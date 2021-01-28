Erika Polsinelli of ‘Evolve by Erika’: “Do what you LOVE!”

Do what you LOVE! By doing what you love, you can tap into the energy that makes your experiences feel effortless. Do something that you love as much as you can each day. This will help you tap into your flow. Kundalini breathwork and meditation also helps you get into your flow by aligning your chakras. By practicing this, you are connecting to this dormant energy within that helps you to become in alignment with your truth. When you are in alignment with your truth and doing what you are meant to do, you will be in a state of flow more often.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erika Polsinelli.

Erika Polsinelli is a meditation and manifesting mentor helping others tap into their highest potential through Kundalini breathwork, meditation and diet. After suffering most of her early life with anxiety, Erika made changes to her daily routine that very quickly led to a calmer, centered, happier and healthier life. Once she experienced such profound changes, she knew she had to share this with the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

It is so nice to be part of this interview. Absolutely. I grew up on Long Island, New York and live a pretty regular life with my mother, father and two brothers. I came from a very close-knit and loving family. We spent so much time together, living next door to one set of grandparents and around the corner from another. A lot of our days were filled with seeing and enjoying family. Although my parents were and continue to be wonderful, supportive and loving to us, they had a challenging relationship. Oftentimes, I felt like I was the one who could help heal it because I loved them both and didn’t understand why they couldn’t find a common ground most of the time. As I grew to be a pre-teen I began to experience intense levels of anxiety. Later in my life, after discovering tools to help in this area, I realized most of my anxiety was rooted from learned behaviors, for example, worrying about things that I or anyone could not control.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I had a vision that I wanted to help people be their happiest self. I think the person who inspired me the most to do what I do today is my mother. Being in a challenging relationship with my father led her to lose her voice and her center. I always wanted her to know and see that she can change her reality any moment she chose. I wanted her to see that she was so much stronger than she believed. I was constantly her cheerleader, trying to boost her up and help her to find a life that she deserved. I soon learned that I could not take her problems away but only give her the tools to make better choices for herself. After learning this, I got started on my journey of healing. I began to practice Kundalini yoga each morning which helps to clear emotions from the past and face the shadows in order to bring in light. After practicing this daily, I started to see such tremendous changes occur in my life. And that is when I knew I had to share this with others. So I decided to share meditations virtually so that others who want to heal themselves can have access to these teachings, anywhere, anytime.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I have had many teachers and friends along the way who helped inspire me to be where I am today. My parents have always encouraged me to work hard and go after my dreams. They always supported me and made me believe that anything was in my reach. I think one of the most important moments of my life was when I watched a friend truly go after her dreams and only focus on what she wanted to bring into her life. At the time, I spent most of my day worrying about things that didn’t exist, worrying about the future. And I had an AH HA moment. I realized that my friend was spending all of her time dreaming and visualizing all that she wants to bring in, where I was doing the opposite. This moment of awareness helped me to take inventory over my thoughts and shift into the space of manifesting and attracting the life I wanted rather than what I didn’t want.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think it is the thought that we can control the outcomes to certain things. At times, no matter how hard we try to plan everything thoroughly, something will always happen that wasn’t part of the plan. Being able to truly trust that when you are doing what you are meant to do and living your purpose, everything works out the way it should.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

Stay focused on your goals and be consistent. Show up each day as your highest self or the version of you who you are striving to be. I think consistency is so important. Make sure that you are putting your energy in the areas that you want to grow and develop. Take time to rest when you need it. Resting can really help to launch you forward.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I think the books by Jerry and Esther Hicks were a really important part of my journey. These texts resonate with me so much because it is explaining the law of attraction and the laws of the universe. These texts helped me to reframe my brain and create new patterns to bring in all that I wanted and live the life I am now living.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Oh this is a hard one because there are so many. “Each day is a new opportunity to go after the life you wish you to live.” I truly believe that there is so much power within each of us and we need to relearn that. Every day is a new opportunity to start fresh, go after your goals and be the person you want to be.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project that I have is building and creating an online community to help others step into their purpose and live their best life, called Evolve by Erika. The community has grown so much in one year and I have been overwhelmed with so many success stories. The online community consists of an online portal with access to kundalini meditations, exercise sets, yoga flows, meditations for kids, plant-based recipes and so much more. We gather as a community for live zoom calls and create meditation and manifestation goals. By committing to a morning practice, you are committing to work on your most important relationship — the one with yourself. Through this community we are committing to a practice and helping to heal our emotions from the past and any trauma we have been through. Through this practice I have seen so many people step into their power and begin to attract positive opportunities into their life.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

YES. The career I am building is a manifestation from building a daily habit; my morning practice. Habits say a lot about us and help to rewire our brain. We all have habits. One habit that I suffered from often was perseverating on negative thoughts. I would often have a negative thought slip into my mind and it would stay and grow into a powerful thought that I ended up feeling physically. I had to teach myself how to reconstruct how I took in information and what I did with information I received. Our habits can affect us positively or negatively. By building healthy habits, we are literally creating our future. Just like our eating habits affect our physical health, other habits we have can also affect our emotional health. The best habit I have created as I mentioned earlier is always starting my day through a morning practice. My morning ritual involves gratitude, Kundalini breathwork and meditation. This morning practice has helped me elevate my life in a way I never thought was possible. It has helped me to run my day in a smoother, calmer way rather than the day running me. It has provided me with more perspectives and empathy. It has benefited my physical health as well.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

