Erika Nelson of Portalis Mental Health: “Self-Compassion”

…Our bodies have a natural process to work through stress and do not necessarily differentiate between feeling overloaded at work or being chased by a bear. We need to consistently help our bodies finish this stress cycle so that they feel and know they are not actively in danger. Emily and Amelia Nagoski detail this more in their book ‘Burnout’. Completing the stress cycle in our bodies is something that needs to be done consistently, especially when under chronic stress. This can be done through a variety of techniques including visualization, spiritual practices, polyvagal work, rest and physical exercise. Some simple techniques to do this include exercise that increases your heart rate, tensing your muscles as hard as you can and then relaxing them, or hugging someone for over 20 seconds. It may seem trivial or incongruent to engage in these practices when you are trying to just survive the latest crisis or are experiencing a major loss, however, soothing our nervous system helps protect us from the effects of stress and allows us to be in a more centered space when navigating loss and changes.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erika Nelson.

Erika Nelson, the owner of Portalis Mental Health, is a Psychotherapist and artist living in the Pacific Northwest. She finds meaning in supporting her clients through life transitions, confronting cycles of trauma, and visioning new futures for themselves. Her therapy practice and her art focus on both individual and collective healing, informed by the belief that, in order to create a more liberated and equitable society, our evolving systems and structures need to be built on a foundation of relational, and community skills that prioritize wellbeing, care, and belonging for all. You can learn more about her work through her website portalismentalhealth.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for having me! I was a weird kid (I still am!) and very imaginative. I grew up in a fairly rural Pacific Northwest area and had a lot of opportunity to be a free-range kid. My parents were both teachers. With my father being a professor in Classics, curiosity and analysis were things I grew up valuing. When my parents divorced before I went into middle school my world crashed, we moved and I entered a very dark stretch of my life. Both of my parents were struggling, we were in court often, I had no friends at my new school…after a while I became suicidal, and even had a couple of attempts. I saw multiple therapists, none who I thought were helpful. After my second attempt, I had an epiphany that I was allowing other people’s issues to dictate my life, and I didn’t want to live for them. I wanted to live for me. I felt so alone at that time. I was frustrated and disappointed in the people who were supposed to help me. I vowed that when I got through to the other side I would help others get to the other side too. Shortly then after I moved to San Juan Island, where I currently reside with my Husband, and met good weird friends like me. Although my life didn’t really get easier until I left for college, I was driven to understand why people were the way they were as a way to make sense of the chaos in my life and build the coping mechanisms necessary to navigate it. Through the years I have had many more challenges, losses, and transformations. Each one has brought me new insights, skills, and has allowed me to deepen my connection to myself and others. I am grateful that I get to share this and be in supportive relationship to my community, which also drives me to grow as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have had many quotes over time that have been an anchor for me. The one over the past 5 years I continue to come back to is a quote by Octavia Butler “All that you touch you Change. All that you Change Changes you. The only lasting truth is Change. God Is Change.” I come back to this quote when I am feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or in despair. At the bottom of those feelings is typically a fear of being out of control, a desire to cling to the perceived safety the illusion of control and desire for permanence gives us. This quote grounds me in the radical acceptance that change is the way of the universe, and by learning the skills to adapt, accept, and flow, I can serve myself and others better.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

It is so hard to choose only three! But I will try:

SISU: This is a hard quality to describe as it doesn’t have a direct translation in English. This Finnish word and trait, for me basically translates to “guts” or “tenacity of spirit.” People have described this trait as a combination of courageousness, bravery, hardiness, resiliency, and stoicism. More concretely how I internalize this is that the purpose of doing something is not solely the end product, but rather your conviction in doing it. In this way, the end result is not the best measure of your character or success, but rather your courageousness in moving forward even when the odds seem impossible. This expands into a greater meaning for life, where meaning and purpose is drawn from how you meet the challenges before you, and not external measures of success. When the odds feel impossible, when I don’t understand the path forward, when my insecurities are getting the best of me…I consider what my ancestors went through, I get back in touch with WHY I am doing something, and I find the strength to continue.

Curiosity: Curiosity has been essential to my life. In many ways, curiosity has led me to the healing and self-development field. Being curious helps me engage in the learning process, connect to others and expand on my self-growth. When I am curious about my own process, emotions, and experience, I am able to look at myself in ways that feel non-judgmental and growth oriented. When I am curious about others, I connect more deeply to them, experience healthier relationships and understanding of why they work the way they do. When you are curious about others, this allows you to build strong connections. These strong connections have allowed me to build community, which then creates opportunities and mutual support. I would not be who I am or where I am today without others who have supported me and challenged me.

