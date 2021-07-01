Erik Simon Vuoritie: “Don’t hurry life”

Don’t hurry life. Everyone moves through life at a different pace, and that’s okay. During my undergraduate studies, I felt that the most effective way to live was by cramming as much as I could into as little time as possible.

Erik Simon Vuoritie is completing his Master of Science in Wind Energy at DTU (the Technical University of Denmark). Growing up Westbrook, Connecticut, Erik received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from University of Massachusetts Amherst, and takes a global approach to solving climate challenges. Erik has been playing classical guitar since the age of 5 and enjoys performing at small venues. From his teen years through his international studies he has shown compassion and leadership by being a listening ear and mentor to others following in his footsteps.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Hi, thank you so much for having me! I grew up on the Connecticut shoreline, always encouraged by my parents to stay active and busy in sports, music, academics, and other extra-curriculars. Both of my parents played music for fun, so the household was frequently filled with the sounds of guitar or piano. Half of my family is Finnish and my father lived in Sweden for many years, so I had the chance to visit Europe frequently in my life to witness life in other countries, as well as cultural and societal differences. Because of this connection I am also a dual-citizen, and have been fortunate enough to study my Master of Science in Denmark.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Neighborhood Music School (NMS) in New Haven, Connecticut had an instrumental (no pun intended) impact on me. I was signed up for lessons before I could form my own sense of independence, but decided to continue all the way through my high school graduation. Because of NMS and my amazing classical guitar teacher Alex Vlassenkov, I was able to use my skills to make an impact on other people’s lives. For example, in high school, I produced a benefit concert called “Make Some Noise!” with great help from family and friends. All profits went to a local man in need of a double lung transplant. I performed solo, with friends, and small ensembles. This would not have been possible without The Neighborhood Music School developing my musicality and sparking my love of performing.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Making a difference means creating a tangible change, small or large, in a person’s life or for a meaningful cause. A direct example is a teacher making a difference in a student’s life, while and indirect example could be an engineer creating an environmental impact assessment for a new renewable energy project.

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently involved in an industry that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you are trying to change in our world today?

I would say that my chosen course of study, Wind Energy, is making an indirect, yet crucial impact. Wind Energy has the potential to make both an environmental and social impact by lowering carbon emissions. Climate change is a serious problem around the world, leading to more extreme natural disasters, and pollution in major cities that can cause major health risks. By developing new methods of producing electricity, we can actually reduce carbon emissions. I’m currently completing my master’s thesis with the company Ørsted, one of the largest renewable energy developers in the world today, and considered to be the world’s “most sustainable energy company”. Ørsted’s offshore wind turbines are currently supplying electricity to 15 million people, and is expected to double within the next 5 years.

Socially, I think we can work to inform the public about the possibilities resulting from renewable energy, since there seems to be so much opposition due to misunderstanding. Technological innovations will ultimately lead to lower prices, so more businesses will have financial incentive to switch over to the green side.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I have always been passionate about the environment, but felt more of a drive to protect it somehow when I first heard about the Deepwater Horizon oil spill at the age of 13. I knew there must be a better way, which is when I began to become more interested in ecology and science over other fields like medicine and law.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that trigger?

My decision to study engineering was not exactly an “aha moment”, since one of the most difficult decisions of my life was choosing an education in engineering over music. I applied to universities before really knowing the difference between environmental and mechanical engineering, but the one moment when I decided may have been during “accepted students’ day”, where I had to physically pick a breakout room to learn more about my chosen major. I woke up that morning thinking I would be an environmental engineer, but right then chose the door for mechanical after briefly hearing it could potentially involve more wind or solar power. After that it was a step-by-step process, first learning the fundamentals of engineering and then slowly carving my own direction to the topics that are interesting to me.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization or initiative. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

All of my opportunities and professional accomplishments have arisen from one thing: making connections by becoming involved. Last year I was the president of the Wind Energy Student Association at DTU (the Technical University of Denmark) because I saw an opportunity and pursued it. When looking for master’s theses, I chatted with a few professors informally when I first heard about the opening at Ørsted. The foundation for creating any organization or project is finding others with similar goals and learning from those with more experience. People love talking about what they know; gathering as much support and knowledge as possible can make a large project feel less daunting.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you’ve taken this direction?

Some courses in my program include field trips! All new Wind Energy students have the opportunity to visit the DTU Risø Campus where they specialize in wind turbine research, equipped with their own full-size prototypes and countless labs for testing. During one trip there was a slight scheduling mistake, so I accidentally received a private tour in one of their newest labs. The researchers did not mind at all, and I had a chance to ask all the questions I could think of and more personally meet professionals for networking.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

When I first began my education, I really knew nothing about engineering. I am a first-generation graduate and went to a public high school, so it was a bit intimidating starting my undergraduate studies with other students who had gone to tech schools. During my first year in physics, I actually asked if screws were held in place by friction. After a laugh from the class, the professor explained they were, in fact, held in place by friction. Although this is such an inconsequential example, I believe that it shows that people should always ask questions if they don’t understand something, even if it seems humiliating. Not knowing the answer is far worse in the long run, and there may even be other people who didn’t know the answer either who didn’t have the courage to ask.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

