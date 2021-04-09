Erika Schlick of ‘The Trail To Health’: “Self-Care is number one and this can be so different for everyone”

Self-Care is number one and this can be so different for everyone. Some people need more active self-care like a cardio workout, and some people need to rest in bed or take a hot bath. It can be different for you depending on how your day went, but I think really checking in with your body and taking at least 30 minutes for yourself to do something to nurture yourself is key.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erika Schlick.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Erika Schlick, a health coach, blogger and the author of Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel-inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. The book is a collection of recipes that helped her heal and now she is joining us from her home in Los Angeles to show us how we should be cooking to stay safe and healthy at home.

Wandering Palate has several healthy recipes to make while you have some extra time at home and are looking for simple and healthy meals to prepare.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My name is Erika and before my health journey started I was a licensed architect and went on to run a design agency, which I still run today with my partner. I am originally from Los Angeles where I live now. When I was 6, I moved to Portland but moved back south to the sunshine as soon as I could. I absolutely love to travel, go to the beach, and spend time with my beautiful French bulldogs. I am a super active person and always like to be doing something productive so I am working on the proposal for my next cookbook and a few other surprises coming soon.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My first career was a Licensed Architect and I always loved creating and building things. I started my design agency with my partner 10 years ago and still run that with him today. When I got sick with Lyme Disease that is what propelled me into the world of health and diet and guiding people on their journey back to wellness. I spend part of my time working with people to optimize their health and heal from chronic conditions with my ​health coaching programs​ and also focus on creating content for my blog and new healthy recipes. I wrote my first cookbook, ​Wandering Palate​ in 2018 and am working on my second book now.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that? I would definitely say my fiancé Adam. We have been together 10 years and have been through everything together. He helped me stay strong when I was at my sickest and took care of me. As I have come back to life, he is always my strength to keep pursuing my goals and new ways to grow my brand. He definitely gave me the nudge to do more videos and start my Youtube channel and it doesn’t hurt that he has a marketing background and awesome ideas for these things too.

Also, my doctors and supporting practitioners were amazing in my healing journey and really gave me hope. I went through some very dark days in my Lyme journey and would not be here without them.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I would say learning to be ok with making mistakes on camera is a big learning lesson, especially when it’s live. Sometimes you will just say silly things that don’t make sense and being ok with that is a hard step. As I film a lot of my own videos from home now for youtube and TV, I can control some of the outtakes. So, I decided to share some of them on my new Tik Tok channel to showcase that all my videos are not perfect and that the outtakes can be really funny. For example, one video I said “add your fresh ice.” Fresh ice? Is that even a thing? Haha.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I really felt connected to a book by Amy B Scher, How to Heal Yourself When No One Else Can: A Total Self-Healing Approach for Mind, Body, and Spirit. Amy herself healed from Lyme Disease so it was really inspiring to read and it gave me hope in my own journey. It also reiterated the importance of healing spiritually and emotionally to heal your body.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much? Health really is everything. I know people say it but you don’t realize how true it is until it’s gone. I 100% prioritize my health over every decision. Though I am in remission from Lyme today, it is very fragile and I have to make sure I am thinking about how it will affect my body with every decision.

I learned this the hard way. After 5–6 years of being mostly bedridden with Lyme Disease and not being able to work or do much, I realized how much we need to be physically and mentally healthy to accomplish anything in this world. I think this is something that people take for granted until something happens to them to really value their health.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am always looking to grow and evolve my brand and what I am working on. So, I just launched my ​Youtube Channel​ with healthy recipe videos. I am working on my second cookbook and also starting a Podcast this year. I also just launched my TikTok and Pinterest finally. I continue to do work with Global Lyme Alliance and started working with them to host SoCal education and fundraising events last year and we had to switch to virtual because of COVID, but I look forward to continuing to grow that and host in person events when it is safe again.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Moving your body is next. On days I don’t move my body I feel anxious and stagnant. If I am feeling good I always opt for a ride on my Soul Cycle bike, but if I am more tired or not feeling well I really enjoy a walk on the beach with my dogs or even doing some light stretching or yoga. Anything to shift the energy around in your body.