Self-Compassion: It may seem cheesy, but self-compassion has been imperative in finding success in my life. The fact is that if you want to attempt big dreams, you are going to have failures along the way, you’re going to receive criticism, and all your insecurities are going to come up. These things keep you stuck in places that feel safe and predictable. When you have compassion for yourself, failure, mistakes, and criticism feel lower stakes because you are not tying it to your worth in the same way. I have a bad habit of comparing myself to others and always feeling I come up short (this is a pun because I usually do come up “short,” as I am only 5’ tall). When I was considering starting my own business, a lot of self-doubt came up. Having self-compassion has allowed me to have a healthier relationship to making mistakes, or feeling like I don’t always need to know the answer.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

It is important to note that if we do not engage in practices to heal, we run the risk of increased physical and mental health issues. Although we hold personal responsibility for caring for ourselves, this also needs to be a community effort in order to be sustainable and effective. Self-care AND community care are equally important when healing from loss and trauma. Below are my 5 essentials to healing after a dramatic loss or change.

1. Completing the Stress Cycle: Our bodies have a natural process to work through stress and do not necessarily differentiate between feeling overloaded at work or being chased by a bear. We need to consistently help our bodies finish this stress cycle so that they feel and know they are not actively in danger. Emily and Amelia Nagoski detail this more in their book ‘Burnout’. Completing the stress cycle in our bodies is something that needs to be done consistently, especially when under chronic stress. This can be done through a variety of techniques including visualization, spiritual practices, polyvagal work, rest and physical exercise. Some simple techniques to do this include exercise that increases your heart rate, tensing your muscles as hard as you can and then relaxing them, or hugging someone for over 20 seconds. It may seem trivial or incongruent to engage in these practices when you are trying to just survive the latest crisis or are experiencing a major loss, however, soothing our nervous system helps protect us from the effects of stress and allows us to be in a more centered space when navigating loss and changes.

2. Meaning Making: Being able to take ownership of our narratives, create our own meaning, and shared meaning with others help us cope with the pain of loss and grief. Trauma often creates a sense of helplessness, isolation, and visions for our future being shattered. In some cases, reworking our narrative so that we can still experience a sense of purpose and belonging is essential to our healing through change and loss. Typically, this is a gradually unfolding process with many different ways to engage. This could look like joining a support group, getting involved in a cause, engaging in a spiritual practice, or journaling exercises. If you want to try some Narrative Therapy journaling exercises you could try free writing about the negative change/event every day for 4 days in a row, or writing about the event in the third person, or writing a letter of advice to a fictional person or friend who has experienced the same thing. Working on ownership of our narratives is important and, although this can be done individually, it tends to be more powerful when we can do this alongside others.

3. Self-Compassion: This is a big one. It sounds so simple and stereotypical, and it is easy to dismiss, yet research shows it has a major impact on healing, motivation and overall wellness. We as a culture do not endorse self-compassion, therefore when we engage in self-compassion we fight against messages we have internalized since the beginning of our childhood. Self-compassion is different from Affirmations. Self-compassion is exactly what is sounds like: being compassionate with yourself instead of hyper-critical, comparative, self-depreciating, shaming yourself, or making judgements about your self-worth. Being self-compassionate does not mean excusing all behavior, not taking accountability, being self-centered, or not growing as a person. Self-compassion allows us to be honest with ourselves, while not falling into a pit of shame, despair, and defensiveness or employing avoidance tactics that we can then project onto others. When we experience a difficult life change, loss, or trauma, we often experience insecurities about our worthiness and shame that can keep us stuck. Talking to yourself the way you would a friend is one way to engage in self-compassion. This can look as simple as reminding yourself when things feel difficult that “it makes sense what you are feeling, it sucks, but you’re only human. It’s ok to grieve and feel this way.” Kristen Neff’s book, “Self Compassion” details this more for those who are interested.

