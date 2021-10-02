Your business is like a diet — calories in/calorie out — money in/money out: In this industry, EVERYONE wants to sell you something that is guaranteed to help you succeed. Spend with caution and make sure you have more money coming in than you spend. Your business is not a hobby, treat it like a business and make smart decisions.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Erica McCurdy.

Erica’s mission is to make a meaningful difference in all she does. Her focus on building an efficient and results-driven relationship has helped clients around the world overcome obstacles, handle transition, and align their purpose and passion to the achievement of goals. Her focus is on high-performance individuals who enjoy a direct, positive, and fast paced approach. As an ICF certified professional coach and founder of multiple businesses including her favorite start-up, Georgia Sanitation, Erica integrates the best mindset coaching, HR, and business psychology practices to help clients better understand their thinking and habits.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I was raised in a wonderfully noisy, fun, blended family with parents who taught me to see the world in ways that others didn’t. As a child, I questioned everything, tested every rule and limit. That drive defined my achievements through school and into adulthood. Basically, don’t tell me I can’t, especially because I am a girl. I was told women didn’t “do” technology, so I learned to program in COBOL and FORTRAN. I worked with innovative technologies. I pivoted to physical blue-collar work — starting, building, and selling a sanitation company. I took risk after risk. I have forged a life and career that looks quite different than most but is filled with opportunities to make an impact.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1 — Perseverance — I don’t have “quit” in me. I have had to learn the lesson of “pace” and happily help my clients with that concept. Success is a long game strategy. So is life. So is a good career. So is a happy family. So is our personal health and wellness. I teach my clients how to move towards good long-term decisions instead of running away from poor ones. When I started my company, I wrote down my wish list of how my company would operate. Some of these things (not requiring a contract, not requiring payment in advance, not requiring a term, not EVER sharing client names, scholarship funds) were the exact opposite of how my industry teaches you to be successful. For the first two years, things were grim. I clearly remember the conversation I had with one very large corporate client who insisted on sending me a contract for a project that was starting right away. They couldn’t wrap their heads around the idea that I could start before they had sent my payment, but they were glad I could. The ease of working with me is part of why I kept this client for over 5 years as they worked through multiple projects.

2 — Positivity — I may not be a therapist, but there is something therapeutic about our sessions. Part of a coach’s work is to help clients reframe their experiences so that they can experience growth. I believe in my clients, and it helps clients see themselves in a more positive light. I delight in my client’s successes and am genuinely happy for them and excited to see them every session. I believe they feel that joy emanating from me as well. I had one client who was working on a new approach to customer service and hired me to act as their employee for a week while their marketing team studied customer interaction and reaction from behind a mirrored wall. By the end of day three, their CMO issued a statement that she wished, “every customer interaction felt like having a conversation with Erica.”

3 — Passion — I didn’t mean to pick three words that start with “P” but these are the ones that I believe have helped me the most. I am “all-in” with my clients — every one of them. I don’t have a middle ground. I am “team client” all the way during and after our engagement. What this means is that my clients ABSOLUTELY know that I support them as they figure out their next step. My support is not for any direction, but for the client as they develop personal awareness, professional growth, and experience success.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

1 — Always make time for billing. Always. You can be the absolute best of the best, but if you don’t invoice, it’s not a business, it’s a hobby. I used to input my time into my billing system once a week, now I input my time and organize my notes as soon as my client session is over.

2 — Always make time for yourself. When I forget to keep myself healthy, my clients suffer. Nobody wants a coach who isn’t managing their life well. I have found that clients like knowing that I am working on my own personal growth and that we are all on our own journey called self-improvement.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Ugh — I truly dislike this question. What a good habit is or isn’t is different for everyone. Most of my clients are driven high-achievers. What I prefer instead is to say that it is important to learn to listen to your mind and body and to capitalize on your high-energy times to be productive and to use your low energy times for meditation, administration, and things that are more routine and repetitive.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Good habits develop over time. I am a fan of layering different techniques and tactics to make incremental changes that are both achievable and sustainable. Not every technique will work for everyone, but everyone will respond to something so if you layer several small tactics, the chance of success increases. For example, if you wanted to start drinking more water during the day, here are six small actions to implement. Put a sticky note on your computer, by the sink, and in a few other places as a visual reminder. Set some alerts on your phone that remind you to stop and take a few sips of water. Layer that with a mantra or encouraging phrase you tell yourself each time you take a sip such as, “I am someone who takes care of their body.” Choose a cup or bottle that holds a specific volume so you can measure progress. Use an app or other method to track the amount of water you drink each day, setting a progressive goal. Finally, build in some accountability so that there is someone who will check in with you to see how you are progressing. I use the same approach to change an unwanted habit.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Done is better than perfect.” If you are afraid to pull the trigger on everything, then you have made the decision not to have anything.