Last but not least, I would say community is important. I am an extrovert so I get really energized by socializing and being around people. This has been really hard for me during the pandemic so I’m looking forward to reconnecting with friends in person, but finding ways to stay connected to people can really help your mental wellness.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I learned and practiced TM(Transcendental Meditation), but sometimes I find that since my mind and body are so active I almost need a more active form of meditation. I really find doing exercise such as yoga or even doing an adult coloring book can help my mind reset a bit but be more active. I also really find benefits from biofeedback and doing HRV training. I think it is definitely important to find a practice that works for you. Don’t feel like you HAVE To meditate to be a good person. There are different types of meditation and self care to reset your mind.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I would say a clean diet is definitely the top one for me. Until I went gluten free and cleaned up my diet I did not realize how much food can cause depression, anxiety, fatigue, and so many emotional issues. Two other pieces that are key in keeping my emotional health optimal are exercise and self care. Find a workout you love. I would be lost without my Soul Cycle Bike. As for self care, make that whatever helps YOU. For me, that can be taking a hot bath, going to the beach, laying in the hot sun, spending time with my fiancé and French Bulldogs, or watching a TV show I like. It can also mean traveling and hanging out with friends (pre/post COVID). As an extrovert, I feel really happy and relaxed when I socialize so that is important for my well-being to see friends and talk to people. Traveling is also such an invigoration to my soul and such a good reset.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? ​ We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Diet was definitely one of the biggest pieces that helped me recover from Lyme Disease and I continue to thrive on a Paleo Diet. I find that eating grass fed meats, wild fish, healthy fats, and lots of veggies helps me thrive. I think it’s hard for people to make changes unless you really have something that takes you to rock bottom and you have to make the changes. We live in a society where it is convenient to not eat healthy so it really takes extra effort and planning to eat clean. Fortunately, especially in the last 5 years, I have really seen a shift towards more healthy eating so I think with time it will get easier for people to incorporate into their lives.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Like I mentioned before, exercise and self-love. Hanging out with my friends, family, and dogs. Traveling the world.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I think smiling is super important. Even when a stranger smiles at you it can almost let your body relax for a quick moment in time. Although, it is a bit of a challenge since we are all masked right now, but who doesn’t love a friendly smile.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

I would say healthy diet, doing something you love everyday, and remembering to rest and reset!

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

This is a really triggering one for me. Since I got Lyme Disease in Yosemite, in nature, my relationship with nature has been very broken and triggers a lot of anxiety and PTSD for me. I do absolutely love the beach though and it feels like a safe place to be in nature to reset. For me, sunshine is what really helps me thrive. I often joke that I am solar powered but it is amazing what a few days of being in the warm sun can do to reset my body and soul.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think I am already doing this with my brand and blog but definitely raising awareness for Lyme Disease and working with amazing organizations like Global Lyme Alliance to find a cure is a huge part of my drive. Lyme is the fastest growing vector borne illness and so many people get sick with it every year. Testing is awful and very inaccurate and there is no standard treatment to help people. This is definitely my passion project to help so many others get their lives back.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂 Oooh this is a hard one! So many good choices. I think I would want to connect with someone that is in the Lyme community, perhaps Avril Lavigne. I would also love to meet and be on the Dr Oz show or Today show sometime.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.thetrailtohealth.com

Instagram:​ ​https://www.instagram.com/thetrailtoh…​

Facebook:​ ​https://www.facebook.com/thetrailtohe…​

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/thetrailtohealth

Twitter:​ ​https://twitter.com/trailtohealth​

Pinterest:​ ​https://www.pinterest.com/thetrailtoh…​

TikTok: @thetrailtohealth

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.

Thank you! You too!