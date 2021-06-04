Erik Fossum Færevaagof Disruptive Technologies: “Set challenging goals and work hard to achieve them”

Set challenging goals and work hard to achieve them. It always ends up being harder than you think it will be.

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erik Fossum Færevaag

Erik Fossum Færevaag is the Founder and President of Disruptive Technologies. Erik has a strong background in the semiconductor industry, architecting the world’s lowest power microcontroller at Energy Micro (now Silicon Labs) and the world’s fastest-growing industrial, scientific and medical (ISM) band radio integrated circuits (ICs). In 2013, he founded Disruptive Technologies and started the journey to recruit the best people in the industry.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I guess you could say I am a self-admitted born nerd. From a very early age, I had a passion for electronics and physics. I constantly questioned how the world works — how was television possible, how did mobile phones and all the amazing tech around us actually work? When I was older, I studied Microelectronics and computer science at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and then at Southampton University in the UK. I worked for several successful deep tech companies in building microchips. These are companies that have been sold to Texas Instruments and Silicon Laboratories, some of the most successful semiconductor companies in the world. That experience taught me that building reliable, easy to use, affordable electronics is very challenging, yet extremely rewarding. So, I set out to build the World Smallest Sensor with temperature as the spear-head sensor for our MVP product, covering a broad swath of markets.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

Our technology truly revolutionized how measurements can be collected in the field. The sensors are the size of a tiny stamp and simple to install so someone could easily put in 100 sensors within an hour. These would then be used as thermal sensors to detect if coolers or refrigerators moved out of the acceptable temperature range. A major European power plant used our sensors to perform preventive maintenance by identifying a circuit that was running hot and was a danger to cause a fire or major power outage. They can be used to detect motion in an office setting to get an intelligent insight into office usage and staff needs. We have seen use cases where the sensors proved invaluable by streamlining production efficiency by alerting when a conveyor belt stops or deviations in manufacturing processes are detected. Our technology enables sensors to be placed in your environment and data fed into your software application automatically. We have built semiconductors, radio protocols, and manufacturing lines. When you step back and look at it as a whole, it’s been a massive undertaking. It doesn’t feel like a traditional start-up.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back in those early days, we made a lot of mistakes, but almost none of them do I remember being funny. Those rough patches early on were very hard for me personally, my colleagues and my family. This journey has just been incredibly hard. I can say with great authority, starting a company is harder than it seems.

Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I haven’t had mentors in the traditional sense. However, I’ve been very fortunate to have access to resources and advisors within various field matters. This has been useful in populating ideas, qualifying decisions and understanding new topics within the field. I also have to mention the various people in sales and marketing/PR strategies, who helped shape my understanding of the ecosystems within the corporate world.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I would argue it is not possible to disrupt an industry unless it offers improved value for someone and/or reduces friction often at an increased quality. One way to disrupt would be to combine products and services traditionally spread over many companies, and offer the same at a lower price point with a superior quality. This is what Disruptive has been able to achieve. There is no need for a large value network to get a costly sensor network into a hospital or a manufacturing plant. All you need is our sensor solution and then have your people deploy the sensors themselves within minutes. Then it just works as easy as plug-n-play.

Reducing price down the value chain, basically means that fewer resources needs to be involved in bringing the product to market. If this happens too fast, unemployment could soon follow. However, normally rollouts at scale take a long time. The big disruptive technologies, like electricity, road infrastructure, and internet, for example, takes about 30 years. The value chain disruption takes 15, and for a company type,less than that.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

We will be further our commercial exploration and moving into different verticals and industries. It is also imperative that we continue to identify the future needs of our customers and build products that will help them. Our aim is to make it as easy as possible to gather information from the physical world through sensors. One of our company tenets is to build tools that will make life easier and reduce friction for organizations and people. One of the ways we will be tackling that is to make things scalable on a global level, and sustainable for future generations. The next 100 years will be about how we can live a sustainable, scalable life.

Can you please give us your favorite Life Lesson Quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Set challenging goals and work hard to achieve them. It always ends up being harder than you think it will be.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I started a foundation last year that measures sustainability (https://terravera.world/) and focuses on saving resources. At Terravera Foundation we aim to create a space where anyone can openly access and understand the environmental and societal impact of products, services, businesses and organizations. We are building a student committee and business committee that will explore the questions of how to measure consequences and impact.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/erikff/