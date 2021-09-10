Eric Spadafora of BlueJeans by Verizon: “You can put 5G in almost every scenario”

You can put 5G in almost every scenario. It’s amazing to see what Verizon is doing with 5G and First Responders. They are working on drone technology that can help find people lost in the woods, drones that can drop off medicine and supplies to remote or blocked areas, or even allow teams to stay connected when cell coverage may be spotty. The 5G technology will also enable remote surgery using virtual reality glasses. In the U.K. a 5G-equipped ambulance enabled an in-vehicle surgical procedure, guided by a doctor operating remotely.

5G infrastructure is being installed around the world. At the same time, most people have not yet seen what 5G can offer. What exactly is 5G? How will it improve our lives? What are the concerns that need to be addressed before it is widely adopted?

In our series, called, How 5G Technology May Improve and Impact Our Lives, we are talking to tech and telecom leaders who can share how 5G can impact and enhance our lives.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eric Spadafora.

As Vice President and General Manager of BlueJeans by Verizon, Eric is responsible for driving innovation, growth and revenue for the business. His team is leading the way for customers as they navigate the future of work and their own digital transformation. Video conferencing and remote collaboration has quickly become essential to the way we conduct business and BlueJeans is transforming the way we work and live. BlueJeans is a pioneer and market leader as a Cloud Based Enterprise Video platform with over 15,000 customers, including a large percentage of the Global 2000.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Sure. I have always had an interest in technology. From an early age I was curious how things worked and had a fascination with computers and technology. I distinctly remember that my first computer was a TRS-80 that we purchased from Radio Shack, at the local Mall, which interestingly are things that don’t really exist anymore… When I began my career I started as a front line Account Executive and entered into what is now the telecom industry as I was convinced that this new “thing” called the World Wide Web (aka the Internet) was going to fundamentally change the way the world worked. As technology evolved, I moved from wired internet sales and data networking into wireless sales for similar reasons, the growth potential and disruption of an industry, was clear. During that time the concept of “unifying communications” or UC across platforms was beginning to become a reality and I was drawn to the concept, with video being the most interesting aspect within the stack. Fortunately, I was able to link my passion for leveraging technology to improve communications into a full time role as the VP/GM of BlueJeans by Verizon which I am extremely grateful to have the privilege to lead globally.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have gained the perspective of history. What I mean is that I have lived through the rise and fall of technology giants. Kodak was the leader in photography, Nortel the leader in telephony systems, Blackberry the leader in communication devices, Sprint the leader in wireless, those are all companies that are no longer are leaders in their space and many who no longer exist. In today’s landscape, as we compete against a verb that has become a noun (that’s a direct competitor…) I am able to leverage past examples of and employ successful strategies to compete and win. The moral of the story is whether you’re the market leader, or up-start looking to take share, the future belongs to those who learn new things the fastest and who can execute against the right strategy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Work hard even when nobody is watching, because someone is always watching.” — Ivan Seidenberg former CEO of Verizon. Ivan’s story always resonated with me as there was some degree of commonality in how he progressed his career, and how I have progressed mine. Hard work pays off, and if you put forward the best effort you can each day, good things tend to happen. Which leads me to the second life lesson that is in line with the first one which is “I find the harder I work, the luckier I get”… Unfortunately, I do not recall who said that one.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had some great leaders that I have worked for, and honestly some really terrible ones as well, but I am grateful for them all as I learned what to do and what not to do along the way. The person that I am most grateful for — who has helped me get to where I am- is in fact my mother. For those who know me, they know I am high energy, hardworking, honest, tough, and very direct, but also humble. I learned those traits from my mother who above all would do anything, for anyone, to help them become better. She dedicated her time to help me launch my business career from writing my resume, to providing counsel and career advice. As my career progression grew she was there to ensure that I remain humble and focus on what actually matters most in leadership: The positive impact you can have on people as a leader, to your family, friends and to your employees.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Strength: You have to be strong, sound, and dependable to your teams in every way. Results don’t always come in the way you want them to, and success is rarely a straight line. When facing adversity within your workgroups, leading from the front and balancing direct honest feedback with compassion and understanding, requires strength.

You have to be strong, sound, and dependable to your teams in every way. Results don’t always come in the way you want them to, and success is rarely a straight line. When facing adversity within your workgroups, leading from the front and balancing direct honest feedback with compassion and understanding, requires strength. Courage: If you are not willing to fail, you likely won’t ever really succeed. This doesn’t mean you have to take unnecessary risk nor should you seek failure, but if you have reviewed the facts, solicited honest feedback from trusted advisors, and remain convinced in your position then you owe it to yourself to proceed with the plan. When you present your position, you should be confident, believe in yourself and others will as well.

