Eric Ridenour: “Do not waste time with low ROI work”

If your goal is to buy and flip, only worry about the most cost-effective way to rehab a house. Do not waste time with low ROI work. If there is not much ROI, slap a coat of paint on it and call it a day.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Eric Ridenour.

Eric Ridenour is the Research and Strategy Director for Home DNB, Inc. (The DnB stands for design and build!) Eric and the team at HiBnb are industry disrupters that “make the reno process easy by finding and vetting the best designer or builder and using their escrow service which secures payments so they only get paid for milestones the customer has already agreed to so that there are no unpleasant surprises. Before becoming involved with this innovative project, he worked his way through college in landscape and specialty tile/stonework construction and eventually pursued his degree in business administration leading to his successes today.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Honestly? I was in college and realized I could get a real estate license in three months which was better than working at Taco Bell for three years while finishing school. Granted, I never actually got the license, but it did get me started. From there, I went into construction, where I worked for a few house flippers and other people.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I had a pool waterfall contract many years ago, and there was a woman who would complain daily. She didn’t like anything and insisted we were scamming her. She saw the waterfall frame, and insisted it was too small. I explained it was not and she accused me of lying and trying to scam her. She insisted on certain plants beside the pool. I explained they would die near a pool but did it anyway. This questioning went on during the entire project. I kept catering to her demands. Months later, she sued us for doing what she told us because nothing worked. Her waterfall was too big, as she demanded, and the city had her take it down. We had to go in and tear it down and build a new one because she insisted we do it or she wouldn’t pay.

In the end, she still blamed us for listening to her. We lost over $10,000 on the project, and she continued to bad-mouth us as incompetent just because we catered to her. Now, I am more forceful in explaining to people when I know I am right to listen for their benefit. Sticking to what is best is challenging, as many people have been lied to and scammed in this industry. These are some reasons why we have started Home DNB. We want to end this lack of trust in the industry.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When I was five years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down ‘happy. They told me I didn’t understand the assignment, and I told them they didn’t understand life.” John Lennon.

Nobody gets to do exactly what they want with life that makes them happy. I would be a professional taco eater if it were possible. We really need to find ways to live with our compromises. It is unlikely you will have a dream job and dream home. However, you can likely have a lovely home that meets your needs and a job you do not mind doing, even if it isn’t perfect.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are currently working on getting venture capital funding. Institutional funding will help us have the resources to deliver top-notch services across the country, much better than we now do.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We add a level of trust to the industry. As I mentioned before, there is so much uncertainty when dealing with contractors. We vet these contractors, hold money in escrow and help mediate any issues that may arise as an impartial third party.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife and children are the people who motivate me to get out of bed every single morning.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence. I can’t think of a specific story. Still, I know that once I got over the fear of failure and accepted that failing in one aspect is not failing in everything, I have done much better.

Constantly be willing to learn. There are many stories for this, but overall, there are many one-trick ponies in this digital world. These people rely on one single trick or one area such as Facebook to earn a living. Still, these people are constantly one business update from ruin. Be willing to learn and expand into more places, so you don’t get hit with an update that ruins you. I know two people who run ad companies right now that are probably going to go out of business because all they do is Facebook ads. The latest Apple iOS update will hurt their business model, so rather than learning and adapting, they are just complaining that it isn’t fair and doing the same things.

This lack of improvement brings me to number three: Take ownership. If something is going wrong, you have to be the one who fixes it. It doesn’t matter if it is your fault. You have two choices, you can try to solve it, or you can complain and blame other people, which solves nothing. Be a problem solver, not a complainer.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The move to remote working thanks to COVID is going to disrupt real estate in a big way. I am not a fan of people who say everything is disruptive, it is an overused word, but in this case, it matters. People will be moving out of cities into smaller towns; this will change real estate prices, even voting demographics. It will be interesting how the future direction of the entire country and economy will be just through a transition into more remote work.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Costs. Housing is just too expensive in many places. Lumber and other materials going up are not helping. These problems make even remote homes cost thousands more to build.

Another is streamlining bureaucracy. I am sure everyone says this, but the construction system is often so rattled with inefficiency due to permits and expectations, things should modernize. Imagine if you could submit your plans online, get approval in a couple of hours. When you complete each stage, you could zoom call-in with an inspector to approve or disapprove your work in minutes rather than days or weeks.

Trade jobs need to be cool again. Everyone wants a fancy degree, and nobody wants to work in trades anymore. They want to go to college to make a lot of money, but when everyone goes to college, that devalues the degree, you wind up making less. Meanwhile, people are making double after a year or two, sometimes less than in trade school. You can be a welder in 6 months making $35,000 a year to start, or you can make $40,000 after law school, which takes seven years and leaves you $100k in debt. This choice seems like a no-brainer to me. By the time you finish law school and are still looking for a job, that welder is now making $60–70k a year and already bought a house.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Culture primarily creates itself. I see many people dictating their work culture to employees but do not invest in making that culture possible. You can’t claim to have a culture of listening to workers and a fun atmosphere if you do not listen to employees and get angry when they goof around and tell jokes.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

The obvious, buy low, sell high. There will be times when the market is soft; you should be buying up homes at this point and not selling them. When the market goes up, you sell them all and slow down until the next downturn. Buying one, rehabbing it, then flipping is a lot riskier. I worked for a guy during the bubble; he sold everything during the bubble. When the crash came, he had millions to buy up houses at half what they were worth a short time before. If your goal is to buy and flip, only worry about the most cost-effective way to rehab a house. Do not waste time with low ROI work. If there is not much ROI, slap a coat of paint on it and call it a day. Build a safety net. There will be times when properties just are not selling like they used to. You need to make sure you can survive those times and not sell at a loss to keep money coming in. Be willing to go where the opportunity is. I have a friend who made a killing about ten years ago, selling everything in California and heading to Detroit. He was buying houses for next to nothing when the bubble burst. He bought about a dozen places, rehabbed them and sat on them for a couple of years and made a killing. Network. You are not alone. You will find a lot of opportunities just talking to people and being a good person to others. We are lucky. In this world, we can even network online. If you don’t like going to meetups, join some Facebook groups!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

They think it is easy. Many people buy a beat-up house and think dropping a few thousand on it will make them profitable. It isn’t that easy. You need to focus your remodeling on high ROI remodelings like yard and kitchens and do as little as possible in places like bedrooms. Also, in some neighborhoods, neighborhood matters. You can spend $20–30,000 remodeling. It won’t make a dent in property value in the wrong community.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

Do your homework. If an opportunity sounds simple and fast, and there are not a million other people doing it, you are missing something. Do your research, make sure you make intelligent decisions, and not just jump into something to make a quick buck.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

While this is far off-topic, it would be great to reduce hostility online and stop fighting with each other. If I could wave a magic wand and get people to be more civil with each other, I would. More civility online would solve so many other peripheral problems.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Visit our website, https://homednb.com or check out our social media on Pinterest, Facebook, and Instagram!

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.