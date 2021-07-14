Erik Vanderlip of ZoomCare: “You’re going to need to have an in-person partnership for when telehealth fails”

You’re going to need to have an in-person partnership for when telehealth fails — What you don’t want to do when you are treating someone via telehealth is to come to a point where you are unable to help that patient AND have nowhere to direct them for an in-person visit. It’s not infrequent that we are unable to solve their problem. At ZoomCare, if this happens we don’t charge them for the video visit and we direct them, in-person, to a doctor on our team that can help them. Then, we can pick up where the thread from the video visit, or the ChatCare visit, left off. From my perspective, it’s just bad customer service if you don’t know where to direct the patient when you can’t meet their needs.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Erik Vanderlip, MD MPH FAPA — Chief Medical Officer at ZoomCare.

Dr. Vanderlip is the Chief Medical Officer for ZoomCare, a pioneering healthcare company based in the Pacific Northwest intent on creating an innovative, patient-empowered on-demand health ecosystem for the 21st Century and beyond. At ZoomCare, he is engineering integrated behavioral health, urgent, primary, telemedicine and specialty care services to coincide with advanced chronic care models that engage patients and promote health behavior change. He works with an amazing team to develop the financial, technical and service delivery infrastructure to support such an endeavor. His primary professional goal is developing state-of-the-art holistic healthcare systems that radically lower barriers for large populations to get access to knowledge and guidance unleashing their own capacity for self-care safely and effectively.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My passion for medicine originated when I had the opportunity to do an internship in Cameroon where I helped distribute oral Polio vaccines to kids in those communities. Then, during medical school, I fell in love with the content and work, especially mental health. Mental illness, more specifically unipolar depression, is one of the leading causes of dictating whether a person can meaningfully contribute to society. That realization showed me that if I truly want to help people across the US, as well as the globe, I should dedicate my training to become more familiar with mental illness.

Now, I didn’t start out with the idea of being a psychiatrist but I had a very unique experience through my medical school where I worked on a community-based psychiatry rotation — on an Assertive Community Treatment team. We’d go into homes within the area and interview the people to understand what they were experiencing. I became fascinated by the pathology of schizophrenia from a scientific and medical perspective as well as from humanitarian, public health, and social justice standpoints. With this fascination, I discovered that people with schizophrenia die in their 40s and 50s due to heart attacks and I knew I needed to have a skill set that addresses both their primary care needs (i.e. cholesterol levels) and their schizophrenia. So through my training, I combined both psychiatry and family medicine to meet the needs of my future clients.

Only seven medical programs across the country offer two slots each year for this type of specific specialty. I was fortunate enough to get into one of those programs at the University of Iowa. There, I spent the next five years of my life working in many aspects of healthcare, with a cadence of one month at a time for each specialty. I would go into a NICU, help deliver babies, then see people in a psychiatric hospital for mental health, and next shadow ER and surgeons and then in the afternoon see my family medicine patients. At the end of this training, I thought I’d be a one-stop doctor-shop that could manage nearly anything, but I became quickly frustrated. I would see someone in my family medicine practice with schizophrenia, but I’d only see them for a total of 15 minutes, and they would have been waiting weeks to see me with a laundry list of concerns. But, we never got around to addressing the risk factors for heart disease that were statistically their biggest threat to living a full and productive life. It wasn’t my lack of knowledge about what my patients needed that was limiting their care, it was the fractured design of our healthcare system and how these patients accessed advice and guidance that was limiting.

