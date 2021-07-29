Erin Reiland of InBody_Love Coaching: “Set up a schedule for yourself”

Block out times for things you need to do, want to do and then also time for self- care. It has helped me a lot to keep to my schedule and not push myself too far in one area.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erin Reiland.

Erin Reiland is a Certified Disordered Eating/Anxiety, Breathwork and NLP Trauma Coach. She helps women who struggle with these issues, as well as past trauma so that they no longer have to suffer and begin to live a purposeful life with lasting recovery.

After recovering from her own eating disorder of over 20 years, she founded InBody_Love Coaching. She has been featured in major media outlets such as CBS, ABC, NBC, and FOX. She has been on multiple podcasts, interviews, and contributing author regarding mental health and recovery. It is her mission to spread awareness and help end the stigma surrounding mental health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for asking me to talk about this important subject! I grew up in a middle-class family in Northern California where my parents divorced at a young age. My mom remarried an amazing man (who was my father growing up) and things seemed “normal” from the outside.

I had childhood trauma that shaped who I would be for the next 30 years of my life. My perfectionism began at such an early age that I thought it was normal and that everyone felt the way I did. I thought that if I were “perfect” or “good enough” that I would be safe and that others would love and accept me.

I had an eating disorder beginning at 15 years old and I recovered fully when I was 35. Part of the sickness was rooted in my perfectionism and wanting to be the best. The best in life and in my disorder. Anything less meant I had failed.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is: “The thing that is really hard, and really amazing, is giving up on being perfect and beginning the work of becoming yourself” -Anna Quindlen

Most of my life I had this fear of failing or making mistakes or not being “perfect”, and that was destructive in so many ways. When my eating disorder began at 15 years old perfection was the ultimate goal; To be the best at having an eating disorder. Only truly knowing after I recovered that perfection would equal death. For me to recover I needed to look at the underlying issues that kept me sick and begin to love myself for who I was; imperfect and all!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I just read an amazing book that has changed a lot of how I can understand and then embrace and make changes from a love, not fear-based place. The book, “Playing Big~ Practical Wisdom for Women Who Want to Speak Up, Create, and Lead” by Tara Mohr.

She talks about how women do not speak up, show themselves out of fear of failing, not being “good enough” and conditioned to not go for their dreams. I can so resonate with this especially when I first started my business. I had a lot of fear that I wouldn’t “make it” in the coaching realm. But what really was stopping me was this thinking that everything needed to be “just right” as I viewed it (but in the end it was perfectionism in disguise).

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Believing in yourself Perseverance Purpose/Passion for my work

I know that when I decided to leave my job in academia that I had to have a belief in myself that what I was choosing to do would work out. That deciding to go into working with other women who struggled with what I had was my purpose. I have so much empathy and first-hand experience with what I work with other women on, that doing this was an automatic yes feeling in my gut. I never want anyone to have to suffer the way I did for 20 years. I also believe having perseverance is a quality that is very important. I of course have had that part of me that has said “you should be a top coach by now” or “I want to be ABC already!”…but in reality it takes time and perseverance to know that the work I am doing and what I am all about will be seen, heard and I will be able to make a difference not only with my clients, but on a larger scale as well. But, not on my time frame but how it unfolds in an organic way.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

How I would define perfectionism, or a perfectionist would be where someone sets unreasonably high and unobtainable standards for themselves and others, leading to feelings of inadequacy, self judgement and resentment towards themselves and others around them. Perfectionists seek outward validation for internal struggles and a core belief that they are not good enough.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Sure, being a perfectionist is not entirely a “bad” thing. But how I like to view it is that it is OK for someone who strives to be their best self. Taking action in a positive and healthy way is a desirable characteristic to have. When you can turn that desire to do quality work and for the greater good, it does lead to amazing things in life.

