Erik Lunde: “Just keep doing it because you love it, and it is a gift”

Focus your energy on making great music — and getting as good as you can, before you think about any career or financial rewards. Just keep doing it because you love it, and it is a gift.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Erik Lunde.

A folk-rock poet and Americana songsmith with a captivating voice, cinematic songs, and a dynamic stage presence, Colorado-based artist Erik Lunde “pens lyrics that are haunting and memorable poetry married with one of the widest arrays of melodies this area knows”.

Having lived and wandered all over the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe, hopping from place to place like a character in a Jack Kerouac novel, searching for stories and songs and experiences, and chalking up about 40 different addresses across North America, Erik Lunde is a songwriter and musician whose songs and sound bears the geography, culture, and history of his midwestern origins. Influenced by a wide variety of genres including gospel hymns, bluegrass, traditional country, rock & roll, and artists like Elton John, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, The Beatles, and David Bowie — Lunde has created his own genre-bending mashup that reflects that dichotomy. The founder and frontman of the Lunde Station band, a well-known staple on the Northern Colorado music scene from 2012 -2017, Lunde has re-emerged as a solo singer-songwriter, performing under his own name, and is releasing a newly completed album of original folk-rock & Americana songs entitled Water From The Stone on September, 17th, 2021.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Thank you for inviting me! I appreciate this chance to tell my story!

I was born into a huge, extended 100% Norwegian-American music-loving family in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at the “Dawning of the Age Of Aquarius” on October 27th, 1966, in the Autumn before the “Summer of Love” began. So my first year on the planet was also the zenith of the 60’s revolution; a psychic once said: “the spirit of the ’60s was very strong” in me — so I guess my life and my music reflects those early sounds and influences. I was raised in Mapleton, Wisconsin, in a nowhere town of about 150 people, with one tavern, one church, and about dairy 500 cows. My parents were young Norwegian Hippie Lutherans gone Southern Baptist so my earliest exposure to music was old Baptist hymns, Bluegrass, Gospel and African-American spirituals — along with all the old 60’s folk protest songs of Pete Seeger, Bob

Dylan and Joan Baez my family would sing at family gatherings and campfire parties. I also listened to all that amazing late 60’s and early 70’s radio in the car — and endlessly spun the Simon and Garfunkel, Elton John, Joan Baez and Bob Dylan record my parents hid in the closet (after they found Jesus and got “Saved.” As a kid, I loved both the Beatles and the Stones and I refused to choose which was better. My greatest musical memory as a young child was listening to Queen’s “We Will Rock You” on a little green transistor radio as I hid in the bathroom in the dark to hide from the “Wrath of the Lord” — and my mom. When I turned 17, I ran West to California a week after high school graduation and fell under the influence of Jim Morrison, Carlos Castaneda, Walt Whitman and The Beats. So that’s the early genesis of the spiritual, musical and poetic influences that shaped me.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Well, I would say that I have been obsessed with singing, music, poetry and performance since I was a kid, but the moment that I actually decided to try and become a proper musician and singer-songwriter started almost exactly when the First Gulf War started in January of 1991. In the fall of 1990, I moved to New York as I had just been accepted to NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and had won a good scholarship for the Dramatic Writing program. At the time, I was writing poetry and plays and I really wanted to be a writer and actor like Sam Sheperd. But being a poor student in New York was just frankly too expensive and too hard. So I decided to move back to where I was living in Tempe, Arizona at that time, and I went back to ASU to finish my degree in English and Creative Writing. That January, I found an old Martin Guitar in my Dad’s closet and that’s when I taught myself to play guitar. I was 25, which was kind of late to be starting an instrument, but I really wanted to learn how to write songs. I had already been writing a lot of poetry and was always singing in casual backyard bands, but that’s the moment I got serious and did the hard work of sitting down for hours at a time to teach myself chords, build calluses, and learn how to play Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Beatles songs. So that’s the moment I started writing my own songs and started dreaming about a music career.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Honestly, the most powerful thing that ever happened to me as a musician was when I was volunteering at a Memory Care facility and playing old Gospel songs for the residents there. Most of them had Alzheimer’s or Dementia and were almost catatonic until I began to sing a song or hymn they knew, and then some of them would come to life and sing wonderfully.

This one day, I was singing the old hymn “Sweet Hour of Prayer” and this one really ancient lady — with severe dementia — just came out of her seeming coma and began to sing “Sweet Hour Of Prayer” in the most angelic, otherworldly, old-timey voice I had ever heard. As she sang with me, I literally felt that I had one foot in some dimension — like Heaven. After the song was over, she slumped back in her chair and became totally catatonic again. Absent. Gone. After the service, her daughter came to me and said “I loved it when you sing that song. She loved it so much. And for that one moment when she was signing, I got my mother back again.”

