Erica Rabner: “Burnout is normal”

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Erica Rabner.

Erica Rabner is a singer/songwriter with a background in research and education. Erica writes music for kids and families and has written songs for Sesame Workshop, Pinna, Mattel, and MarcoPolo Learning. Erica also conducts research with kids as the research analyst for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood. Erica received a master’s degree in Technology, Innovation, and Education from Harvard Graduate School of Education and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology​ from Brandeis University. Her latest albums include Real Me (Pinna) and The Covid Album. In late April 2021, she will release a new album of encouraging songs called We Got This.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

If you turned on a home video from the ’90s, odds are I’m singing. My siblings are likely running around and there’s a good chance our grandparents are visiting. I grew up in an extremely tight-knit family. I’m the oldest of three all born within three years so we were in diapers together and in college at the same time. All four of our grandparents were Holocaust survivors which had a great impact on my parents and all of us. We were their miracles and they wanted us to have everything starting with a good education. My siblings and I all attended liberal arts universities though upon my graduation, my parents told me I had their full support in pursuing music in lieu of a “traditional job.”

I’ve been a singer my entire life and sang melodies from The Little Mermaid before I could talk. My house has always celebrated music and my parents supported my passion. I inherited my voice from my dad and my taste in music from my mom. Motown was my first teacher and I learned to scat by mimicking Ella and belt by imitating Aretha. I cherished our visits to various music stores nearby to collect new songbooks and when I was old enough, my voice lessons which were a sacred time my mom and I shared on Fridays after school. Starting in elementary school I performed in choirs, musicals, and participated in theater workshops and I studied musical theater and classical voice from middle school through college. My family came to all my shows and my parents even drove eight hours to surprise me at my first Starbucks gig about eight years ago.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I entered the world of kids’ music sort of accidentally through kids’ TV research. Inspired by the 30-million-word gap study, I was laser-focused on a career as a children’s educational media researcher to level the playing field. To prepare, I studied psychology at Brandeis University and received a master’s in Technology, Innovation, and Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education to prepare.

After I completed my master’s program, I moved to NYC to conduct research for Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood and Sesame Workshop. In September 2015, I attended my first HATCH event in Montana where I connected with a vocal coach who invited me to work with him in LA for a week. A week before my trip, I attended a party for a friend whose brother told me about his music producer friend in LA and offered to connect us during my visit. I met Brian Blake on my third day in LA. We hit it off instantly and ended up co-writing my first song on the spot. When I returned to NYC, Sesame launched a YouTube channel and invited employees to pitch ideas for the channel. I instantly started writing two songs. That night I texted Brian, bought a $60 USB mic, and we got to work over Facetime. Those songs became my first original kids’ album, PB & JAMS, which was recognized with a 2017 Parents’ Choice Recommended Award. Soon after, Sesame commissioned me to write, “The Thanksgiving Song” and I was hooked.

At the same time, I continued writing soul/pop music and began performing my originals in NYC music venues. I love having both projects — they have different goals and tell different stories.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Do your homework, be thorough, and don’t be afraid to follow up. Share your aspirations and passions with anyone who will listen because you never know whose friend’s brother’s friend may become your partner or advocate. Also, don’t be afraid to ask for what you want and be upfront about your goals. Many of my jobs were not traditional jobs, they were roles I carved out for myself.

Befriend professionals who do what you do. Beyond that, support your friends! People always tell you to network and build relationships but fostering real friendships with peers is most important. Your peers will be your biggest supporters and advocates so don’t look at them as the competition. When you can support them and make a connection on their behalf, do it.

For artists and musicians in particular: follow what you’re passionate about and trust your gut. Sometimes we tend to fight a direction we’re headed in for whatever reason but it’s usually worth following where inspiration takes you.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

All four of my grandparents were born in Poland so Yiddish phrases were very common in our house. “Only a goat goes backwards” or in Yiddish, A kuhzah gait tsurik was a popular one.