If you are not willing to fail, you likely won’t ever really succeed. This doesn’t mean you have to take unnecessary risk nor should you seek failure, but if you have reviewed the facts, solicited honest feedback from trusted advisors, and remain convinced in your position then you owe it to yourself to proceed with the plan. When you present your position, you should be confident, believe in yourself and others will as well. Humility: I will never ask an employee to do something I haven’t done or wouldn’t do. Everyone has a voice, and an obligation to use it, to contribute to the greater good and success of the organization. It’s my job as a leader to ensure the best ideas are given oxygen, an opportunity to flourish, regardless of where they come from and creating a culture operating system that promotes a common approach across the business so this becomes a daily occurrence.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects? How do you think that will help people?

Because of the pandemic, 2020 saw an unprecedented rise of telehealth usage. Providers and patients who were previously hesitant to adopt the solution are now aware of the benefits it can offer to extend patient care. And, of course, telehealth uptake was also aided by Medicare’s decision to allow for telehealth billing.

According to HIMSS, healthcare organizations are expecting to see a greater investment in telehealth solutions even after the pandemic after realizing the benefits it can offer such as — greater access to care, flexibility for providers and patients, safety, and extending reach of services such as specialized care.

That’s why we launched BlueJeans Telehealth. This solution delivers a simple, smart, and trusted way for providers and patients to meet over video. Based on the existing BlueJeans Meetings platform and is delivered using the BlueJeans app — with the option to join with WebRTC (no app download) on mobile and desktop — with specific features added for the telehealth use case. It will also use BlueJeans Command Center for additional administrative functions for customers.

And just recently BlueJeans Telehealth announced that it has enabled integration with the Apple Health app with the aim of allowing patients to share data with clinicians during telemedicine visits. The integration will allow patients to share data such as heart rate and other vitals, sleep monitoring and falls with their provider. We see this helping a lot of people, arming them with the power to get medical help without having to actually visit your doctor or medical professionals in person. And especially for the elderly and infirm, eliminating unnecessary ER and physician visits greatly reduces time spend and its associated stress, as well as costs.

Can you share three or four ways that 5G might improve our lives? If you can please share an example, for each.

Anytime you can get access to data faster it will always make our lives easier. As mentioned above, 5G in telehealth will be a game changer. We believe even more people will reach out to their health care professionals to take care of their health now that they don’t have to drive somewhere or show up in person.

In transportation, 5G will enable real-time communication, making vehicle-to-infrastructure alerts a reality. Vehicles will learn instantaneously if another car is about to enter the roadway from a blind intersection. Drivers will be able to skirt around an unseen pothole just yards ahead. And autonomous vehicles will receive constant alerts about surrounding events and dangers.

5G in video conferencing will also make a difference, as the technology takes up less space on someone’s computer, can handle more traffic and has faster speed. For companies who are doing business overseas; Japan, China, Australia, that connectivity really matters. Video juttering, out-of-synch conversations and pixellation will become a thing of the past.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this 5G technology that people should think more deeply about?

Security is key and will become even a more important factor. 5G is an incredible enabler, allowing people to stay connected longer, to stream data faster, to reach out to more people than ever before and that’s why BlueJeans by Verizon has made security a priority. BlueJeans delivers secure meetings through standards-based encryption, ensuring the highest levels of confidentiality and security for all your business communications, regardless of hardware environment. Recordings are stored in secure containers in the cloud and BlueJeans encrypts videos by default and enables users to access meetings directly via browser. We want everyone on the BlueJeans by Verizon video conferencing platform to feel safe and secure, and we deliver that.

Some have raised the question that 5G might widen the digital divide and leave poor people or marginalized people behind. From your perspective, what can be done to address and correct this concern?

I don’t think 5G will widen the gap, as we are continuing to see more lower cost options in devices and hardware as well as service plans. And with high-speed broadband a part of the new Federal infrastructure bill, many more entities understand that the technology is no longer a luxury, but as necessary in a modern society as electricity and indoor plumbing.

However, as a business operating in multiple communities, it falls to us to help our communities as much as we can. By partnering with local non-profits, and charities we can offer free or even discounted technology, help educate people and further current STEM efforts. In this current state it’s more important than ever to help the people around us and that should fall on our shoulders as well.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s a tough one, but perhaps the simplest of concepts: Be Honest. Be honest at work, be honest with family, be honest with yourself, its so much easier for everyone.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Head to www.bluejeans.com or www.verizon.com for more information on BlueJeans.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.