I knew that perfectionism ended up with me feeling that I was not enough-ever! And so, using that knowledge when starting my coaching business, it helped me set healthy, obtainable and sustainable goals.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Some of the negative aspects of perfectionism are:

Having a consistent negative dialogue running 24/7 inside of your mind that leads to mental and physical exhaustion and not moving forward in a healthy way. Having these unobtainable expectations is self-sabotage at its finest. Perfectionists can hyper focus at the task at hand and not see the bigger picture. In the end, perfectionism is a protector of sorts. It is protecting yourself from the fears of failing, judgement, criticism, and sadness……. To be able to take a step back and see this can be difficult. And then to want to look more at the underlying issues that drive this perfectionism, and the root causes is also hard to do. It can be easier in a sense to just focus on being “perfect”.

For me all of the above has factored into my life at some point. It was when I began to work on the underlying issues that drove my perfectionism to a point of being so sick in my disorder that it hit me square in the face. I had the choice to begin to work on these core negative beliefs I had about myself and why the drive for perfection was so important to me or stay sick and unhappy.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Some common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward are:

The loop of basing success and self-worth on either praise or feeling criticized can be addictive. Stuck in either one, the person then is trying to “fix” or up level themselves to feel better. Then if there is any feedback that feels negative it takes them into a place of anxiety, low self-worth and looping back into the feeling of needing to be “perfect”. When feeling not good enough about “ABC” or that they can do better, it may lead to procrastinating and feeling paralyzed to do things out of fear of “it” not being perfect. Perfectionists tend to live in the “all or nothing” or “black and white” world. Where there is only one way to be. There is no gray area or in between that feels ok. Again, causing fear, anxiety, self-doubt and self-criticism.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

5 things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it” are:

Take “messy” action over no action at all. When you are paralyzed by fear of not being perfect and end up procrastinating…that does not feel good!! So, by taking messy action it is better than sitting in the anxiety. It may not be “perfect” but by doing so, you build that inner confidence in yourself to keep working on doing things in ways that are healthy and not destructive to your health and psyche. Remind yourself that “perfectionism” is an ILLUSION. There is no such thing as being perfect. Yes, there is the word “perfect”, but there shouldn’t be!! The more you try to obtain this illusion, the more you are driving yourself into the ground. The “inner critic” which is perfectionisms “good friend” wants to keep you stuck. There is “illusion thinking” and realistic thinking. Being realistic ends up yielding much better results in the end. Set up a schedule for yourself. Block out times for things you need to do, want to do and then also time for self- care. It has helped me a lot to keep to my schedule and not push myself too far in one area. To actually “just do it”, sometimes it helps to remind yourself that we are ALL human. We all do great things in life, and we all have mistakes or things we would like to have done better on. But the times where it felt like it wasn’t our best job-then use that as a tool, rather than a way to judge yourself or be critical. Being authentic is much more effective in the short term and long term. Not only with work but with friends and family. It also is better for YOUR health. Trying to be “perfect” all of the time is exhausting, and no one expects that!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Something I am passionate about is mental health within the younger population. A lot of unhealthy mindsets, depression, anxiety, perfectionism, eating disorders and so on begin at a younger age. If we as a society can bring attention and action within school systems, organizations etc. to have an open dialogue about these types of subjects, it will lessen the stigma around them. It also will bring awareness to the kids/teens/young adults themselves to be able to see that they may relate to these things. The earlier we can have actual awareness and conversations, the earlier we can help and support those who may be struggling with perfectionism or other mental health issues.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

DREW BARRYMORE!!! 100%.

I grew up watching her movies and then hearing about her “wild” times as a child and then struggles with addictions and mental health. I had read once how she had said that growing up in the spotlight and feeling a need to be “perfect” and what others wanted her to be affected her a lot. This resonated so much with me. (In terms of growing up feeling the need to be perfect for everyone else). She has been and is someone I look up to and see just how far she has come. Truly an inspiring mom, woman and person in the industry who has a healthy take on life now.

