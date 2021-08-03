Erica Larson of Engineering For Kids: “The fifth skill students will gain from our camp is excellent hand-eye coordination”

In my opinion there are four important, foundational skills kids need to be successful in esports and any other STEM field. Those skills are the 4 Cs twenty-first century skills I mentioned earlier which are collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and creativity. These four skills are the foundation of our esports camp curriculum. The fifth skill students will gain from our camp is excellent hand-eye coordination.

The eSports market size is now more than a billion dollars. Teens and even children as young as 6 can now earn hundreds of thousands of dollars competing in eSports. What does one have to do to succeed as a player in eSports? What are the challenges and opportunities that pro gamers face? What does the eSports lifestyle look like? How is it similar to traditional athletics, and how is it different?

In this interview series, called 5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports, we are interviewing professional gamers, eSports coaches, esports tournament organizers, and executives from gaming companies who share lessons from their experience about the “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports.”

As part of this series, we had the pleasure to interview Erica Larson.

Erica Larson is the Curriculum Development Specialist with Engineering For Kids, a network focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education for children. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Science, a Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction in Science, and a current professional teaching license, all from the University of Colorado. Larson has been a professional educator for nearly 20 years and spent the last five years working as the STEM coordinator and teacher at a designated STEM elementary school.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

My name is Erica Larson, and I am the Curriculum Development Specialist for Engineering For Kids. I have been a professional educator for almost 20 years. I am dedicated to developing creative, innovative, and engaging content in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) across a variety of learning platforms for scholars of all ages. As an educator, I am excited to have the opportunity to incorporate esports into our curriculum because I believe it can provide a powerful tool to engage and educate our children in innovative ways.

Can you share a story with us about how Engineering For Kids decided to offer an esports camp?

Engineering For Kids is currently offering a series of summer camps called, “Esports: Rocket League Edition”. In these camps, students will work together to assemble a team, learn the mechanics of the game, explore concepts in physics and aerodynamics, compete against each other, improve their stats, and learn about the careers that can evolve from a passion for esports. In addition, Engineering For Kids will be hosting a global, end of Summer Rocket League tournament.

Here at Engineering For Kids, our team recognized that esports is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing industries in the world. Major colleges and universities all over the country are now recruiting and offering scholarships to talented gamers. Recognizing that the professional and educational opportunities in esports will only continue to grow, we wanted to provide our students an opportunity to explore and learn more about this industry while having a blast at summer camp.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

In addition to the Esports camps, Engineering for Kids is also offering a series of camps called, “Urban Innovations with Minecraft”. In these camps, students will design, create, and make their very own city come alive using Minecraft. They will explore a variety of themes centered around scientific, sustainable, innovative, and futuristic city planning and design. Kids will immerse themselves in Minecraft while applying our design process to create a model of their very own, futuristic, sustainable city. On the last day, students will learn how to pitch their ideas and launch their designs to a larger audience to participate in an EFK global design competition.

What would you tell a young person about the skills they can acquire through esports? What advice would you give?

Esports provides a real and meaningful context for learning and applying many of the skills that are critical for future success. For example, in our esports camp, students will have many opportunities to develop the “4 Cs Twenty-first Century Skills” which are communication, collaboration, creativity, and critical thinking. Research has shown that these 4 Cs are the necessary skills students need for future success in academics and the workplace.

Students will also explore important topics in digital citizenship, such as staying safe online, keeping online communication kind, and finding balance between online and offline activities. There is also a focus on social-emotional learning as students are working on sportsmanship, growth mindset, teamwork, collaboration, problem solving, and communication skills.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We introduce students to careers opportunities in esports with our career interview videos. Students will hear from an esports personality, a systems designer/character designer for big name games, and an esports Social Media Manager. In the interviews, students learn more about these professions first-hand and get career advice from the industry experts.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many of our readers may be familiar with gaming, but they haven’t been exposed to the culture of professional gaming. How is professional gaming similar to traditional athletics?

There are a lot of similarities between professional gaming and traditional athletics. Team sports provides an opportunity for kids to learn about healthy competition, sportsmanship, and what it means to be part of a team. However, many kids today have diverse interests and may not be interested in traditional athletics. Esports provides another avenue for kids to have the experience of being part of a team, learning those important skills, and connecting with others with similar interests.

With traditional sports, young people get recruited by talent scouts who work for professional teams. Is it similar with eSports?

Yes. Today many high schools and colleges are now offering and actively recruiting students to play on club level and varsity level esports teams. There are also millions of dollars in university scholarship money available to aspiring gamers.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In eSports”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

In my opinion there are four important, foundational skills kids need to be successful in esports and any other STEM field. Those skills are the 4 Cs twenty-first century skills I mentioned earlier which are collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and creativity. These four skills are the foundation of our esports camp curriculum. The fifth skill students will gain from our camp is excellent hand-eye coordination.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can visit us online at www.engineeringforkids.com where we regularly post news and blogs about esports, STEM education and the accomplishments of our locations. You can also follow the company through social media:

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/EngineeringForKids

Instagram — @engineeringforkids

LinkedIn — https://www.linkedin.com/company/engineering-for-kids/

Twitter — @EFKCorp

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success in your great work!