We often get so wrapped trying to make everything perfect that we can find ourselves in decision paralysis. Be bold. A business decision is not a tattoo. Rarely is anything permanent. In our virtual, electronic environment, changes are easy to make. I clearly remember spending days agonizing over my logo, worrying about the colors of my website, afraid to pull the trigger on a post. It took me years to really come to terms with the reality that the business happens first, all the rest is window dressing that simply validates what the customer was already looking for. I don’t even use that original logo OR that website. In fact, I don’t think I ever had a single customer decide to hire me because my logo was awesome.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The work I do is all exciting, but it’s also all confidential. So are my clients. Unlike a lot of my peers, I never EVER share client names or information for personal gain. That was a promise I made when I started my company and is a promise I intend to keep. My clients, cherish that commitment to privacy and confidentiality. Perhaps that idea might be helpful. I want my clients to be fully comfortable talking through whatever the most pressing challenge of the day might be without any concern that they might read about their issue or situation in a public forum. That level of comfort has allowed me to walk alongside some of the most amazing people in the world. I wouldn’t trade that for anything.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Don’t confuse busy with productive: It’s easy to book up a calendar with networking meetings and lunches. It’s far more difficult to find the right meetings to attend. Network in places where your clients are likely to network and save the rest of the space on your calendar for people who are paying you for your time. Diversify: You must have several revenue streams to survive in this industry. That doesn’t mean you have to publish a book or lead groups, but don’t rely on one client or referral source for your income. It’s super trendy for coaches to find a niche. I have found that being a generalist has served me well. I thrive on diversity, so I enjoy having clients that fall into several vertical markets. Understand your client’s ecosystem: To find clients, you must know where they live, breathe, hang out. Be able to relate to them and understand their stressors. Sign up for a newsletter or attend an industry networking event. Your business is like a diet — calories in/calorie out — money in/money out: In this industry, EVERYONE wants to sell you something that is guaranteed to help you succeed. Spend with caution and make sure you have more money coming in than you spend. Your business is not a hobby, treat it like a business and make smart decisions. Tell your story in 5 sentences or less: For your clients to trust that you can help them during their transitional journey, you must know who you are and what makes you tick. Find a way to communicate your passion and your impact in a succinct and powerful way.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Back to my life lesson — “done is better than perfect.” Don’t spend unnecessary time trying to make sure every page of your website is the way you want it to be for eternity. Don’t agonize over the color of your business cards. Don’t take so long trying to figure out your URL that you never end up picking one. People are going to find you through your marketing, your social media, your personal and professional network. Clients use your website, cards, company name as validation tools. I have never — EVER — seen a coach put their site online and suddenly, POOF! have more clients than they can handle. It just doesn’t happen. Pull the trigger, get your infrastructure set up and functional, and get about the work of getting WORK!

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Listen more than you speak. Trust that you will have the right words in the right moment. You are not a consultant, you are a coach and while your work may feel consultative for the client, always keep that coaching mindset. Clients will almost always feel better about the experience if they do most of the talking.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

Whatever your strategy is, be consistent. Clients are a lot like fish in a pond. They are all there, swimming just below the surface. Your marketing is designed to get clients interested. A lot of people are going to get interested before any client ever calls, and a lot of people will call before one signs up. If you are consistent, eventually interest turns into calls and calls turn into clients. Clients turn into referrals. Like the fish in the pond who are used to finding food in one place, if you move around too much, the fish won’t know where to go.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Don’t apologize to yourself or others for taking time off during the day. Block off time for exercise and meditation to clear your mind. Work on creative strategy when your energy is high, manage administrative tasks when your energy is low. It all needs to get done, but you get to manage when and how tasks are handled. You will be more efficient. Take time off from social media during the day. The science proves that we are better and more positive when we do.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a true entrepreneur, I’ve been involved in helping non-profits get started for over 30 years, and so I totally get what you are asking. I’ve thought a lot about this and there are so many people doing incredible work that I am not sure it’s my role to add to the noise. I think perhaps it’s my time to simply support the great work of others.

My dream now? An island retreat for those who need time to regroup and rethink. Probably aimed at our Veterans in the Special Operations Forces (SOF) community and their families.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have 15 minutes with the Pope. He is arguably the most influential person alive today and while I am not Catholic, I have tremendous respect for his story and for his passion for thoughtfully working to make a positive and meaningful difference in all that he does. I would love to ask him about how that began and how he approaches each day.

In my industry? Or at least in the same general line of good works? Jay Shetty or Brother David Steindl-Rast. I read and follow both and enjoy their sense of passion and purpose.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I tend to work with businesspeople, so please follow me or connect with me on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mccurdygroup/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!