When I have a big decision to make, I tend to play out every possible outcome. Oftentimes, after I’ve made the decision, I still think about the roads I didn’t take and find reasons to poke holes in the decision I made.

“Only a goat goes backwards” is so simple: move forward. Don’t doubt yourself, just put one foot in front of the other. It’s also light and silly especially when we’d butcher the pronunciation which is a good reminder of how trivial these “big” decisions often are.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I was working at Sesame Workshop as a researcher when they launched their YouTube channel and invited employees to pitch ideas. Eager to participate, I approached Kay Wilson Stallings (current EVP, Creative & Production; at the time, SVP, Creative Development) after the presentation and expressed my interest in making a music video. She suggested we put a date on the calendar for me to pitch an idea and I went back to my desk and began writing my first two kids’ songs “Shelley the Turtle” and “Try New Foods.” Two weeks later I played them for Kay in our meeting. She bopped her head, smiled, and complimented the songs. I looked at her and asked, “So…. are you gonna buy them?” Kay explained that if Sesame bought the songs, Sesame would own them and since they’re my first songs, I should keep them and have Sesame commission a song for them, so the expectations are set going in. I left her office and called my dad to tell him that someone was either really looking out for me or I just received the most polite rejection, and I won’t know until I know. Later, Sesame commissioned me to write “The Thanksgiving Song.” I still think of my interaction with Kay fondly. I laugh at my naivety and appreciate how she treated me like a professional musician before I knew I was one.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

In response to the pandemic, I wrote two unique albums for different demographics to explore themes kids have been dealing with during this time.

I began writing The Covid Album: Songs to Help Kids and Families Cope for young kids during my first week of lockdown though at the time, I didn’t realize I was writing an album. The Covid Album is a compilation of songs that support children’s emotional well-being by celebrating agency and consistency and exploring challenging emotions like longing and frustration.

It started as a series of upbeat safety and health-related PSA’s to fill a void. Now we’re lucky to have many artists and songs promoting these issues but at the time they were few and far between. The music video for “Love Trumps Hate” reflected the undertones of many of the social justice issues during these times. In a way, this album is a time capsule responding to many issues of this time from on the nose health PSA’s to tools kids can use to stay positive and keep up good mental health even at a young age.

While creating The Covid Album for young kids, I found myself wanting to tackle and acknowledge many of the challenges older kids were facing. In response, I wrote the songs for We Got This for older kids, which will be released under the 8 Pound Gorilla Records label in late April 2021.

We Got This explores mental health and unpacks complex emotions like anxiety, loneliness, and the negative impact of social media. I consulted with psychologists and an anxiety specialist on “Waves,” a song specifically about anxiety. I wrote “You’re Not Alone,” “Slack,” and “One Good Thing” to confront negative feelings many of us have developed and harbored in response to our new reality. “Highlights Reel” also comments on the impact social media has on furthering some of these negative emotions and taking control of the narrative. The album also celebrates how far we’ve come through upbeat pop anthems, and it explores silver linings.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

On March 10th, 2020, filled with uncertainty and cracked hands from over washing, I wrote “Wash Your Hands” as a free PSA. The song was picked up by the UN and became a source of inspiration for 600+ TikTok videos. When kids’ media producer, Kristen McGregor heard it, she suggested we make a music video and assembled a team of creative freelancers from across the country who donated their time. We created the “Wash Your Hands” Music Video featuring 55+ kids filmed by their parents at home during quarantine. The video garnered over 62k views and after posting the video, parents continued to share videos of their kids singing and handwashing with gratitude.

