Eric Rothenheber, Jim Vacca, Lou Chudnoksky and Henry Cieplinski: “Being different is better than being good! ”

Being different is better than being good! — There is so much good music out there right now that just being good doesn’t cut through. Being unique AND good is the key — and we’re still striving to do this ourselves.

As part of my series featuring the rising stars in the music industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing SPiN.

Pop/Rock band, SPiN, has established itself through touring, licensing their songs to TV and film, a #1 song on the iTunes Indie charts, the buzz on tastemaker music blogs, and viral videos (Nearly 24 Million YouTube Views). They combine alternative rock with pop elements, and their sound blends that of classic acts like Queen and The Cars with modern favorites like Muse and Fall Out Boy. They engage nearly daily with their 40K social media fans and continually create new music and content.

Music videos for their current album “Make Me Move” have already racked up over 3 Million views, buzz at dozens of music blogs, and over 200 Spotify Playlist additions.

You can follow this link to watch the latest Music Video and stream the new album.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I feel like people don’t choose music as a career path — it chooses you! I don’t think any of us could imagine being happy doing anything else.

A few of us met through our high school music program and have been at it together ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

Wow… There have been many “interesting” stories over the years — most of which our lawyers have advised against discussing publicly.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We’ve been releasing singles from our current album, “Make Me Move” and the music videos for those songs have been viewed nearly 3 million times.

We will be releasing the final video for that album shortly and get right into work on a new EP which we’re excited to release with our new label.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

We’ve met some fellow musicians we’re big fans of — like Jack black. We toured with some multi-platinum bands like Halestorm, Fuel, Hinder, Eve 6, Trapt, Sponge and more. At a show with Puddle of Mudd, while half of us were talking songwriting with Wes, the other guys were “borrowing” the leftover beer from his dressing room since we ran out.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

Probably have to say The Beatles here. Just amazing songwriting from decades before we were born, but still in some way influencing most music today.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We wrote a song for a young girl from our community with a brain injury, donated all earnings and promoted awareness of the foundation created by her parents.

You are people of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think having even a small amount of musical training can really help young people early on. I’d love to be able to continue helping out arts programs in schools.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

One thing is to remember that if it was easy — everyone would do it! There’s a lot of rejection in the music industry, but you have to believe in what you’re doing and continue striving to do it to the best of your ability. In the end, if you’re happy with what you created, there’s a good chance other people will dig it too.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Being different is better than being good! — There is so much good music out there right now that just being good doesn’t cut through. Being unique AND good is the key — and we’re still striving to do this ourselves.

It’s not all about the music. — Especially in today’s music business, there is so much more to it than just writing songs — like marketing, social media activity, filming music videos, stage presence, promotion, finding your audience, connecting with that audience, networking, schmoozing and making industry connections. A lot of that stuff isn’t fun for most musicians who just want to play.

Learn the business side of the music industry. — The business side of the music industry is an incredibly complex network of systems. Music publishing, synchronization agreements, contracts, legal documents. Learning how everything runs behind the scenes will both prevent you from being taken advantage of and also put you ahead of the game when organizing your plan of attack and negotiating your career.

Trust no one! — See Above

Do your homework. — Do all of the above and find your own path to success. There is no feeling like knowing that you’ve worked your ass off for everything you achieved and you’re in charge of your own destiny.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Paul McCartney (for the reasons we mentioned above).

How can our readers follow you on social media?

We’re @spinrocks on FB, twitter and the gram and on YouTube at: http://youtube.com/spinrockssocks

Here’s the official list:

http://spinrocks.com

http://facebook.com/spinrocks

http://instagram.com/spinrocks

http://youtube.com/spinrockssocks

Thank you for these great insights. This was very inspiring!