4. Rest: Giving ourselves permission to rest, and understanding how trauma and change affects our bodies is important in the healing process. Often, we use business, distractions, or vices to help us escape the intensity of our grief or other difficult emotions. We often avoid rest or stillness because that is when the pain comes up. Although distraction and escape are needed coping skills, in order to fully engage the healing process our bodies need rest, which sometimes can include allowing yourself to feel the difficult emotions. Rest looks like prioritizing sleep, unstructured time, restorative movement, down time with friends, alone time, and time not spent being “productive” while listening and meeting the needs of your body and spirit. This looks different for everyone. It might be tempting to “rest” by watching TV or scrolling on your phone, which is not always a bad thing, but it is typically more of a distraction than a restoration.

5. Community Care: The other side of rest is that we often feel we do not have the time or capacity, and rest often requires that we learn to ask for support when needed. When we receive support we then have more capacity to give support. Engaging in mutual aid groups, and talking to your friends and family about ways to engage in community care of each other, helps us start to build cultural norms and systems for supporting each other. This can look like weekly check ins, bringing each other dinner every so often, consolidating grocery trips, exchanging childcare…etc. Ask yourself what barriers to rest you are encountering that are causing overwhelm, and how being in community could offer creative solutions to these barriers. When we come together, the load feels lighter. If it feels hard to ask for support, ask yourself who benefits and who suffers when we try to take on everything ourselves.

Let’s discuss this in more specific terms. After the dust settles, what coping mechanisms would you suggest to deal with the pain of the loss or change?

When it comes to concrete practices for how to move through loss and change here are some specific tools:

Breathwork: There are many types of breathwork. A few that work well for calming your nervous system are Tummo and Box Breathing. You can find many tutorials and calming videos online to guide you in these. Learning to do this throughout the day when you notice you’re feeling activated can support your nervous system and help you to feel more centered.

Movement: Our bodies needs to move when they are in distress. This is does not need to be achieved through working out. It could be wiggling, walking, stretching, dancing…whatever feels good and connects you to your body.

Mindfulness: When feeling activated or overwhelmed, see if you can bring your awareness to your sensations, to your breath, to your body. Acknowledge and notice the emotions, sensations and thoughts present as non-judgmentally as possible. Resist the urge to change, fix, or condemn them, just notice. You can do this while meditating, or just throughout the day as difficult emotions and thoughts arise.

Ritual: You do not need to be spiritual to engage in ritual. What I mean by ritual is having a consistent practice that utilizes external and internal devices to engage intention and honor your process. For some this could include spirituality or religion, but for others meaningful ritual looks different. It could be as elaborate as a long bedtime routine complete with tea, journaling, meditation, etc., or could be as simple as imagining your intention for the day permeating your system as you drink your coffee. Imagine what you are needing now; to feel grounded, to let go, to work through something…then try to think of externalized practices that could support your internal mechanisms for doing this.

Self-Compassion: Shame keeps us stuck and engages defense mechanisms. Notice when you are “beating yourself up” — is it working? Likely not. Try catching yourself in these moments and see if you can shift to a more compassionate framework.

Journaling/self-reflective creativity: Journaling is not for everyone, and if you are one of those people who feels it’s not for you, consider if there are other avenues to self-reflection for you besides just thinking internally. There is something about writing and externalizing our process that helps us move through it. This is in part because of the brain processes involved in synthesizing and verbalizing our internal world, but also because it helps to remove it from living just inside of us. If you do not want to write or journal, consider creating art, collages, music, or a video or voice journal to provide you with a similar outlet.

Joy: Dramatic change and loss often rob us of our Joy. We can also feel guilty for experiencing joy, or not prioritize this when times are hard. However, joy is an essential human experience, and it is something we all deserve to experience. Experiencing moments of Joy does not diminish or take away from grieving, or getting through the difficult experience, it in fact supports us through the healing process. Joy can be hard to find when we are struggling, especially when we have lost things that used to bring us joy. By prioritizing our joy, and embracing small joyful moments, we allow ourselves to heal. Joy can be gratitude, a pretty sunset, ice cream, engaging with nature or animals…etc. Even when it is fleeting, or a dim ember, cherish it and know you are worthy of it.

