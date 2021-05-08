Erika Ferszt of Moodally: “Pay attention to your discomfort”

Pay attention to your discomfort. Are you afraid or is something off? It’s fundamental to know the difference. Discomfort can be a clue to us that we’re not in the right place. It usually stems from fear and sometimes those fears are very real intuitions showing up in your body and sometimes they are negative projections coming from your brain. Knowing how to separate and identify the two can help you make better decisions for yourself.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erika Ferszt.

Erika Ferszt is the founder of Moodally, the mood management program for the workplace. Moodally offers extensively researched training courses that help employees combat workplace stress through the day-to-day management of their mood. Recently selected as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Harvard Ventures, Erika has also completed a 2 year post-graduate program in the Neuroscience of Mental Health and is finalizing her Masters of Science in Organizational Psychology.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a weird childhood full of polar opposites being bridged together. My mother was a wild child, party-loving, socialite. My father was a Mensa member who studied theology and read Moby Dick once per year (by choice!). I see a little bit of both of them in me. I grew up in a dangerous neighborhood of artists and cultural tastemakers and went to school on Park Avenue with the wealthiest families in New York. I was a high school student and a top salesperson at a high end French clothing boutique. In short, nothing about my childhood was what you could define as normal.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Is it weird if I say the slogan from the New York Lottery campaign “Hey, you never know?” I always loved it as a pick-me-up when I was younger and now that I’ve gotten into neuroscience it takes on a whole layer of depth in its simplicity. See, the brain loves to predict and it usually likes to predict the worst. We can find ourselves wanting to do something and yet we manage to talk ourselves out of it by focusing on all the potential things that could go wrong. When I get in that space, that short little phrase, in its profound truth and simplicity, always pops into my mind. Because at the end of the day…hey, we really don’t know.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. I am extremely curious. I love to learn new things, hear new stories, see what’s going on in culture. I also love to see patterns, so I’m constantly connecting the dots on topics, ideas, and elements that may seem disparate. This curiosity is always pushing me to reconsider what I think I know and what I’ve done in a different light. It makes me see new things and think “Wow, that would be cool to integrate into what I’m doing.” or “I wonder what would happen if we tried it that way”. I’ve found that curiosity keeps my mind alive and open.

2. I hate giving up. I mean HATE it. Over time I have learned the difference between when I am beating a dead horse and when I just haven’t given everything that I’ve got. The thought of giving up on something before I have exhausted all avenues, and options, will keep me up at night. The good news is that while I’m not sleeping, I’m usually thinking about what else I could try that I haven’t.

3. I don’t believe in impossible. I genuinely believe in if there’s a will there’s a way. I should add a disclaimer that sometimes you do have to resize what it is that you want. But the truth is, I’ve found that the things I’ve genuinely wanted, I always found a way to get them. Sometimes we can think that we want something and it’s impossible, but when we dig a little deeper we realize it would be a “nice to have” but not a must. So our hearts and souls weren’t 100% in it. So good story, I grew up as a MASSIVE Guns n’ Roses fan and I adored Slash. Posters on the wall, memorabilia, you name it I had it. I always said that I would love to meet him. I had been working for Ray-Ban for 5 years and a friend of mine said “why don’t you just reach out to his agent”. My teenage self thought “I can’t do that” but then my businesswoman took over. Slash is a huge Ray-Ban wearer. I had a great idea to collaborate on a project we were developing that he would have been absolutely perfect for (it was a campaign on Legends). I got on the phone with the agent, met him in LA, and got to meet Slash backstage when he was here in Milan. I had never understood why girls cry at concerts, but waiting outside Slash’s dressing room with my friend….I completely got it.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I spent 20+ years in advertising. I started out in advertising agencies in New York, transferred to Milan for work when I was 24. I then went client-side at age 28. I ran the communication for a brand of home appliances (washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, etc) that has since been purchased by Whirlpool. In 2005 my boss moved to a company called Luxottica, the absolute leader in eyewear. They own Ray-Ban, Persol, Vogue Eyewear, have almost every major luxury brand license you can imagine, and are vertically integrated with their own retail chains across the globe.