A pediatrician who saw “Wash Your Hands” requested a mask song which led me to write “Mask On.” Several schools began playing it each morning as kids would mask up and enter the building. Many parents used the song while introducing masks and practicing mask-wearing in their own home. At this point, I felt confident that these PSA’s were helping kids and families.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I really didn’t set out to write a COVID-19 album, let alone two but I couldn’t stop writing music and sharing it with families to see how their kids responded. The first week of Covid when I wrote “Wash Your Hands” I also wrote a soul/pop (non-kids) song called “Stay at Home.” I was advised to not write any ‘Covid-related’ music as it has an expiration date. I never released “Stay at Home” and initially took a break from “Covid music” after “Mask On.” However, the researcher in me was still curious about how kids and families were faring. I continued to read parenting magazines, blogs, and keep up with news articles to get a sense of what kids and parents need. I wanted to define the problem and find where the needs of families weren’t being met. I began speaking with parents and educators to get a sense of the biggest issues they’re facing. Parents are working from home and don’t have time to entertain their kids all the time. This inspired me to write “Imagination Station” which celebrates agency and independence and makes playing alone fun. Routines are muddy now that kids don’t physically go to school led to “Up & Roaring, It’s Finally Morning!” I began writing “Grandma, I Miss Ya” after the loss of my own grandma and as I sat down to write it hit me that so many kids were sharing the emotion of longing so I pivoted from writing a song about loss to a song about longing. I wanted to support kids and didn’t care if the album would expire. In fact, I want it to! At the end of the day, it’s about supporting and reaching someone who needs it in the moment. And while the album will expire, many of the songs are about themes that will always be prevalent in the childhood experience.

As for the next album We Got This, I’ve wanted to focus on the tumultuous experience wrapped up in adolescence for quite some time but had been advised to keep kids’ music upbeat and positive. Right now, life is not all positive. It never is but currently the balance in childhood has swung more to the negative and I wanted to validate that and ensure that kids know they are not alone in these feelings. I wanted to explore darker themes like anxiety in “Waves” loneliness in “You’re Not Alone,” and the negative impact of social media in “Highlights Reel featuring Genevieve Goings” for kids who wanted to sit in those emotions. To really show kids they aren’t alone, I invited kids to reflect on these themes and stitched together “real talk” vignettes with kids sharing their thoughts.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

A young girl named Janie was having trouble adjusting to wearing her mask, so her parents played “Mask On” again and again to get her comfortable and positive before starting school.

Kids, like all of us, experience pandemic fatigue. One mom informed me that she and her son now listen to “Up & Roaring, It’s Finally Morning” to start every day on a positive note.

I’ve also received positive feedback from health care workers who’ve played “Shots Keep Us Safe” for kids who come in for other shots and vaccines.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

As an emerging independent artist, it’s hard to get what you’ve created out in the world. In my case, exposure translates to impact. I need support so that my music can reach those who could benefit from it. PSA’s aren’t sexy so they haven’t been picked up by radio. But, I’ve seen kids respond to these songs. I’d love to license my music to larger initiatives, campaigns, and commercial opportunities to cast a wider net.

In particular, I would love to lend “Shots Keep Us Safe” to a state or nationwide campaign. While the Covid vaccine is still in the trial phase for kids, the song will be forever relevant to the childhood experience and in the case of Covid, can support adults with developmental disorders as they prepare for their vaccine. I’d also love to get ahead of it for kids and created a multi-media campaign pitch that I’d love to collaborate with anyone who’s willing to support this.

While I know kids and songwriting well, I could benefit from people who know the business and can help me better reach families. When I wrote “Mask On” I saw the Old Navy commercial playing in my head but lacked the network to pitch that idea. I’d love to connect with a licensing agency that could help me make a bigger impact. I think many of the songs on “We Got This” would serve a back-to-school campaign and push really well. I’d love to lend my songs to bigger purposes for greater impact and need support to do so.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Ask for what you really want. I had lunch with the music director of a show I really wanted to write music for. This was the first time we met and I worked up the courage to ask if he’d be willing to send me a spec assignment so that I could demo. He told me that’s not what I really want, what I really want is to write a song for the show and if that’s what I want, I should ask for it. He was absolutely right.

