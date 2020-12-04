Eric Rice: “Working on yourself is a must”

Currently, we are the pioneers in Quantum Biology or the application of quantum mechanics and theoretical chemistry to biological objects and problems. We are optimizing natural laws to best deliver life-enhancing biological reactions. Our patented technology dramatically improves the function of targeted molecules by increasing the kinetic energy of electron clouds while preventing it from ionizing. More simply put, we are using Quantum Theory to dramatically improve the performance of organic compounds on and in the human body.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewingEric Rice.

Eric, Quanta CEO and Chairman, is a leading American entrepreneur. A former professional baseball player, he started his business career in Chicago in wealth management and high-net-worth financial advising before spending more than a decade building businesses at the nexus of AI machine learning and advertising technology. Along the way, he worked with founders across multiple sectors to create profitable, enduring enterprises, demonstrating a keen eye for the nuances of markets and corresponding growth opportunities. In 2013, he cofounded 25 Ventures, a venture studio that developed multiple successful companies in the fields of media and technology, and made him a sought-after partner for start-ups and established businesses around the globe. With its world-changing ambitions, Quanta represents the culmination of Eric’s years of insight and experience, merging his market acumen with his longstanding interest in the applied sciences. He lives in Burbank with his wife and two children, and still finds time to make it to the batting cages.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I genuinely believe that I am one of the few people on this planet who is doing exactly what he was meant to do. As a younger person, I was blessed to grow up in a great home. My dad got his Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics then ended up getting into technology and non-profit work and my mom worked odd jobs before going to night school to become a nurse when I was younger.

I was taught at home, everything about the human body and physics, all fields of physics.

I can remember being 10 years old and helping my mom with flashcards while she studied for nursing boards when she worked at a liquor store. But I did not care, all that stuff seemed easy to me, I wanted to play baseball.

So I did, and I was pretty good at it. I played in college and a little in Mexico. I worked my butt off and had a lot of fun, but I did not focus on applying myself in academics. My ambition truly exceeded my abilities and the game eventually wore my body down. I was not naturally gifted, so I played through tons of injuries and eventually found myself taking handfuls of ibuprofen before every game. Hell, my last season of competitive play my teammates nicknamed me “duct tape” because they thought that was what was holding me together!

I finished school and got into managing money for a major financial institution and eventually I started building my own businesses. I have had the pleasure of learning multiple industries, succeeding, failing, and all along the way, learning. I carved a niche for myself by being able to understand complex ideas and explain them to the masses. I found myself to be a strange type of hybrid who could understand complex ideas, explain them to others, and build businesses around them.

Along the way, I met a medical researcher who discovered an amazing technology to amplify ingredients that could truly help people. The technology involves quantum mechanics, which is funny because (1) my father is a Ph.D. in Nuclear Physics and a career in the field never occurred to me and (2) I now spend my days talking about how this technology can significantly impact various natural plant products to more effectively help people. My life has literally come full circle.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This is a tough one. I have seen and done many things and met many, many interesting people from celebrities to mad scientists. Most of those I cannot tell. I live in LA, so I will not use anyone’s name. But nothing compares to the experiences I’ve had with our current customers. Every day, I get emails and phone calls and text messages from people all over the world thanking us for helping them get their lives back. It is truly awe-inspiring and fuels me every day.

Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

Currently, we are the pioneers in Quantum Biology or the application of quantum mechanics and theoretical chemistry to biological objects and problems. We are optimizing natural laws to best deliver life-enhancing biological reactions. Our patented technology dramatically improves the function of targeted molecules by increasing the kinetic energy of electron clouds while preventing it from ionizing. More simply put, we are using Quantum Theory to dramatically improve the performance of organic compounds on and in the human body.

We use custom calibrated MRI technologies to influence electron spin. By influencing the angular momentum (spin) of the electrons we dramatically increase the overall electromagnetic energy of the molecule. The resulting molecule binds more easily to other molecules without oxidizing — making it more 500% more bioavailable and 500% more bioactive.

The deft application of energy to a molecule — both in the nucleus and electron cloud — demonstrates a massive leap in magnetic resonance theory. The impact is profound and immediately applies to multiple sectors such as pain management, anti-inflammation, vitamins, supplements, nutraceuticals, anti-aging, human cognition, agriculture, food, and pharmaceuticals. In short, this will help people by finally offering them natural remedies that are as potent and predictable as current pharmaceutical solutions.

How do you think this might change the world?

The impacts of this type of technology are vast, powerful, and still being determined. However, our first goal was to solve an issue that is really close to home with me. We launched a topical pain relief and anti-inflammatory that has proven to be 5x more effective than all other competitors. This, in turn, means that we need 1/5 of the materials needed to make a product impactful. This is game-changing in every sense of the word. There are so many implications of how we might use this technology to benefit the world; not just alleviating pain, but fighting illness, better agriculture, using ingredients more efficiently and sustainably — we’re at the beginning of our journey, but think we can accomplish a lot.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

While it may sound a little “Brave New World” to hear what we’re doing, the truth is we are maximizing the bioenergy in natural products; we are not messing around with the genetic makeup or creating Frankenproducts. We are using some of the most forward-thinking science to bring efficacy to truly ancient medicine and remedies. This would be a good episode of Black Mirror because it would have to be shot in reverse. The drawbacks already exist unhealthy people, side effects from synthetic ingredients and pharmaceuticals, environmental damage.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

The tipping point for this breakthrough began many years ago. As a former baseball player I completely overused ibuprofen to be able to reduce my pain and stay on the field. I ended up damaging my insides and in looking for a natural alternative, discovered cannabis. When I learned about this exciting technology that would make a product even more effective, my lightbulb moment was thinking, “what if I could make a CBD cream that would be even more effective?”

