosity. I love to learn new things and I’m very curious. This helps me stay fresh and keeps us from stagnating.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

In a growing business, especially a restaurant, it’s necessary to “standardize” — to come up with “systems” that allow you to replicate results and maintain consistency for customers and staff. Because I was an outsider to the industry, managers and employees and even my accountant would tell me this all the time. And it’s true — standards are essential. The perfect example is a recipe — which is just a standardized way of making a dish so more than one person can make it. Most “systems” are just recipes for tasks. But the systems you put in place have consequences beyond their intended ones — some of them have buried assumptions that lead to unanticipated results that then get magnified by scale, by repetition. If a recipe has a little too much salt in its base version, when it gets multiplied by twenty it is going to be inedible. Similarly, if a system or a management task has a bias when it becomes normalized and repeated, those biases get magnified. For example: as we got bigger, I relied more on spreadsheets to tell me how the restaurants were doing. Things I would have just understood by being there suddenly had to become a report I looked at from afar. I didn’t realize I was implicitly valuing the measurable over the unmeasurable — that was also part of what I was standardizing. As you grow, there is a tendency to focus more on the things you can count over the things you can’t, and this makes the people who work for you do the same. But you don’t want your managers so bogged down in paperwork and reporting that they can’t be out in the restaurants, doing the things that you need them to do — like leading and teaching staff, touching tables — to be successful.

Also, overly standardizing things can lock you into mediocrity precisely because standards are so stable. After years of having scrubby, marked-up recipes printed at each restaurant by each GM, we finally printed a glossy and standardized Kitchen Bible with all of our recipes. But the recipe for mac and cheese had a mistake in it — suddenly everyone stopped doing it the way they had been, which was awesome if a little bit different in each restaurant and started following the standard, which was wrong. It took us months to suss out and fix the problem. It’s not that I wish I hadn’t followed the advice to standardize, but it’s not as simple as it seems!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

People get burned out when they lose a connection to why they are doing the work. Why it matters and why it’s meaningful. This has to be constantly replenished, and usually from above. Or if they feel isolated and alone, not supported. I’ve always wanted my restaurants to be a place that had a positive effect on people’s lives even if they eventually leave — so sometimes burnout really means people need to move on, try something new. It’s important to be supportive of what people really need, not just what works for you and the company.

Bosses can be super tunnel vision-y, texting and emailing people 24–7, but we have to remember to give employees time to rest and recuperate so they don’t resent their jobs or hate their life. Especially in our “always-on” culture, people need to really check out in order to be effective.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I think those Big Lofty Things come from focusing every day on really tiny things that express who you are as a company and that you really care. At my company, we are nerds about plating beautiful salads, making “perfect bites” and “vibing our restaurants like champs.” We have entire meetings about how to julienne bell peppers properly, when to shred the chicken and when to dice it, how to make adorable miniature cauliflower florets, and how to trim the buckets of wheatgrass on our tables. We worry about playing the perfect music, rolling tight rollups, choosing the right colors in the flower arrangements, dusting and spacing the wine bottles on the shelves. These things MATTER to us because they matter to our customers, to the fullness of their experience.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

We live in a world where image and storytelling are really important. But that means it is possible to fake the funk with a beautiful social media presence but not necessarily run the business in line with the image. I don’t think this is sustainable over the long term. Customers crave authenticity, harmony or honesty between inside and out.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I see some people trying to fit reality to their business, rather than fitting their business to reality. I’ve made this mistake before. It’s understandable because you have to be optimistic and imaginative to see the possibility of something that hasn’t been done yet. Somehow, though, you have to be brutally honest about whether people will want what you’ve got. It’s a weird combination of unflagging optimism and readiness for disaster. You have to be brutally honest but also endlessly hopeful. It helps to do your research and not take your success, or any success, for granted.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

For one thing, you can never clock out and there is no one telling you what is good enough, or just “enough enough”. It’s also very easy to conflate the success of the business with your own worthiness so that your mood follows the rise and fall of your P and L. Also: the business came from inside your head, a very private place, and now it’s out there for the world to see and sometimes judge. A customer once told me I looked like my restaurant. I had put so much of myself into it, it felt like I had turned myself inside out. Which is kind of a vulnerable feeling to have about a business to which you invite thousands of people to form opinions. Sometimes I’ll get this funny feeling in the middle of the shift when staff are shouting out nerdy salad names off tickets like we do every day — “I’m dragging an Eat Your Peas” or “The Super Pickle will sell me!” These names were literally figments of my imagination, doodles in my journal. It’s a super cool feeling to see something you imagined made real, but also very close to the bone and emotionally charged. Every single thing in the restaurant has a story for me.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Sometimes in a restaurant, when everything is humming along, the lights are perfectly dim and a server is polishing a glass or cleaning a window or straightening tables, the music is just right and the food too…..people are smiling, talking, happy. I get the craziest glowy feeling. It’s like the moment lines up with how I imagined it, with our best intentions for it.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

To this day, when we get a complaint, I feel like I’ve been punched in the gut. I still get all our [email protected] emails and read most of our reviews. I still take it so personally. Also, I care a lot about my staff and the restaurants being a rewarding, fun place to work, so when we are struggling with staffing or staff morale — and almost all restaurants are badly understaffed right now — it bums me out a lot.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

Time and exercise. I do this movement therapy thing which helps me get out of negative feedback loops. Then I try to come up with a solution, to see the opportunity embedded in the problem.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Sometimes you’ve got to tell your overbearing boss (yeah, you) to chill. Part of what’s hard about being your own boss is having no one to tell you enough already. No one is giving you a grade or establishing a limit on time spent. There is always more you can do — so much more. You’ve got to take a beat, though. Not everything can be hammered through. In fact, the idea for the business probably came to you in a more expansive place and time. So, it’s super important if you want to stay creative, to step outside the grind from time to time and make space for ideas.

