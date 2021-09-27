Erica Thompson Of Organized by Design: “Reduce Visual Chaos”

Reduce Visual Chaos: Put all of your toys away. That means computers, iPads, books, coffee mugs and more. A clean and organized environment will immediately reduce distraction. Clearing the decks at home is critical to accessing creativity. Creativity is the best fuel against burnout. Every single profession requires creativity! It’s not just for artists.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Erica Thompson.

Erica Thompson is the founder of Organized by Design, a home organizing and interior stylist studio. She works in Southern California to create systems so clients feel calmer, function better and thrive in an environment that makes space for new possibilities. Her work has been recognized by Domino and other publications.

I grew up in the South Bay, a small beach community in Los Angeles and went to college in Santa Barbara. After graduation, I travelled abroad and then moved to New York where I worked in advertising.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mom is my inspiration. She was always decluttering and re-styling our home. When I would come home from college or New York to visit, my Mom and I would bond over going through the house and getting rid of things. Unmatched Tupperware; my Dad’s outdated clothes that he claimed he still wore yet never seemed to notice when they were gone; books that would remain unread. Then we would rearrange the furniture or buy plants or find something new to showcase to mix it up. We had so much fun doing it and home always felt better afterward.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I didn’t have one specific mentor; I’ve been guided along the way by all of the strong female role models in my life that have given me encouragement and great advice. From my friends who have their own businesses to those balancing family and work, they show me that I can do it too.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I spent most of my adult life working long hours behind a desk in Corporate America. I knew I wasn’t happy, but I was comfortable. I also didn’t know what my next move would be or how to even make it happen. Then one day, the universe answered my call. My company was bought out and I had a decision to make: Make a lateral move to another company or try something totally different and go out on my own.

I took a leap of faith and decided to turn my passion into a profession as a Home Organizer.

I spent so much time holding myself back and thinking I was too old to start over. I now know it’s never too late to begin again and do something you love.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is “What you seek is seeking you” by Rumi.

To me it means the things you want want you too!

There is something inside of us that takes us on our path. The more open you can be to the signs, the faster you can get there.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I recently started working with a therapist organizing her office. She originally just wanted mountains of papers filed, but along the way she had an aha moment: She realized that creating order and beauty in her office was a form of therapy in itself. I see that all the time, but it was amazing to hear it from a therapist!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Flexibility — be adaptable in any situation

Every day takes me into a new environment. You have to be prepared for organizing any area, and you also have to be prepared for client reactions to that process. I recently helped a woman who lost her husband. Each session was different: Sometimes she would break down as she was getting rid of his things. Other days she would relish all their beautiful moments.

2. Be a sponge –

This is important on so many levels: From asking fellow organizers about how they structure their business to discovering the latest products and solutions that are new to market. I try to always stay open to people’s ideas and suggestions. You never know where your next lesson will come from.

3. Know your worth

When I was starting out, I gave someone a quote for organizing her closet and office. I found myself agreeing to work for less when she requested a discount. I took it personally and it didn’t feel good. Now I realize that that her reaction wasn’t about my worth. It was about the value she put on organizing.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As a home organizer, I work with the overwhelmed every day. My job is to take them from drowning in a sea of stuff to the beauty and safety of a calm environment. I have seen over and over again, my clients sleep, work and connect with others better when their home base gives them serenity and a sense of control.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a feeling like you are at the end of your rope mentally, emotionally and physically. You feel overwhelmed and exhausted by everyday tasks but also feel like you aren’t doing enough/getting it all one. Continuing life as you know it becomes increasingly difficult.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is feeling rested, having a positive outlook and enjoying a consistent work-life balance.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Burnout doesn’t necessarily go away with time and there are cumulative effects on your health and wellbeing when you aren’t able to focus on that part of your life. When you are overwhelmed you can’t give your best.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Trying to do it all and not having strong boundaries. Trying to fit too much into one day. Not saying no to your kids, to your boss, anyone whose needs you have put before your own. This then leads to choosing the less healthy alternative to blow off steam. Wine-Down-Wednesday is now a 5 day/week affair. You just haven’t developed the skills to manage stress in a healthy way.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Here are five things you can do to bring more peace into your life:

1. Leave your desk every 1 to 1.5 hours for at least 15 minutes. Sitting is the new smoking. It’s vital to get up and move.

2. Connect With Nature: This has been proven to reduce cortisol and increase a sense of calm. This will give you faster access to healthy thinking than anything else. This doesn’t mean forest bathing. Although do it if you can! This could be taking your shoes off and putting your feed in some grass, touch the earth in some way it’s very grounding. Go outside, close your eyes and get some sun on your face.

3. Make sure you’re breathing: When I get stressed I hold my breath. Try the Calm app to re-establish a healthy breathing rhythm. Holding your breath is terrible for everything. You can learn in detail how vital breathing is in the book Breath by James Nestor.

4. Reduce Visual Chaos: Put all of your toys away. That means computers, iPads, books, coffee mugs and more. A clean and organized environment will immediately reduce distraction. Clearing the decks at home is critical to accessing creativity. Creativity is the best fuel against burnout. Every single profession requires creativity! It’s not just for artists.

5. Change something: Move a table or a chair, bring a new plant home. Sit in a new chair at the dining table so you get a new view. Something that is visually novel can jolt your brain into a new pattern. It breaks up the monotony of seeing the same thing in the same place. There are no mistakes to moving a sofa. Just do something different.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

If someone you know is experiencing burnout, acknowledge they are feeling overwhelmed by life, or their current situation, be there to listen/be a sounding board, do a physical activity together like walking, biking or hiking to get them out of their head and into their body.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

One of the best things an employer can do is provide a variety of work projects to keep brains engaged, offer mentoring, reward people for jobs well done, provide opportunities to grow within the company, offer employee volunteer programs giving back to your community is a great way to shift your focus and help people at the same time.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees? Some ways to raise awareness about the importance of mental wellness of employees are:

It’s critical to understand that our culture actually rewards behaviors that lead to burnout. “I put in an 80 hour work week.” Or, “I hammered out this spreadsheet until 11pm last night.” Our culture places huge esteem on sacrificing our mental, physical and emotional health for our jobs. Understanding this is the first step to changing the way you think about work. In Denmark, people who stay after 5pm are often called into HR to question why they have not managed their time more effectively. What a different approach! When we begin to understand that the American way of working is only one approach, we start to open our minds to the possibility of true work/life balance. We can be excellent employees and experts at maintaining our own health.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

When you try to “push through it” without figuring out how to deal with or manage the stress; it may go away temporarily but it will come back because you haven’t dealt with the stress factors in your life that aren’t necessarily going anywhere. If you don’t have a strategy to reduce stress in your life it will take longer to get out of. Have a plan in place when you start to feel your thoughts swirling out of control and the first step to that is to be tuned into your thoughts and emotions, awareness that it’s happening is key and then use your go to methods to unravel the stress.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Stop food insecurity

Provide affordable housing

Take environmental issues seriously

Accessible college education & continuing education

Funding for arts and physical activity programs in schools

I’d say Oprah because she’s a very successful woman of color who gives back and I’d love to be her organizer!

Website: www.organized-bydesign.com

Instagram: organizedbydesignhb