I worked at Luxottica as the Global Advertising, Media & Digital director from 2005–2015. It was an absolute dream job. I had great bosses. I had a great team. We had brands you dream about working on your whole life. I was working with the best creative directors in the business. Culture was really cool at that time and we were deep into up and coming music, so I got to work with all the hottest music festivals. It was a time in my life I will remember and cherish forever.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

Believe it or not, my current venture was brought on by a burnout incident that put me in the hospital with stress-related vision loss in 2015. After that happened, I put my career on pause to get my health in order. I was doing some brand consulting to keep my mind active, but I could feel that I was being called in another direction. After a series of encounters that served as course correctors, I ended up enrolling in a Post Graduate program to study the Neuroscience of Mental Health. I learned everything about stress, its dynamics in the brain, and how it affects us physically, mentally, and emotionally. It was in this program that I also discovered Mood Induction, which is the technique of using creative materials to alter your mood in real-time. Science has been using it in clinical research since the 1960s and I saw an opportunity to bring it as a tool to the professional community.

I then enrolled in a Masters in Science program to study Organizational Psychology and started developing my app Moodally. The app uses mood induction to help people get out of the mood they’re in and into the mood they choose. Together with what I learned in my Master’s program, and my personal experience in the workplace, I developed a series of mood management training courses for employees. I use the app as a day-to-day reinforcement tool for the lessons that I teach in my classes. So my second chapter is a culmination of everything I learned and experienced in my life; creative production, stress, well-being, the workplace, performance, and productivity. The big difference is that now I can actually make a positive impact in the community, which was always something that I was missing when I worked in advertising.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

There were a couple of things that were happening. The first is that after 10 years of traveling so much and the pressures of coming up with something great every year, I was genuinely starting to get exhausted at a very deep level. I was worried that I wouldn’t be able to bring my best the way I had in the past. I also knew that if I ever wanted to do something different, I couldn’t wait too long. I was worried about a professional expiration date and I was already over 40. So I had already started cutting back on my hours and my projects when my burnout moment happened. The burnout pushed me to ask questions that I had never considered.

I then saw neuroscientist Beau Lotto speak at an event and that changed my life. I was obsessed with neuroscience and the answers it could provide. Shortly thereafter I a dear friend of mine commit suicide. He was a photographer I had met back in my advertising days. I wanted so much to have been able to show him the flaws in our thinking and where they come from. This series of events was building something in me that when I got the ad for the Neuroscience of Mental Health program on my phone, I knew that everything had been leading me there. I like to follow the breadcrumbs that life leaves me because I always know they’re taking me where I’m supposed to be.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

First, I discovered that I really love science. My high school teachers would be floored to see what I’m doing now. I was the person saying “I’m not going to need to know this when I grow up” in freshman year Biology. I kept hearing those words echo in my mind as I was studying the composition of axons, cells, and DNA in my Foundations of Neuroscience class.

I’ll be honest, there were tears shed during my studies. While it’s not impossible to teach an old dog new tricks, it is hard. Getting my brain back into gear to study after 25 years was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I almost gave up multiple times. But I was really committed to this vision that I had. I didn’t know what I was going to build but I knew that what I was studying was going to be fundamental. So I stuck with it. I even considered continuing on to get a Ph.D. My ego really likes that idea, but I do not enjoy the atmosphere of academia, I prefer the business world. I’ll just continue to study out of passion. But some little life advice is definitely to pay attention in all of your classes, because you really never know where you’re going to end up.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Once I locked into the right strategy, the doors started to open up. At first, I had gotten caught up in the start-up fever: VS’s, accelerators, pitch decks, etc, etc. I tried that path for a little while but I just couldn’t see the path to success. The beauty of my job in advertising is that I have 20 years of experience in launching platforms to the public. I always had a strategy and I always knew where we were going to hit, how, and with what. I could see the path to our goal before we launched…in a sort of “Beautiful Mind” fashion. While I was trying to keep up with the start-up path, I could just never “see” how I was going to get where I needed to go.