That’s definitely the most powerful thing I’ve experienced in my music career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well, there are too many to mention, but I think the funniest thing that happened to me as a performer was when I was doing a retrospective show on the history of rock and roll music at a Senior Center. We were playing a bunch of 60’s hits and the next song in our set was “Sound Of Silence.” The only problem was I had played “Norwegian Wood” before that — and I had forgotten I was in a Drop D tuning — which is the WRONG TUNING for Sound of Silence.” So we started with that lovely intro “Hello Darkness My Old..BAHH.” I hit the wrong note so hard, and it was of course the main note everyone was waiting to hear. It was so obviously bad — and so comical – we just had to start over.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I am working on a very cool animated Lyric Video for my song “Steel Militia” with a great music and film cat, Phil Donaldson. That video and single will be released on August 20th to build awareness of my new record “Water From The Stone” — which will be released globally on all the streaming platforms on September 17th, 2021. I am also working hard — almost every waking moment — on learning how to better promote and market my music on Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, iTunes — and all the other music platforms that exist now. An independent artist today — without a record deal, of course — can’t just focus on music, they really need to understand how to reach and build an audience with strategic digital marketing, otherwise, they won’t really be heard outside of their immediate community and social media following.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry.

Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

3 Reasons? First, every true musician knows that cultural Diversity is the absolute essence of Music; that it is a universal expression of human cultures and the human spirit that knows no racial, political, national, or gender-based boundaries. I mean, American music as we know it wouldn’t even exist — or it would be really limited — if we hadn’t had all the great African-American artists that gave us the Gospel, Spirituals, Blues, Jazz and Rock & Roll sounds and soul that make up the bedrock of our musical heritage. I mean, what would we be without Louis Armstrong, Bessie Smith, Robert Johnson, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder and Aretha Franklin? Then combine all that incredible music with the music of the poor hillbillies of the Appalachian mountains like the Carter Family and Dolly Parton who gave us our early Bluegrass and Country Music — and then throw in the urbane Jewish writers of Tin Pan Alley like Ira Gerswhin and Irving Berlin in New York — who gave us so many of our American standards that have become global music standards. Then think of the music of Hawaii and the Cajun music of Louisiana and the Mexican sounds of the Southwest..I mean, we can go on and on and on, right? Diversity is just the essence of music. So yes, we need more of it for MORE CREATION! Is that just one reason?

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1) Stay out of debt so you have more time to work on your own vision.

2) Give all the time you can to developing your art and your talent while you are young because you will never have that much energy, time or freedom again.

3) If you are starting on your art or passion when you are older, do it for the love of it, and let the love be your reward

4) Focus your energy on making great music — and getting as good as you can, before you think about any career or financial rewards.

5) Just keep doing it because you love it, and it is a gift.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure you absolutely love making music for the sheer sake and joy of making music, because financial rewards in music have never been harder to achieve. So do it because you love it and don’t get hung up on rewards. If you have goals with your music, set an achievable goal and keep your eyes on that prize, but don’t let your bigger dreams or ambitions get in the way of enjoying your life and your progress as an artist every day. Just do a little of what you can towards your goals every day.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Well, this isn’t my idea, but it’s one of the best ideas we’ve ever had. Jesus said to “do unto others as you would have them do unto you” so if I could start a movement that got all of us to just try and do that one thing — every moment of every day — in our minds and in our actions, I think that one way of living would change the world so dramatically we would hardly recognize it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had so much help from so many great people, that I hardly know where to start. But when I was in High School, my friend William Albert, an EXCELLENT, well-trained singer and pianist told me that he thought I had a good voice and that I should audition for the school choir with the Eagles song, “Desperado.” He set up the audition and played the piano for me and I was invited to join — and I really learned how to sing then. Bill always believed in me as a singer and a performer — and really encouraged me at that critical point in my life — and to this day I don’t think I would have ever pursued music so passionately if he hadn’t encouraged me to sing that song on that day. So I see him as something of an angel in my life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is this quote I read in the Bhagavad Gita that says: “You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work. You should never engage in action for the sake of reward…”. That quote has always stuck with me as an artist. It tells me that my musical talent is a gift, and that I need to exercise my gift, and that it is a gift meant to share, but that I shouldn’t get caught up in expecting a reward from it. I should sing just like a songbird sings, simply because I’m a singer; and I should share it freely because it was what I was meant to do.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oh man, I would love to have breakfast with Bob Dylan. And then I’d love to have lunch with Joni Mitchell. Now that would be a day.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can visit my website @ www.eriklunde.com for more news. They can also follow me on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/eriklundemusic.

Spotify: Find me and follow me on Spotify:

Vi0U2Gl2LPoTA&dl_branch=1

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eriklundemusic/

Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Spotify | ReverbNation

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!