Erin Treloar Of ‘Raw Beauty Co.’: “Create a Personal Nourishment Menu”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erin Treloar.

Erin Treloar is a celebrity health coach, founder of Raw Beauty Co. and host of the Raw Beauty Talks podcast. Her non-diet wellness program, The Raw Beauty Reset has supported hundreds of women in creating a healthier relationship with food and their body.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Despite having a pretty normal upbringing, my teens and early 20’s were a rollercoaster of highs and lows. I probably appeared normal to the outside world but on the inside, I was battling anxiety, depression, disordered eating, and panic attacks while constantly ending up burnt out from all my people pleasing tendencies. In my early teens, a girl I danced with was signed by a modeling agency and was suddenly flying around the world, meeting exciting people and making a lot of money for someone our age. Her beauty equated to happiness, success, popularity, and everything else my 15-year-old self was craving — and I wanted in.

We were the same height, so I started trying to match my body to hers along with the images I saw in magazines. I read everything I could on health, weight loss and obtaining the ‘perfect’ body, started cooking my own food so I knew exactly what was going into it, cut out some major food groups from my diet, convinced my parents to let me run to my dance classes so that I could get a little stronger (aka thinner) and kept a running count of my daily caloric intake at all times. I became obsessed with my hips and losing the tiny bit of curve that sat on them. I was searching for happiness in all the wrong places and while it brought momentary satisfaction, the rise and fall of the weight loss high was rapid. Before anyone really had a chance to process what was happening, I’d gone from eating healthier to being in the grips of an eating disorder.

What started out as a young girl’s innocent wish to be happier spiraled into a total obsession with food, calories and obtaining the ‘perfect’ body — something I’ve now witnessed happen far too often to girls and women of all ages. The line between “healthy” eating and obsession is a very slippery slope, and I lost a good chunk of my youth along with friendships, my health (think hair loss, organs shutting down, the inability to think clearly, periodically fainting, etc.) and most importantly, myself. I was fortunate to be admitted into an incredible hospital program in British Columbia where I spent 3 months re-nourishing my body, learning tools and techniques to help cope with stress and deep diving into what makes me truly happy.

I spent the next 10 years on a journey to find peace with my physical body, a sense of calm within and that deep, lasting happiness that doesn’t come from a big shopping spree or hitting a weight goal. This culminated when I launched Raw Beauty Co. with the goal of sharing untouched, raw images and stories of women and their self-love journeys. Though I initially created it for myself, I was amazed by the reaction from people all around the world and the countless dialogues and friendships it sparked.

Today I’m lucky to be healthy, deeply happy, connected to my body, married to the man of my dreams, the mom of a fun-loving little boy and a 3-year-old girl! My external world is beautiful, but I truly believe it is simply a representation of how I feel on the inside. I intimately know what it feels like to be lost, anxious, unsettled, unsure, unconfident, jealous, yearning, unhappy and unhealthy. I don’t want anyone to live in that space for too long. Life is far too short to be anything other than the happiest, healthiest version of YOU, living the life of your dreams.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned since starting Raw Beauty Co. came from our founding interview series in which I spoke to over 200 women around the world about their relationship with beauty, confidence, and self-love. We paired each conversation with photographs of the women without make-up, editing or filters.

These initial conversations highlighted the strength, beauty, and power of women and yet underneath the surface was a common thread of insecurity or “not enough-ness” that they all shared. I found it equally fascinating that the presence of insecurity seemed heightened in the women who most closely mirrored society’s definition of beauty.

How could it be that those who have likely been labelled ‘beautiful’ their whole life felt so consumed by the beauty ideal? My hypothesis is that their beauty had become directly tied to their sense of self-worth. In a society that constantly tells women they should be smaller, thinner, younger, and perfect, a woman’s appearance has diminishing returns in comparison to a skillset or talent that appreciates over time.

I think it’s vital for us to find something deeper than our appearance to give us purpose and it’s important that we understand all women are faced with insecurities so that we feel less alone in our own. My definition of beautiful has changed a lot since I started Raw Beauty Co. in 2014. I now see beauty in lines, cellulite, rolls and (perhaps most importantly), a woman who is unapologetically free to be herself.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made so many mistakes along the way, but I think the biggest mistake of all was how I viewed those missteps. I remember being devastated if a launch didn’t go as planned or if a campaign didn’t resonate the way I hoped it would. I would view it as a failure and internalize it. Looking back, it was all very dramatic and a huge waste of time and energy.