Noting this problem, I took a two-year fellowship program focused on redesigning healthcare services at the University of Washington. Through my work there I saw that how we collect and understand data is the providers’ real problem. While I was in the process of consulting and had considered starting my own company, ZoomCare called me and asked me to help build their behavioral health program. The company’s in-house solution to healthcare directly correlated to my personal goals to change the healthcare system and I’ve been here ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I’ve seen so many patients and have lots of stories that come from patient care. The one that comes to mind is delivering babies and welcoming a new life into the world. Being part of that experience is incredible. Then, just yesterday, I was speaking to someone struggling with their mood who has never seen a mental health professional, and just being able to work with them to provide hope to work through their issue is special. As I think about my entire career, it is truly hard to beat that type of experience.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Here’s one that I really like: “If you expect to see the final results of your work, you simply haven’t asked a big enough question,” Frances Moore Lappé. Then; “Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come,” Victor Hugo. The quote from Victor Hugo is more relevant to me, as well as ZoomCare. At this point we’re in healthcare, ZoomCare’s time is really coming.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are dozens of people that I could speak about but the one person that sticks out the most is my mentor that ran my fellowship program at the University of Washington, now deceased, Wayne Katon, MD. He orchestrated this extra training experience I received in health services design and delivery. He put the program together and sponsored it, and he was truly just an overall great person and mentor. I learned so much from him that has shaped my current perspective on healthcare, science, and my understanding of cause and effect relationships are driven out of his mentoring. I credit a lot of perspective on current healthcare service delivery and my ideas based on that fellowship. I’ve been fairly successful in the different stages of my career, and I rarely get any kind of constructive feedback that calls out mishaps of mine. But Dr. Katon was one of the few people who cared enough about me to sit me down and say, “this sucked, you could’ve done so much better and I expect more from you”. That guidance and feedback is invaluable when delivered in the right way.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

When someone’s in front of you, it typically means that you’re in the clinic and you just have so many more tools at your disposal to rapidly assess what’s going on and enact a safe and effective treatment plan. You have your hands and your eyes and ears and your stethoscope etc. to do a physical exam. Sometimes this is limited on video. You have your office-based equipment — so you can see their throat and ears better. You have equipment to check their vital signs and the confidence that those vital signs are accurate. Furthermore, you have point-of-care lab tests to help you decipher different illnesses and really decipher what’s going on sometimes more efficiently. At ZoomCare, we also offer onsite meds, so if you’ve got a UTI, for instance, you can write the prescription and the person leaves the clinic with their meds in-hand. It’s hard to beat that convenience online.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

When someone isn’t in the clinic, or we aren’t with them at their home etc… we just often don’t have as robust data to obtain to get a sense of what’s ailing them. So that limits the scope of what we can safely manage. However, we’re getting better at understanding some of these things, and for conditions where we already know what’s going on, having that robust, in-person data, is much less likely to be needed when enacting a safe and effective treatment plan. Or if we can get an accurate read on the data we need from someone’s home, like a blood pressure with an at-home blood-pressure device, that can suffice.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Number 1: telehealth does not solve everything

At ZoomCare, we have plenty of stories where a person will have a video visit but will have to come in for an in-person assessment. They’ll need to have labs taken to diagnose what’s happening; they’ll need a physical exam to listen to their lungs and get vital signs because they don’t have something like a blood pressure cuff or a thermometer at home. Those are the most common use cases. Of course, these types of instances are diminishing as we get better at understanding the scope of care and routing people appropriately. For instance, right now at an in-person visit at ZoomCare you can get labs done plus meds delivered on-site. It’s just very convenient, and we have clinics on every corner. I think we’re still a little ways away from being able to seamlessly replicate the efficiency of an in-person visit via telehealth in general, but telehealth is rapidly evolving and catching up. As we evolve new standards of care to accommodate different channels of data exchange between providers and patients, the scope of “telehealth” will expand and we’ll grow more and more comfortable managing conditions outside of the typical clinical environment.

Number 2: telehealth is a ruthless world with low margins and a lot of competition

This one kind of speaks for itself. Everybody right now wants to do telehealth; video care is exploding! There are niche areas of care, urgent care, and in-home services. There are start-ups popping up everywhere and they all want a piece of the telehealth pie, and they want 0.5% or 20% of the available market. For example, you have large players getting into the healthcare industry and they seem willing to drop the prices dramatically to retain customers. Today’s customers can go wherever they want to receive care. While that’s good for the consumer, healthcare is still expensive. Simply put, providers are expensive and their time is expensive. Even in the case of advanced practice providers (APPs) which include PAs and nurse practitioners, the cost is still high — labor cost in healthcare is many system’s greatest expense. It’s very complicated; we work with thin margins and a lot of competition.