By having a morning practice every day, particularly as early as possible in the morning, I am able to work through my subconscious thoughts and habits. I am able to rewire my thought processes, starting the day in the highest vibration and in the most positive way. My morning practice has helped me to heal traumas that I have held, so when I am met with a trigger, I am able to respond from a place of compassion rather than reaction. It has helped me create time for myself to work through any thoughts I am working through, before encountering anyone else. This helps us to be less reactive and helps us to act from a grounded, centered space. Starting this habit has provided me with more patience, wisdom and understanding.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

To start good habits, think about what makes you feel good — and try to do that at least once everyday! We can also start by observing “bad” habits we may have, or habits that are no longer serving our highest good. From there, we can try to change them and make them more positive habits. Consistency is key! You must stick with it! For example, if the new habit you are trying to stick to is exercising more — even if you get to do it for one minute — make it happen every single day. By doing this, we grow momentum. It takes 21 days to make a new habit so try your best to do it every single day for 21 days! Another tip is to try your best to either start your day doing this new habit, or create a plan in the beginning of your day to stick with it! For example, if your new habit is building in more exercise, get it done first thing in the morning before day begins or have a plan of how and when you are getting it in!

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

Well, a meditation practice helps with all three! Meditation calms the nervous system and depending on what kind of meditation you practice, you can tap into the glandular system as well. With breathwork, you are calming the nervous system and this helps to release stress and toxicity from the body. Through breath, you are bringing in more oxygen and oxygen promotes vitality. Through breath work you can also work to balance both sides of the brain, helping to calm the thoughts we are experiencing. By practicing mindfulness and being present, this helps us to then be able to focus more outside of meditation.

Daily movement practice is another very important one! Movement and exercise gives us endorphins and help us to release stress in a healthy way. Moving our body can boost our mood and give us energy helping us to perform stronger personally and professionally.

Another good habit of getting into is journaling. Writing down your thoughts of gratitude helps to raise your vibration and boost your mood. It helps you to tap into an abundance mindset, focusing on all that you DO have. This helps us to manifest and attract more of what we want. After jotting down thoughts of gratitude, you can then write down your intentions or things that you want to bring into your life. You will be surprised how quickly they show up with a committed practice!

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

To begin to create a habit of meditation, you must first begin to wake up a bit earlier each day. When we wake up earlier, we are able to tap into the subconscious mind more and clear out what has been lingering around in there for quite some time. This helps us to be clearer on what is in the now. Another practice is practicing to be mindful and present. Focusing on what is here and now instead of what has happened in the past or what may happen in the future.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Waking up early, meditating and practicing gratitude are three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or a sport. Aside from teaching meditation, I am also a third grade teacher. You will hear from many teachers how teaching is an overwhelming job but always worth it. You may also hear that teachers feel there is not enough time to get all they need to do and that they do not stop all day long. All of these are true to me and my practice has helped me at work tremendously. Waking up early and meditating before going to work has given me more patience and helped me to be more centered. As teachers, we are always thinking ahead, because every good teacher plans out every moment of the day and week. However, we are not being present when that is our mindset. Building my practice has helped me to realize that being present with students is the most important work I can do. Being there with them and helping with anything they are facing in that moment is the true essence of why I am there.

In the area of sports, breathwork and meditation can help here too. Breathwork benefits our cardiovascular abilities and meditation helps us to be focused, present and grounded. It helps us in decision making and when we need to make quick decisions.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Building in moments throughout the work day to come back to your breath will help you improve your performance. You will be able to calm the nervous system and calm your mind. It is then that we can make our best decision and use our time most efficiently.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

The habits I mentioned above also helps to lead to optimal focus. Using breathwork helps us to bring our focus onto one thing, when we are so used to multi-tasking through the day. There is so much stimulation around us in the world today and this practice helps us to come back to focus. Breathwork helps us to clear out the incessant chatter in the brain so that we can bring our focus onto the now.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Closing your eyes and taking long deep breaths is a way to practice this. Inhale in through the nose, feel the chest and belly fill up, and exhale by drawing the navel to the spine and squeeze the exhale out. By practicing this daily you will help clear the thoughts in your head which will allow you to be more focused and present on the area that needs your attention.

In addition to this, learning something new and challenging yourself in that way is a great way to practice being present. When we are challenged it often requires all of our focus. I find yoga to be a great way of practicing presence.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Do what you LOVE! By doing what you love, you can tap into the energy that makes your experiences feel effortless. Do something that you love as much as you can each day. This will help you tap into your flow. Kundalini breathwork and meditation also helps you get into your flow by aligning your chakras. By practicing this, you are connecting to this dormant energy within that helps you to become in alignment with your truth. When you are in alignment with your truth and doing what you are meant to do, you will be in a state of flow more often.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Well, from all my responses thus far I do not think you will be surprised to hear that I think it is meditation. I would love to see so many more people connect with their truth and clear past traumas through meditation. When we meditate, especially through Kundalini yoga, we are able to clear conditioning and expectations that others have imposed upon us and identify who we are and what it is we want. We are able to clear wounds from the past. Very often, wounds we have from the past are our triggers, triggering us to be reactive or defensive. When we are able to spend time with ourselves and truly understand why we respond or feel the ways that we do, we are able to heal these wounds from the past and be sure we do not bring them into any other interactions or relationships. I think world-wide meditations are what I would love to see more of! We have to heal ourselves first and that is when we can truly heal one another.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet with Dr. Joe Dispenza to go deeper into conversations of physics and the effect of meditation on the human body. He is so inspiring and I believe when two people come together with such a passion, the conversation can take us into another dimension.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have an Instagram account where I offer many free meditations which is @inkale.exkale and my website is www.evolvebyerika.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.