One night, I was listening to a chat on Clubhouse where three major players in Silicon Valley were bullying a founder into giving them free equity for the use of their names in his funding round. I realized then that this was not where I wanted to be and wasn’t at all the spirit of what had driven me to start this business in the first place. Once I refocused on what my priorities were, the path became crystal clear and doors started to open. In just over a month I had secured interest for two pilot programs, been chosen as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence for Harvard Ventures, had my first article published, and recorded a series of podcast interviews. There’s a saying that’s frequently attributed to Joseph Campbell and it goes “Take one step towards the gods and they’ll take ten steps towards you.” I’ve always known that I was doing the “right” thing when seemingly impossible situations started to happen on their own.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a few friends who have been patiently on the other side of many texts asking their opinion on anything I got stuck on. So just want to say to Jim, Ennio, Matteo, and Bea that nothing would have gotten done without you and you have my eternal thanks. The weird thing is that when you work for someone else you see everything perfectly clear. If you brought me someone else’s app I could tell you why it doesn’t click, what’s good and bad about the colors, where the wording is wrong, and how I would fix it. When you work for yourself you suddenly become very blind. I couldn’t be objective. The other issue is that I don’t like to ask for help. So at the beginning it was hard, but they all gave me such great perspective that I grew to rely on them — I’m sure much to their dismay! — and literally could not have gotten through it without them.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

The most interesting story is probably the worst thing that has happened since I started this path, but it certainly offers an opportunity for learning from rookie mistakes. I had hired a coder, let’s call him M, that was a friend of an acquaintance. In advertising, many of my creative deals were always through friends and there was an unspoken bond of trust. It was based on the fact that if your friend recommended them, they weren’t going to screw you over because it would ruin their reputation. So I made the foolish mistake of being too trusting at the beginning. I paid in advance, there was a draft of a contract but it never got signed. As long as he was hitting his deadlines it didn’t really matter to me. Until one day, after the latest payment, he stopped answering emails, texts, and phone calls. I called our mutual friend who got in touch with M and he replied that he’d get back to me. Never happened. Weeks passed and still nothing.

The issue here is that he had all of the passwords and access codes, which he had never given to me. I went to an attorney both in the UK where he had his business set up and in Romania where he lived. He ignored both of them. I’m not someone who likes to fight fire with fire but I could see that I was going to have to get clever to solve this. So I ended up calling everyone that we knew in common to see if there was one person who could be the game-changer. I ended up finding that person, let’s call him B. As it turns out, M was under a full-time contract with B as his CTO, so B was equally hungry to get to the bottom of what was going on. It didn’t end well for M, but I got all my codes and passwords back. After a three-month delay in development, I found another dev and things picked up again. It’s a sad lesson to learn but as they say in Italian, “it’s good to trust, but it’s better not to”. It was my fault for being so naive, but now I never make the mistake of making a move without a well-thought-out contract.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Oh my, yes. In the beginning, when I was just working on the app I was completely overwhelmed. I was twice the age of most of the people that I was speaking to. I was interviewing tech co-founders who were 22. Nothing teaches you a boatload of humility like trying to get into tech as a woman in her 40’s. At first, I felt completely out of my depth but the more I spoke to people, the more I realized that the dynamics of what I was doing were not that different than what I had done in my past. I tend to be someone who looks at all of the things I still have left to accomplish, as opposed to celebrating the past. During this process, I would have to stop every now and then and say to myself “Hey, look at what you built in the past — you’ve got this. And if you don’t have it, you’ll learn. So relax.”

In my own work, I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I’m going to say something that surprised me as much as it might surprise you. I found that, with a few exceptions, my friends were far less supportive than I had hoped. Of course, everyone has their own life, their own challenges, and then we were in the middle of the pandemic, so I get it. I do have 3/4 friends whose endless patience in giving me feedback is immensely appreciated. But to this day I also have close friends who have no idea what I’m doing. There may also be a fear there that your friends don’t know what to say to you if they don’t like what you’ve built. Avoidance can also save hurt feelings.