I then sprained my ankle on a Sunday playing baseball and found myself having to leave my office Monday afternoon because of pain and swelling. I decided this was a good opportunity to see if polarized CBD would work. We had just gotten our first test units back from the lab earlier that day. So, I took one home with me and committed to using it every 90 minutes to see what happened. Well, less than 48 hours later I arrived at my office where there were a couple of my younger employees throwing a football around waiting for me to unlock the doors. Long story short, when the rest of the team arrived, they were as shocked as I was that I had no pain and could not only walk but that I joined the football game. The rest, as they say, was history.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

My hope is that other companies see what we have done with CBD (and with our next product launch, Quanta Beauty, which uses the same technology to polarize key ingredients in the skincare realm and make them more effective) and reach out to us to license our technology to improve other products that can benefit people. We will be getting into supplements in the 4th quarter and are sorting through potential partners as well. We make products currently, but we are truly designed for major licensing with large product makers.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

To this point, we have not done a whole lot to gain recognition. We have been laser-focused on research and driving profitability. However, I recently hired a publicist and we are beginning to tell our story to the public. I hope they enjoy hearing it as much as we have enjoyed creating it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I could spend the next 3 hours thanking people for the things they have done to help me grow along this path. I have an incredible team of people that are in the company for the right, long term, reasons. I have tremendous mentors that have been supporting me as a CEO for years. But more than anything I think I owe a spotlight to 2 special people in my life. My dad and my wife. Without them, I would not be in this position.

I have to thank my dad for forcing science down my throat since birth. Without his guidance at an early age, I would have never been able to see or take this opportunity in life. His constant support and never-ending explanations of how things work is paying off way more today than it did in college (where he was hoping I would use it).

And to my amazing wife of 15 years, Kim, no words can say what she has meant to me as a person or as a businessman. She constantly holds me to a higher standard and has always been there for me in good times and bad. Nothing makes a person braver than having the love of his family.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

This is a great question that should be asked of more CEOs. First, the work I do currently helps people alleviate pain and in turn helps them experience joy, nothing feels better than that. I coach young baseball and football. I help young kids understand the sport they are playing, but more importantly I teach them how to play as a single unit. I enjoy helping kids learn how to build relationships and work hard, values I feel we are losing as a society. I also help out with food drives and local charities as often as I can.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

This is the best question yet. I can probably give you 100 of these, but here are the top 5 for me:

∙ Being an entrepreneur can be lonely. Over the course of my career, I have had to fire friends and hire enemies. This makes it tough to build the same bonds that employees build. It is also tough to make new friends. When you meet new people, it can be tough to tell if they are truly being nice to you or if they are looking for a job, loan, investments, etc. In the end, it is even tough to be friends with someone that is simply an employee somewhere because they do not understand your plight. I would say 95% of my real-life friends are other business owners.

∙ Working on yourself is a must. When you start a company, you get so wrapped up in it that you take your own health and sanity for granted. 18-hour days are tough enough, but no one recognizes that most of us are still mentally working on the business even when we sleep. Eventually, we all start to morph into what we are building. Every entrepreneur in the world needs to ground themselves daily through meditation, exercise, spending time with their families, whatever they love that will bring them back to WHY they work so hard.

∙ Seek advice. This sounds simple to most, but to entrepreneurs isn’t. As a person that starts a company, most people assume you know everything. And early in your career, it is hard to ask for advice. Don’t let the shame of not knowing cost you your business. Build a rapport with seasoned experts and ask them for as much advice as they will give.

∙ Learn to control your emotions. This is crucial for entrepreneurs to learn. Never let your highs get too high or your lows get too low. They will both happen, be prepared. Every person you encounter will be watching how you react, and learning to control those same emotions that helped you start the business will be critical to your long term success.

∙ Trust and delegate. Nothing has helped me more than learning to delegate. There are only so many hours in the day and every one of them needs to be optimized. Learn to bring in people you trust that know what they are doing and let them run. Nothing will change your life more than this.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I had the chance to spawn a movement it would absolutely be to something to help humans begin to think for themselves again. Far too many people live in a bubble and trust only what they see, hear or read blindly without thinking it through. It is sad to see an entire species become slaves to devices and news that have no fact check regulations. We are divided by our opinions, yet completely blind to the truth. Free your mind and the rest will follow.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

This is an easy one, my favorite quote ever is “only those who can see the invisible can achieve the impossible.” This quote impacts me every day of my life. This is relevant to me in many ways. My company focuses on the invisible, subatomic particles, to achieve the impossible, better performing materials without the use of chemicals or cellular penetration. And I am a constant seeker of the truth which is invisible to most.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Quantum is not only for computing. The same types of theories and mechanics can be used to improve human health and not just human communication. Take a percentage of your investments in Quantum and put them into the Quantum Biology field for expanded research and new products that will impact the health of humans all across the planet.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

I can be found on

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/EricRice25

Twitter https://twitter.com/ea_rice?lang=en

Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/ericrice25

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.