Erin Kinsey: “I wish I would have heard more to “stay true to myself””

It’s very rare in today’s music industry to come across a young artist such as Erin Kinsey that creates soulful lyrics, skillfully plays seven instruments and has such dynamic vocals. Erin began singing and playing guitar at the young age of 11 and, for the last several years, she’s been wowing audiences in Texas, Music City and beyond.

This Rockwall, Texas native has performed at noteworthy venues and events such as Love and War in Texas, The Gaylord Texan, The Dallas International Film Festival and CMA Festival. In addition, Erin captured the attention of Creative Artist Agency as they signed her to their roster.

Erin has had the distinct privilege to perform in London at the C2C Festival at the early age of 15; took the stage to open for Hunter Hayes during the St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon Concert at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville at the age of 17 and then in 2020, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut at just 20 years old. Erin performed her song “PINK” along with Rita Wilson and Victoria Shaw, during the annual “Opry Goes Pink” show, with a huge lineup supporting the fight against breast cancer.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/17297be7d98a74ee1d5bd67897b201a9

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Of course, thank you so much for having me! I grew up in a small Texas town east of Dallas called Rockwall with my mom, dad and younger sister. I attended public school and graduated high school a year early to move to Nashville.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always had a love for music but didn’t decide to pursue it until I was about 12 years old. I am truly blessed to have parents that encouraged my sister and I to go for big dreams.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story that has happened since I started pursuing a career in music, is when I had a song that I co-wrote called “PINK” recorded by Dolly Parton, and many other inspiring women artists! The project benefited Susan G. Komen and breast cancer awareness, so even though it was a huge milestone in my own career, it was so amazing to be a part of something so important and impactful.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

The week I moved to Nashville; I had my car stolen. In fact, it was the white Toyota that makes an appearance lyrically in my new single, “Just Drive.” Moving from such a small town, that one experience helped me learn a lot about living in a big city.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

There are many things I love about getting to call “Music City” my home. A few things that stand out are the amazing and encouraging people, being able to be immersed in country music, and all of the really cool spots around town. One of my favorites is Pinewood Social — a restaurant and a bowling alley.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

A funny story about making a mistake in the beginning of my career was forgetting the words on stage. I think it’s a moment that most artists have at the beginning of their career at some point. I forgot the words to Miranda Lambert’s “Over You” while playing at the “Opry’s in the Texas” music circuit. Being 13, it felt like the end of the world; however, I learned that mistakes are okay and that all you can do is be more prepared next time. Mistakes have made me stronger. That cliche has helped me so many times throughout the years.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very team-oriented. I truly believe that it is the people behind the scenes that push me and support me in chasing this dream. I couldn’t have done without the help from them and the encouragement of my family.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently working on my next song release and future EP. I can’t say much more, but just know we are working on it!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone would have told me that some doors will close so bigger ones can open. I started my musical journey when I was twelve and not everyone wants to work with a twelve-year-old. I was constantly being told “no” and facing a lot of harsh feedback. That feedback has shaped me into who I am, and I am very grateful for those doors that closed. I wish someone would have told me to “Just go for it”. I think when you’re going for a dream it’s easy to think about how it’s not very “logical” at times, but I’m so thankful that I didn’t pay attention to any of the doubts that would creep into my mind when I was younger. I wish someone would have told me to “Keep my blinders on”. I was told this but when I was a young girl, I wish I would have known it then. It’s so easy to get caught up in what other people are accomplishing and forget how exciting what you are going through is. I wish someone would have told me to make sure to “enjoy every moment”. Again, this is another thing I have been holding onto recently, and through the unexpected success of the latest single, but I wish I could have taken deeper breaths and soaked in the times that made me get to where I am more. From the moments of trying to finish homework so I could play guitar to the drives to Nashville with my parents, there were things I went through that I never thought I would miss, but I do now. I wish I would have heard more to “stay true to myself”. This saying is one that I don’t think you can hear enough, and even though I was told it, it’s too easy to forget. In a business that can get so competitive and is full of comparison, “just being yourself” is a way to truly not have to focus on any of that. There is only one you!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Even though I absolutely LOVE what I do, of course, there are still things that aren’t as fun. I think having a healthy balance between the highs, the lows, and just embracing day-to-day life and the journey is so important.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Being a young female myself, something I wish every young adult could hear is to find their passion and run with it. We live in such a time where you can go for whatever your dream is whether that’s a 9 to 5, or a music career!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Choose a job you love, and you’ll never have to work a day in your life.” Going after my passion makes all the tough times so worth it. There will be tough times no matter what business you decide to go into, and when it’s for a dream you’re pursuing, it adds so much more purpose to the struggle.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Maren Morris! Not only do I respect her as a writer and an artist, but I also respect her brand and how she’s been able to make a name for herself across genres. I hope to accomplish some of the things that she has, so I would love to learn from her!