How can one learn to to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

Letting go is your choice, and not something you have to do in order to “heal.” Who knows how much we really “let go” of something traumatic. More importantly, consider if you are actively hanging on, and how this is impacting your life. If and when you decide you are wanting to let go of aspects of a negative event, seek clarity about what exactly you are letting go of (for example shame, guilt, expectations, control…etc.). The first step to being able to release something is to acknowledge that it has happened, and allow yourself to grieve. A powerful way of letting go is to create an activity that supports this process. Similar to the ritual activities described above, creating a visualization, activity, or exercise will help integrate the change we seek. Some of my favorites are writing a letter to your past or future self, writing down what you are letting go of and burning it in a fire, burying that ash or a representation of what you are letting go and planting a tree on top, or taking a bath and imagining everything you are letting go of washing away down the drain. When letting go of something, having another intention to focus on and invite in its place is useful. Know that there is no single perfect activity or skill that is learned that helps us let go of everything all at once. It is a gradual practice that ebbs and flows.

Aside from letting go, what can one do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

Feeling anxious and depressed are often fueled by our consistent internal and external efforts to power struggle with a reality we cannot change. Engaging in radical acceptance helps us recognize where we are putting our energy. We can acknowledge something is painful, unfair, or different than we would like it to be, and also accept that we do not have control over it at this time. Assessing what you do have control over, and putting your energy there, while being compassionate with yourself is how we can lessen the burden we place on ourselves and move forward.

We can often feel as though we lose ourselves in loss and change. We build tenets of our identity and hinge our future visions on external factors. When these external factors change or disappear we are left feeling like we have no future, or we feel confused about who we are. However, often these external factors are a means to connect to something deeper that is important to us. Whether it is creativity, human connection, freedom…these things do not change when our external environment changes. Connecting to the “why” of our endeavors helps us find a guidepost to rethink how we can continue to connect to these things, and to rebuild our lives around them, perhaps in different ways we had not considered. Understanding that we have not necessarily lost our access to these important life values when our lives change in dramatic ways can give us glimmers of hope and motivation to explore new visions.

It is also important to note that there is a difference between catharsis and healing. Both are important, but there is a balance that is needed. Understanding this difference is important because “feeling better” does not always indicate healing and vice versa, especially at first. Feeling better is often a byproduct of healing, but when it is the sole goal, we run the risk of bypassing hard things we need to work through to heal.

How can one eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation?

Some things just really suck. Sometimes there is no “silver lining” or positive reframe. I also don’t think reframing something traumatic as a positive situation is something essential to healing. Instead of seeking to reframe the event, assess how you are now framing yourself and your future ‘because’ of the event. Experiencing dramatic loss and change does not mean that the consequences need to impact our lives in the same negative ways forever, or that one cannot go on to experience positives, new beginnings and joy in their life. In order to integrate these life-changing experiences, we first need to radically accept that they are now part of our story. There is grief in this that I would encourage people not to avoid, as it is an important part of the process. Humans often think that they are great predictors of the future, which is completely untrue. Our lives unfold in a series of emergent events and small choices that build on each other, culminating in outcomes that we never imagined, both good and bad. When you have an unexpected turn in your path, try to remember that this new path still holds opportunities for the things that are important to you.

Loss and change can push us to overcome experiences that we never knew we had it in us to make it out of. Focusing on the skills we used to get through our own experience and turning around to pull others up out of the darkness is one way to reclaim our story. When change or loss happens unexpectedly, it can feel meaningless, devastating and leave us feeling that we have no handle on our life. Picking up the pieces and using them to create can give us back a sense of control. This can look like creating art, a new business, a new sense of self, positive change for others…etc. When looking to create meaning and integrate these experiences, consider asking yourself: “What got you through the experience?” “Are there skills you learned along the way?” “What did you learn about what is important to you and what you value in your life?” “Is there something you wish to create out of the ashes of this experience?”

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I think about this A LOT. I see so many people who I wish I could support more or help heal, but what they need more than a therapist is connection, a stable job with a living wage, accessible health care, freedom from the fear that they will be harmed due to their identity…their basic needs met. What I would want to inspire is already being advocated for by amazing movement leaders. I would want to inspire people to envision different systems that are more liberatory, equitable and supportive. In order to make those systems work, I believe that we need to make a shift to a more community mindset and focus on the relational skills that support those cultural shifts and systems. I would want to inspire people to express curiosity and imaginative thought about new systems, instead of becoming defensive when we talk about how our current systems and norms inspire harmful core beliefs that we internalize and perpetuate on ourselves and others.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I tend not to have many idols. Adrian Marie Brown has had a huge influence on me, and I would love to be able to have a one on one conversation with her…or Cardi B, because you know that Brunch would be super fun.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on Facebook or IG @portalismentalhealth, or check out my website portalismentalhealth.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!