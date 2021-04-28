Erika Aguilar – In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different

Everyone is unique in their own way. Some people try to blend in with the majority, but they are still unique. Some people take their uniqueness, stand out as different, and use their unique persona to create and experience the life they want. If you are ready to stand out from the crowd, then you first need to embrace what makes you unique. You need to accept who you are without needing to fit into a label of who you should be.

Influencer is not a new term for anyone. Nowadays, everyone next to them calls themselves an Influencer, but only a few of them are real ones who really work hard and inspire and motivate the people around them. Similarly, Erika Aguilar is a respected and self-made influencer who inspires people around her through her real-life story. She is a self-made fashion lifestyle millionaire and has achieved everything in a short period of three years.

It is not wrong to say that Erika wears every style elegantly like no one else does. The best part is that she always creates her own attire and until now, she has introduced her fashion taste worldwide. Erika takes her design and style with her wherever she goes. She is a fashion freak and doesn’t hesitate to share her sense of style on social media platforms. A few days ago, she posted a beautiful picture of herself flaunting a bright red Chanel clutch with a margarita. Wow. She looked gorgeous. Likewise, she keeps posting random pictures, like in a picture she was showing off her beautiful Balenciaga sweatshirt. Erika’s social media accounts are enough to tell you about her passion for fashion.

Erika’s online presence shows her as a fashionista who always thinks about the brand she is wearing or carrying. According to her social media, some of the famous brands that she loves and wears the most are Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Balenciaga. However, the list is not short, she wears almost all the renowned brands, but these are her favorite brands. Erika has achieved what she once dreamed of and is still on the path that will lead her to more success. She also helps her husband Ricardo Aguilar with his life insurance business. The two have founded great cooperation called “TCO FINANCIA”, also known as “The Chosen Ones”.

In an interview, Erika expressed excitement about their upcoming projects. She went on to say that they are both working on some exciting projects that will hopefully launch this summer. When asked about her inspiration in the business world, she said that many people had inspired her, but some well-known ones are Sara Blakey, Elon Musk, Whitney Wolfe, Martha Debayle, and Patrick Bet David.

Also she was asked how she feels about being a self-made millionaire, to which Erika replied that she is satisfied with everything she has achieved so far and is looking for her way to reach much more. She further stated that the coming 5 years would transform her into her best version. Besides, Erika also emphasized her never-ending love for music, which she says is kind of strange. She listens to songs until she doesn’t care anymore.