Number 3: You’re going to need to have an in-person partnership for when telehealth fails

What you don’t want to do when you are treating someone via telehealth is to come to a point where you are unable to help that patient AND have nowhere to direct them for an in-person visit. It’s not infrequent that we are unable to solve their problem. At ZoomCare, if this happens we don’t charge them for the video visit and we direct them, in-person, to a doctor on our team that can help them. Then, we can pick up where the thread from the video visit, or the ChatCare visit, left off. From my perspective, it’s just bad customer service if you don’t know where to direct the patient when you can’t meet their needs.

Number 4: Persons entering a telehealth relationship with a new, unknown complaint are more likely to need in-person care to diagnose and treat than someone entering the telehealth relationship knowing their condition. For example, someone with a chronic illness where they already know their diagnosis — like major depression, or hypertension. Telehealth is ideal for chronic illnesses.

The process of diagnosing a medical condition has a higher likelihood of needing an in-person visit. For example, a physical exam to rule out important other issues that could mimic their symptoms they are coming in for. Say someone is coming in for a cough, it’d be really nice to listen to their lungs to think about whether or not they have pneumonia or a collapsed lung versus a lot of higher-risk diagnoses, even if it’s unlikely. We rely on that lung exam to tell us a lot about the nature of the cough and the underlying things that could be driving it — asthma, pneumonia, bronchitis, or lodged foreign body. So, when someone comes in with this foreign cough and they don’t know what’s causing it, there’s a greater likelihood of just needing to be seen in person to get good quality care. On the flip side, if they are known to have asthma and cough is a frequent manifestation of their asthma and just need their medication updated, that can be taken care of via telehealth rather than having to come for an in-person visit. If they know what their “asthma cough” feels like, and it feels similarly, there’s much less of a likelihood that we need a physical exam to rule out other possible reasons for the cough — the most likely cause is their asthma.

Number 5: Develop ways to leverage wearables and at-home devices with partnerships that can expand the scope of telehealthcare. But be wary of significant limitations to implementing those technologies.

A great example of this is last year, we tested a pilot technology that could detect COVID-19 in saliva. In order to qualify for the testing, you had to have a cough, fever, or shortness of breath. Your fever had to be an objective fever measurable by a thermometer, not just a subjective fever. I called more than 150 people who had these symptoms, and about ⅔ of them didn’t even own a thermometer, which was crazy to me because I grew up thinking everyone owned one as a part of their basic first aid kit. So when we talk about wearables and blood pressure cuffs, it’s hard to get people to even get them. Once we’re at that, it’s just as challenging to ensure they’re in proper working order, they’re being used properly and providing accurate information. People don’t really plan on being sick, and once they’re sick, they don’t feel like going out to get more batteries for their home pulse oximeter. I’m confident that these things will come down in price, have friendlier designs and that more and more folks will have them in their home, but you can’t discredit the amount of work that goes into keeping medical equipment up to snuff and ensure it’s in proper working order. There’s a graveyard of at home devices and apps that folks have downloaded or purchased and then forgotten about after a few days or weeks.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

There are many ways in which telehealth has to create opportunities outside of the traditional in-person visit. It’s something that we, at ZoomCare, have built our company around. Allowing for the freedom of our patients to receive care when and where they need it has been a game-changer. With the increased demand for our tools due to the pandemic, we have made significant improvements and strides with our synchronous remote services like VideoCare and ChatCare, and asynchronous services. Our providers are now trained to diagnose and treat hundreds of common concerns via those online tools. These advances were going to be made, but the pandemic certainly ensured those improvements were made sooner.