One mentor throughout my undergraduate studies was my advisor, Matthew Lackner, PhD, at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Since renewable energy is not generally a main focus of undergraduate studies, Dr. Lackner directed me to the most relevant courses I could take, including two master’s-level courses. During my first assignment of Advanced Fluid Dynamics, I was entirely lost and confused, but Dr. Lackner encouraged me to continue, so I studied even harder with friends and attended office hours every week, until ultimately I aced the course.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

After a year of studying at DTU, I was accepted into a program to be a DTU Student Ambassador, where I answer questions to guide prospective international students, including both academic advice and adjusting to life in a new country. One individual also studying Wind Energy asked me how he could become more involved in student life and meet new people. He’s now on the Board of the Wind Energy Student Association and is planning to launch a sustainability startup with friends he met through the association. I believe many people want to make a difference, but sometimes need advice and guidance to get started in the right direction.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Absolutely. I’ve unfortunately seen so much misinformation, especially online, surrounding the topic of renewable energy, and I believe all it would take for people to understand and support change would be to become more knowledgeable on the subject. The greatest way to solve the problem of fossil fuel emissions is through knowledge. Ways we can achieve this could be:

Do your own brief research before reposting an article from an untrustworthy source. One example is the false claim that wind turbines use more energy and release more emissions to make than they will ever cover in their lifetime, while a simple search will show that costs and emissions are easily offset within a year. Often when a new project is being considered (for example an offshore wind farm), the local residents have the final say on whether it will be built. Politicians and everyday members of the community should think of any funding for renewable projects as an investment — this means an investment for the environment and financially. The more action that is taken right now means less spending in the future for problems caused by rising water levels and extreme weather events. Because of innovations in the field, costs of solar and wind power are plummeting, so countries that invest now will reap the benefits later. Find out the stances of your local politicians and write to them if you think something different must be done. Subscribe to a local newspaper to stay informed of what representatives are doing, and of course — vote for those who follow ideals and opinions like your own.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

5 things I wish someone told me before starting graduate school

Don’t hurry life. Everyone moves through life at a different pace, and that’s okay. During my undergraduate studies, I felt that the most effective way to live was by cramming as much as I could into as little time as possible. I had the opportunity to expedite my master’s into one year at UC Berkeley, and turned it down. I had finally realized that I didn’t have to rush through my life. Instead, I could create new experiences for myself without worrying about the next step. In Denmark, I have loved my education, became fluent in another language, and met so many international students older than me who simply enjoy the pursuit of learning for fun. Take more courses you enjoy. Of course, you sometimes have to take some courses that are not interesting although required. It’s possible to get a job you love with only a Bachelor’s, so don’t torture yourself. Especially if you go straight from undergrad to master’s like I did, take classes that are engaging; ask questions; hang out with people who want to learn. When granted multiple opportunities, weigh each carefully and ultimately pick the one you like rather than the one you think will impress others. For example, a close friend chose to do his thesis work with a renowned company, thinking it would open doors for his future. Unfortunately, he had no passion for the topic. Although he completed the project, it wasn’t a field or company that would make him happy. This applies to job offers, too. I was offered a great engineering job working with nuclear submarines, but my heart is in wind energy. I may have lost a heap of money initially, but I’m confident that I made the right decision. Burnout is real. Sometimes you need to take a break. When students become chronically stressed it’s possible to lose motivation and interest in topics you usually enjoy. I’ve seen this happen to many friends and have experienced it myself, but it can be managed by taking time for yourself. I love to play music, and I’ve found it necessary to make time to play. In Denmark, it’s almost expected that every student take a gap year, or sabbatår, where students travel or work part-time job at the most. Be open to change and accept the unexpected. It’s excellent to have long-term goals, but not everything turns out the way you expect. John Lennon said, “Life is what happens to you while you’re busy making other plans.” Similar philosophies about this date back to 43 BC when Publilius Syrus said “Man intends one thing, fate another.” I was very excited about being accepted at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) for one semester as part of my Master in Wind Energy. But when COVID hit and my classes were either cancelled or virtual, the plan was significantly altered and I wound up Zooming my coursework from my apartment in Copenhagen. Not having the hands-on lab work and face-to-face networking opportunities was a huge disappointment, but instead I embraced a more immersive international experience, and was offered a part-time job with COWI, a global consulting group that works toward sustainable solutions in infrastructure and wind energy.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I’ve focused heavily on how much I want to master my subject in order to make a positive impact, but I also understand that others have their own priorities and passions in life. It’s possible for people to make an impact on the environment without dedicating one’s life to it. I would tell other young people to rethink what they consider normal, and be mindful of their actions. If others throw away trash on the street as if it’s normal, why not reconsider and stop doing this? Herd-mentality can be a powerful force, but it’s important to think for yourself to remember causes you really care about. This can go a long way, and by speaking up, others may reconsider what they thought was “normal.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

One person I would like to have a meal with would be Jeff Bezos. As one of the wealthiest individuals in the world, he has an immense potential to impact humanity for the worse or better. Of course he has the right to do what he would like with his own money, but I believe that people with this amount of power have a moral obligation to make the world a better place through programs or incentives to actually make a difference. I know he has recently invested in several renewable projects, so I would also enjoy learning more about the scope of these as well as his plans for the future.

How can our readers follow you online?

I would be happy to answer emails at [email protected], or linkedin.com/in/eriksimonvuoritie.