You are Not Your Business. This one is hard for me, but I’m getting much better at it. I made it. I bled and still bleed for it. But it’s not all I am. Your worthiness as a person is not defined by your business, baby. This is important.

Exercise or Meditate. If I don’t do these things, my perspective shrinks and I get repetitive and un-fun to work for.

Pay Attention to Cycles. Every business cycles in its own way and has predictable or at least kind of predictable ups and downs. Even customer behavior and staff morale have an annual fluctuation that you can start to understand and be prepared for. When you are in start-up mode you are so laser-focused on right now and the future that you tend not to pay attention to what history is telling you.

Know What You Stink At. It’s important to be self-aware enough to know what you are not good at (or just ask someone who knows you; it’s probably not a mystery). What you stink at may be preventing you from dedicating yourself to what you are really good at. Hire people to help you in these areas.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resilience means feel the feelings, mourn the loss, be scared, and then get back on the horse. I don’t think resilient means being unaffected by stuff. You can’t beat yourself up when you get down or upset. My businesses have come out of things that, at one point or another, I struggled with and tried to find a solution for. Then that solution seemed like something worth sharing. So I think it’s possible to be both sensitive and resilient, and that can be a powerful combination.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

I think being an athlete was great resilience training. I played soccer and ran track when I was young. It was so important to me; I still bring a sort of athlete’s mindset and intensity to projects. I remember one race when I was about thirteen, the boys’ and girls’ mile-ran together, so the start was twice as crowded as normal. Someone behind me clipped my spike as we were rounding the first turn. I fell, and the entire pack ran over and around me. By the time I got up, I was far behind everyone, my knees were bleeding. I was crying. I didn’t know if I should quit or run. I came around the first lap still way in the back, sniffling and bleeding and panting, demoralized. Then something in me got mad. I started picking up speed and passing people, one by one. Going into the last lap I could see one girl still in front of me. I passed her with two hundred meters to go in a dead sprint. This is pretty much how my resilience works today. Something happens. I feel powerless at first. I might cry a little. Then I get angry. Then I get determined.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

What helps me stay positive is knowing that I have a team to lead and a lot of people who depend on me. So, I can’t pout or stew for too long. I wouldn’t say I am naturally positive, though. I have to work at it. I’m a natural-born worrier, eternally questing for greater optimism. And there are lots of troubles in the world right now. So, I think the proper orientation, for me at least, is to accept the world totally as it is, troubles and all, but also to focus on the solutions, on what we can do to make it better. That is very different from being perpetually bummed and bitter about everything that is wrong, which is in a way assuming that it should be somehow other than what it is.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

We recently hired a new manager who is so stoked on the company and restaurants in general, his mood spread like wildfire throughout the restaurant, inspiring everyone to come up with new solutions and stoking a friendly spirit of competition among the restaurants. When I interview new candidates, I always ask them to describe their favorite place to work and why. And they almost always credit the manager they worked under as making them want to do a better job, which made them feel better about themselves and enabled them to do a better job. It’s a positive feedback loop. Positivity is infectious, and it makes people want to come to work and do a good job. This is invaluable for any company.

Every employee’s life can be represented by a pie chart, with a wedge for work and a wedge for family, spirituality, health, etc. A lot of the time employers try to maximize the work wedge by stealing from the other wedges — from family or spirit or health time. This works, but it isn’t very sustainable in the long run. It burns people up, weakens them. The only other way to get a bigger wedge without shrinking all the others is to make the whole pie bigger. Happy, inspired employees have more pie to offer.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

I can’t find the exact quote in my email or notes, but it’s one that my mom sent me a long time ago, when I was opening the first Vinaigrette, and which had a huge impact on my life. It was about “the wisdom of throwing one’s knapsack over a brick wall.” It talked about how when you commit to something — throwing that knapsack over the wall, even before you know how you are going to get over — the universe comes to your aid, providence moves, ideas come, opportunities arise, and mysterious forces are mobilized to help you. The key is committing — making the leap of faith, deciding, really and finally, to do the thing. I had been second-guessing myself because I was afraid of failing. But I realized that the thing to fear wasn’t failure. The thing to fear was never having tried. And so I threw my knapsack over the brick wall, even though I was a totally unproven operator (having never worked in a restaurant) with a crazy, unproven concept that sold just salads.

How can our readers further follow you online?

Instagram:

@vinaigrette_official

@moderngeneralabq

@moderngeneralsfe

@thefeelgoodabq

Websites

http://moderngeneralfeedandseed.com

https://www.vinaigretteonline.com

http://thefeelgoodonline.com

http://erinkimberlywade.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!