Increased access to care is a vital part of our mission at ZoomCare as we continue to innovate the delivery of healthcare. Through telehealth, more people have been able to receive care than previously, which is a huge step. In our behavioral health service line, we offer $99 video-visits where we can basically do everything that we could do in-person. Additionally, we’ve expanded access to entire states, not just those within driving distance of one of our clinics. We used to have people drive down from Seattle to Portland to get our mental health care, but that’s not necessary anymore! Our no-show rate has plummeted, since it’s easier for folks to get a link to the visit and join on-time from the comfort of their car, their home, wherever is private. It’s so much easier than driving, finding parking, negotiating traffic, getting off work etc… I’ve seen patients while they were out skateboarding on their phone, and we’ve had real conversations and I’ve been able to advance their treatment plan with them collaboratively, without skipping a beat.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

The suite of tools like a blood pressure cuff, blood oxygen level monitoring (oximetry/oximeter), and a thermometer (can’t emphasize that enough, now!) really can help to expand the basics of what we could do in a clinic to at-home care. If you add a scale and measuring tape for height, we’re really getting there. Also, factors like bandwidth, 5G, and the video platforms that have sprouted since the pandemic have all gotten better via telehealth. The simple stuff makes a big difference. There are certainly many more advanced devices — remote stethoscopes, otoscopes (ear scopes) and devices to look at the backs of throats, but I don’t know how much they really aid in things. If you need to listen to lungs, there’s a greater chance that you’re going to just need to come in.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I know that this might sound like a product pitch, but the balance we have struck at ZoomCare is the telehealth system I see and want for the future. Like I’ve mentioned earlier, the future of our healthcare system is a hybrid between in-person and virtual care. Through telehealth tools, the burden on providers will decrease as we will be able to navigate patients through a healthcare system more seamlessly and provide them with more options for receiving quality and effective care, quickly. I think that, for some time, it’s going to be hard to replicate the efficiency of a clinic — in terms of scope of what can be done and how — especially a ZoomCare clinic. We can treat lacerations, acute injuries, and provide meds on site. But routing folks to virtual first for those follow up appointments or chronic conditions is great. Having a very basic offering through our chat means that we have this omnichannel integrated approach to easily flex folks between channels to efficiently get them to the right level of care without wasting visits or creating friction in handoffs because our system is all one.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Whether you are in-person or virtual, the best way to get the most reliable and necessary information from your provider is to be as open and honest about whatever issue or ailment you are seeking care for. Of course, we are providers who can check the normal things during physical exams and doctor visits, however, we aren’t able to be truly helpful without all of the information necessary to assess your condition. Also, at ZoomCare, we don’t charge when we need to bring people in after a VideoCare appointment. So there’s really very little harm in starting on video to see what’s going on, and if we can’t solve it there, we’ll help get you to the right place that can.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I’m a basic kind of guy. All the VR and AR stuff is really cool, but what excites me is the basic stuff. For example, tools like a home kit for people to track stuff like weight and blood pressure via a Bluetooth scale and cuff that connects with your phone, pulse oximetry monitor on your wrist like an Apple Watch. All of those things can be helpful in a pinch and just having those products in your home can help a number of ways when it comes to telehealth. Oh, and please, get a thermometer! We can get much of the other history and elements of what’s going on through forms or simple verbal communication. Some day VR etc is going to give us many other tools to diagnose and treat folks remotely, but I’m not sure it’s primetime yet, and those basics + video would go a LONG way right now.

Additionally, there is a lot of work being done with med adherence technology that is incredibly beneficial. One of the leading causes of failure to reach outcomes in things like diabetes, hypertension, and depression is due to failing to take the medication that is helping the patient. I’m most excited about these innovations because they are the ones that can seamlessly fit into the existing healthcare setup and empower patients to feel better.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

None of what I mentioned concerns me. I don’t have any worries about the doctor-patient relationship degrading or any worries about professionalism in medicine. I think putting people in charge of their health and empowering them is the future of medicine, and most of these technologies lower barriers to access for care — especially vulnerable and historically underserved populations. There’s good evidence that telehealth is helping to narrow gaps in outcomes for marginalized populations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on Twitter. However, I do share stories from my job including, most recently, an anecdote from our recent free night. ZoomCare’s free night is conducted one Wednesday every month at our MLK & Davis location in Portland, OR and our Southcenter location in Seattle. Also, please follow ZoomCare on all social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn) for updates coming from our company.

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.

Thank you! It was a pleasure to be a part of this important conversation.