I had lunch with the music director of a show I really wanted to write music for. This was the first time we met and I worked up the courage to ask if he’d be willing to send me a spec assignment so that I could demo. He told me that’s not what I really want, what I really want is to write a song for the show and if that’s what I want, I should ask for it. He was absolutely right. Burnout is normal. While I regularly work with deadlines and have no problems working with clients, when it comes to my passion projects, creativity often comes in big waves. After the big waves I tend to crash and then immediately panic and wonder when my motivation and inspiration will return. It always does.

While I regularly work with deadlines and have no problems working with clients, when it comes to my passion projects, creativity often comes in big waves. After the big waves I tend to crash and then immediately panic and wonder when my motivation and inspiration will return. It always does. You are not the mistakes you make. The first time I worked with a big-time producer I made a mistake that felt monumental and I got chewed out for it. It hurt and an apology came soon after but having made that mistake I’ll never make it again and no damage was done. (P.S. it was extremely minor and totally fixable). Part 2 to this is that oftentimes what feels really big is actually quite inconsequential.

The first time I worked with a big-time producer I made a mistake that felt monumental and I got chewed out for it. It hurt and an apology came soon after but having made that mistake I’ll never make it again and no damage was done. (P.S. it was extremely minor and totally fixable). Part 2 to this is that oftentimes what feels really big is actually quite inconsequential. You’re running a business. When you transition from hobby to profession there’s often a gray area where people ask for favors that actually involve work. You may get lowballed or told it’s great exposure or guilted in other ways. This can be tricky to navigate. At the end of the day, you’re running a business and you’re the boss. You don’t have to accept every opportunity even from friends. Sometimes, you want to do a favor and that’s fine. When you don’t want to do the favor, you can say no. That’s more than ok.

When you transition from hobby to profession there’s often a gray area where people ask for favors that actually involve work. You may get lowballed or told it’s great exposure or guilted in other ways. This can be tricky to navigate. At the end of the day, you’re running a business and you’re the boss. You don’t have to accept every opportunity even from friends. Sometimes, you want to do a favor and that’s fine. When you don’t want to do the favor, you can say no. That’s more than ok. Put your hat in the ring even when you aren’t asked to. Of course, use your judgment and don’t bombard people but when the door is closed, look for a window. I started undergrad in the Spring and by then many a cappella groups hit their quota for female vocalists. I wasn’t invited to join and felt devastated but there was a jazz ensemble. I sought out the instructor who informed me it was instrumental only. We compromised and I sang trumpet parts for two semesters. After those semesters, I spent a summer abroad at a jazz conservatory and by the time I returned, I was welcomed to perform a few tunes as a lead vocalist. Another story — I once discovered a fellowship that seemed perfect but was only seeking Ph.D. graduates. At that point I didn’t even have my masters, so clearly I wasn’t what they were looking for but I felt qualified so I reached out anyway. Did I get the job? Of course not — but the director saw my application and ended up creating a new role for me.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As an educator, I’ve always been interested in leveling the playing field. I believe education and thinking about career aspirations play a big role, as does fostering kindness. Kindness had a big boom in the children’s media world a few years back and this past year has shown us how much more work there is to be done. I’d be interested in creating an intergenerational kindness and empathy curriculum where kids teach their parents and grandparents. If I’m thinking big this campaign would be universal and different families would be paired up to go through the program together.

As for education and career aspirations, research shows us that kids SES and background influence the kinds of conversations and exposures they have around careers. One piece of that is knowledge and knowing what opportunities might be available. A little thing like being asked what you want to be when you grow up and being asked to dream can make a big difference. Collectively, I’d like to see us do a better job at sharing non-traditional job opportunities with all kids and regularly engaging in discussions about careers.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to have lunch with Alexandra Patsavas. I love how she looks at music like another character on a show. She’s extremely gifted at setting the tone for a scene and has given so many indie artists exposure that didn’t previously exist.

While much of this interview touches upon my children’s music, I’m looking forward to launching my soul/pop artist project under the name “Erica Raze” later this year. I would love to share my music with Alexandra and pick her brain to find some of my songs homes.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!