Knowing what I know now, mistakes are part of the game when you are building a business or navigating your health and wellness. There is no such thing as perfection and over time I’ve learned to let that idea go. The only failure is in not trying and everything else is a learning opportunity. My husband and I tell our kids, “If you’re not failing, you’re not trying” and we hold the same philosophy true for ourselves as well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been so lucky to have been supported by so many people in this process but the person who comes to mind first and foremost is my husband, Scott. He is always encouraging me to go after my dreams but also pulls me down from the clouds long enough to look at the nuts and bolts of the work I do. I am a dreamer, creator and feeler and Scott is very pragmatic, practical and the king of Excel spreadsheets. I don’t think I would have been able to bring Raw Beauty Co. to the place it is now without being forced to consider the less glamorous aspects of the business that are ultimately some of the most important. I also have to acknowledge my incredible group of girlfriends, many of whom are entrepreneurs themselves. Being surrounded by women who are taking risks, growing business’, and sharing their art, while growing their families is absolutely invaluable. I need to have them all on for a Raw Beauty Talks podcast episode because the real, raw conversations that take place between us make this crazy journey feel oh-so-normal!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Raw Beauty Co. is dedicated to helping women live healthier, happier lives rooted in self-love. What started as an interview series featuring women without make-up, photo editing or filters has turned into a global conversation about beauty, confidence, and self-love. We offer tools to support all of the above through personal and group health coaching, the Raw Beauty Talks podcast, our online store of tried-and-true curated items, and our Raw Beauty Reset program. The Raw Beauty Reset is a guided 12-week program designed to transform your relationship with food and your body. Based on 4 key pillars of nourishment, movement, mindset, and self-love, it is designed to take you back to the fundamentals of wellness for your unique body.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Water first — Starting every day with a glass of water as a way of honouring my body is non-negotiable for me. Hydration is not overrated!

2. Create a Personal Nourishment Menu — Write a list of all the things that fill you up, bring you joy and help you feel aligned with your best self. Take a look at your list and consider how much time you carve out to do these activities. As adults, sometimes we get so busy doing “all the things” that we forget how important it is to replenish that cup.

3. Meal planning — As a mom of 2 this is a lifesaver for me and saves me so much stress (and money!). I map out our dinners, order groceries online from Legends Haul and go with the flow for breakfast and lunch.

4. Mindfulness — The practice of being in the present moment has changed my life. Whether it’s really being in the moment as I fold the laundry or a deep 20-minute guided meditation, I ALWAYS feel grounded and revitalized when I’m living in the now vs. worrying about the past or focusing on the future.

5. Reducing numbing agents like alcohol, online shopping and social media and replacing them with connection, nature, meditation, journaling, and anything else that provides a deeper level of personal wellbeing. I know this one feels really hard but being conscious about where and what you are investing your time and energy into is everything.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve been working on this Raw movement since 2014! I aim to create an inclusive, real, and raw online world where people feel comfortable to show up exactly as they are. This is a work in progress and always evolving as our team continues to learn (and sometimes unlearn!) and as we get feedback from our amazing community of over 100,000 humans.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. It’s not going to be perfect — just start! When I began Raw Beauty Co. I had so many ideas about what I wanted to create, and it all felt a little overwhelming — I didn’t know where to begin, so I stalled. I started working with a coach and she asked me to write my bio out. I started there (SO simple), then booked a photographer for our first shoot. Then I needed models, so I sourced those…7 years later I’m still just putting one foot in front of the other but look how far that’s got me!

2. Get clear on what you are best at and outsource the rest — quickly. There’s a fine line between going with your gut and relinquishing control, but I truly believe that the sooner you navigate this aspect of the business the more successful and authentic you will be.

3. There will be a moment when you have to leap — and it’s scary! Most likely there will come a time in your business or passion project where you have to make a big, terrifying leap forward in order to take it to the next level. It might mean leaving your full-time job, taking out a loan or hiring your first employee when you’re not exactly sure how it will work or how you will pay them. Make sure you have a plan in place and run it by a couple people but then it will be time to trust your intuition and leap. It’s scary but also so liberating and rewarding.

4. Work on your mindset — a strong mindset is an incredible asset. Mindfulness, meditation, therapy and a thorough examination of your beliefs can directly impact creativity, focus and clarity. It’s important to identify ways you might be self-sabotaging or making fear-based decisions that could hurt you or your business in the long run.

5. Carve out time to look after yourself — self-care! There have been points throughout this journey where I was juggling motherhood, pregnancy, postpartum and running a business solely by myself — and I didn’t realize the negative impacts it was having on my health until it was too late. After having my second child, I experienced anxiety attacks so severe they left me bedridden for weeks. I wasn’t using any of the tools I typically rely on to care for myself and was completely burnt out. I got some help (from professionals, medication, friends, family, and new employees) and taking care of myself in a variety of ways is now non-negotiable. Health is truly wealth!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health. As someone who has struggled with an eating disorder and panic attacks and who continues to navigate life with anxiety, I’ve felt firsthand the impact of poor mental health. Throughout the course of the Covid pandemic I’ve also seen anxiety and depression skyrocket and I recognize how much it’s impacting our collective well-being. In the same way that we get help when we have a broken arm or we’re feeling really sick, it’s important to seek support when your mental health is struggling.

