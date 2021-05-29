Erin Madden of Zen Real Estate Group: “Decide what your motivation is for starting a team and make that clear to your teammates”

I think women are often pulled in so many directions that it becomes overwhelming to think about rising to the top. It takes a lot of organization, support, and time management to be able to fit everything into your days and to make sure that you’re nurturing all of the parts of your personal and professional life. I think that women are also more prone to be plagued by guilt when they put their professional life first.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erin Madden.

Erin Madden is the team leader of Zen Real Estate Group in Meridian, Idaho. Erin changed careers after 15 years in the Healthcare Industry to start a non-traditional Real Estate Team. She thrives on helping people with life-changing transactions and truly enjoys putting the ‘OM’ in home. See Erin and her team at www.zenboise.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I had been working in healthcare for over 15 years and I was completely burnt out. My job wasn’t a good fit for me, for my strengths, and I was tired of the red tape and the politics of it all. I had always been interested in real estate after buying my first home at age 18, flipping a few houses, and delving into single family rentals. I even took the Real Estate Appraisal courses and interned with an Appraiser for a year. I was in my late 30s when I decided to change careers and real estate was where my passions were.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

My most amusing stories are probably around my own behavior as a real estate consumer. One of the problems with being a REALTOR® is having access to new listings constantly. In the past year I have purchased three properties, sight unseen, because they popped up in my email and I was immediately drawn to their potential. For myself, I believe in taking risks like this because I believe that real estate is an excellent investment and when I see something that’s too good to be true, I have to act on it. With my clients, I judge their level of risk and go with what they are comfortable with. Some people can buy a home sight unseen and feel just fine about it. Others wouldn’t dream of doing that.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Currently, I am purchasing an office in Downtown Meridian. Downtown Meridian is an overlooked area that is due for a massive overhaul and I am working to become a part of that. The area has grown rapidly in population with a 1000 percent increase since 1990. I believe that becoming a part of the rebirth of Downtown Meridian will benefit all of the local residents as it begins to attract more business, restaurants, and nightlife. One of my favorite things to do is to connect people and I am excited to be able to do that in a professional role, as well.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I started Zen Real Estate Group to surround myself with like-minded agents that could create an amazing support system for each other. Real Estate can be all-consuming and it’s important to be able to take breaks, to take time with your family but also to have someone that you trust taking care of your clients in the same way that you would.

We like to do community events with Zen Real Estate Group. This past weekend we did a Girls Day Out Expo. It was so much fun and really allowed us to get into the community and talk to people about their feelings surrounding the local market.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My first broker and mentor was Jan Nowak. Jan is not only a great human, but she has been in real estate for many years, and she has more knowledge than anyone I know. She is extremely diligent and always thinking from all aspects of the transaction. I was lucky to have Jan as a mentor and to be able to learn that valuable skill.

Even today, Jan and I are with different brokerages, but I know that I can call her to brainstorm a transactional issue and she will always happily help. I am proud to call her a friend.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I think women are often pulled in so many directions that it becomes overwhelming to think about rising to the top. It takes a lot of organization, support, and time management to be able to fit everything into your days and to make sure that you’re nurturing all of the parts of your personal and professional life. I think that women are also more prone to be plagued by guilt when they put their professional life first.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

Support, support, support. Especially for women with children. It really does take a village and we, as a society, should be creating that. Companies should offer childcare options and our country should have sufficient, affordable preschool and after-school programs. We need to create a space where children are nurtured but women can also work as hard as they would like to. Having kids doesn’t necessarily mean that a woman loses her drive to be successful and do what she loves.

As a society, we need to start giving women credit for their knowledge and expertise. Culturally, men are often seen as more influential and valued in their opinions in a business setting.

Companies should be promoting women to leadership positions. Women are excellent leaders and the more we value their role in leadership, the more our society will begin to respect and respond to that.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Again, I still believe that although times are changing, women take on the bulk of the family mental load and are often responsible for the remembering and organizing of most of the family affairs. When you go home from work you aren’t done for the night. There are still a dozen or more things to remember to do, or to take care of.

Also, as women, we often have to prove ourselves to our colleagues in ways that men don’t. It can be very frustrating to not be taken seriously because of your gender.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

The ever-changing markets. Having to shift, and twist and navigate all of the changes immediately as they happen. You have to be swift in your adjustments to marketing, client conversations, and education.

The ability to achieve as much as you wish. There really is no ceiling in real estate. One of the things about my previous career that always had me down is that there was nowhere to go, no way to achieve more but in real estate and in self-employment, itself, the sky is the limit.

Relationships. I have met so many interesting and incredible people in real estate. Clients, other agents and industry partners. There are so many people to be inspired by and to learn from.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Low-income housing is my biggest concern. There is nowhere near enough conversation about this and about what will happen to a huge population of Americans as home prices and rents continue to rise and wages stay stagnant.

The low barrier to entry as a REALTOR®. Real estate is a very easy career to start. It is a short class followed by a licensing exam. Unfortunately, this means that the industry is flooded and with that are some agents that don’t serve the industry well. Our reputation as REALTORS® has not always been positive and unfortunately, this is sometimes perpetuated by those that aren’t dedicated to being professionals in the industry.

The third industry concern that I have is technology changes. I love and thrive on change, but the future of real estate professionals is at risk of being lost to automation. Anything can be automated when human relationships and trust aren’t respected as an important part of the industry. Do I think that I can do a much better job for my clients than a website? 1000% yes or I wouldn’t be doing what I do.

3 ways to reform or improve the industry

3 ways that I would reform the industry. First would be to implement a very small transactional fee from every single real estate transaction that was then used by the local municipalities to construct low-income housing. This fee could be split across all parties privy to the transaction and would greatly improve our city by providing housing to those that may otherwise end up homeless. Helping the less fortunate with stable housing really does benefit everyone.

I would suggest a mandatory mentorship or internship program for those entering real estate as new agents. Having a team leader or mentor that is willing to guide you through your first transactions is priceless and, in my opinion, necessary.

The third reform would be creating a national MLS system where an agent could access listings from anywhere. I am a strong believer in access to data and having local and regional MLS sites is part of the reason that buyers and sellers go to websites like Zillow.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Decide what your motivation is for starting a team and make that clear to your teammates. My goal in starting a team was never to make a profit off of my agent partners. I was looking for support, camaraderie, and a fun work environment. I am fond of sharing knowledge and am happy to nurture newer agents while also having a mutually beneficial environment of covering for each other when needed, helping out with community events and so on. My goal is to keep agents on my team, indefinitely, and in order to do that we both have to feel good about what we get from the team arrangement. The team is incredibly helpful to both myself, as the team leader, and to my agents and I always want that to be the case.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Real Estate can be a fun and rewarding career, yet most agents quit in their first five years.

If you would like to hear my 5 tips to succeed in the Real Estate Industry, watch here.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have been brainstorming some type of Boise Kindness Project. I think that in this day and age small, random acts of kindness performed by thousands of people throughout the city every day could help to restore the community’s faith in one another, bridge gaps, and connect us through this divisive time.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.facebook.com/movingtoboiseidaho

www.instagram.com/movingtoboiseidaho

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!