I found that joining communities of other female entrepreneurs was immensely helpful. I am not normally someone who joins groups like that, but I’m so thankful I did. I’m a member of Dreamers & Doers and I’ve met some of the most incredible women who, at the first meeting, ask you how they can help you and they genuinely mean it. This has been such an incredible psychological support because trying to build a company alone has some harrowing moments.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Well, what pushed me out of my comfort zone was definitely the burnout. Although, I suppose that I could have taken some time off and just gotten back in the saddle. The truth is that the burnout had been there for a while. I wanted to do something new, I just didn’t know what. I was feeling a lack of meaning and it was that pursuit that really kept driving me forward. I had grown very tired, almost allergic, to a certain type of conversation. Anytime I found myself in those conversations, where everything is only focused on monetary growth and not much else matters, I would feel physically unwell. So my past had become my uncomfortable zone and so did the present. When you’re caught between a rock and hard place, your only option is to seek answers. There’s a great video that I saw on YouTube that explains this. It’s by Rabbi Dr. Abraham Twerski and he speaks about the growth of a lobster. That a lobster grows until it is too big for the shell it has on its back. It then retreats to protect itself while it sheds its old shell and gives the new one time to grow. He says that the clue that it’s time for the lobster to change shells…is the discomfort. When you dig into the discomfort you find the answers you’re looking for.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Do not enter into any co-founder or collaboration agreement with anyone, especially friends, without having clearly negotiated all of the terms and exits. Know before you start what happens if things don’t work out. This may sound like a no-brainer and I thought something was wrong with me when I fell into this trap myself (intending I didn’t have contracts at the outset) but it can be quite common I’ve discovered. It’s always nice to be pleasantly surprised by someone, but it is fundamental to have clear operating rules from the get-go. We can’t assume that other people see the world the way we do and the same banality can mean two very different things to each person. If you’re dealing with or working with friends, I double down on this advice. When money gets involved the dynamics change. We become anthropologically protective of what we feel is rightfully ours, no matter who we have in front of us.

2. Pay attention to your discomfort. Are you afraid or is something off? It’s fundamental to know the difference. Discomfort can be a clue to us that we’re not in the right place. It usually stems from fear and sometimes those fears are very real intuitions showing up in your body and sometimes they are negative projections coming from your brain. Knowing how to separate and identify the two can help you make better decisions for yourself.

3. Don’t run someone else’s race. If 99% of apps fail then maybe following that path isn’t right. Find your own path to success and find your own definition of success. The point of starting a company is that you’ve found a new way to solve an existing problem. You believe you have something to offer that others don’t. Great. If you’re different then by definition you’re going to have to do things differently.

4. Be open to unexpected answers and be willing to listen and follow. I think the short version of that sentence is “Be humble”. There’s a really fine line that you have to walk as an entrepreneur between being 100% confident in what you’re doing and being willing to accept that you have no clue. Sometimes we can ask people for feedback and then discount what they tell us. Other times we can feel so much like a deer in headlights that we adjust immediately when people with more experience than us give us feedback. Any feedback you hear more than three times is not linked to the person who gave it to you, it’s real.

5. Set your own pace. Everything wants to be so fast, especially in you’re in tech. Fail fast. Sprints. Get to market. Fix it later. I wonder if Google Glass hadn’t been so quick to get to market and had actually taken their time understanding the user and the user need if it might have done better. I agree that most of the big companies move at dinosaur speed, but there has to be a happy medium. I believe a lot of companies can inadvertently burn themselves out by only focusing on speed. I almost had a second burnout working by myself and trying to keep up with the pressure of the pace of people around me. Now that I unplugged from that system, I’m far more productive because I’m not worrying about how “far behind” I am every day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I profoundly believe that if we teach people how to identify and self-regulate their emotions and moods at an early age, the world would be a much better place. At the very least we wouldn’t see the stress and mental health epidemic that’s growing right now.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I’m going to say Dan Price. I’m such a fan of his story and what he’s doing now, becoming an advocate for the future of work. I really respect the choices he’s made and that he’s been willing to put his money where his mouth is. It’s exhausting reading about billionaires trying to screw their workers. It shouldn’t be the norm and yet here we are. So I would love to meet someone who is really willing to break the mold for good.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at www.moodally.com or on Facebook/Instagram at Moodally.Wellness. I am on LinkedIn as well, so please feel free to drop in and say hi.

