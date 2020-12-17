Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Eric J DaliusPuts Light on Evaluating the Right Time to Pursue Your Business Idea

Evaluating whether it is the right time to launch a business is a crucial task. A business idea is always clouded even in the best of times. However, in the midst of global uncertainty, you can shelve such plans by paying keen attention to the below factors. Is Your Business Idea in Demand? Times like […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Evaluating whether it is the right time to launch a business is a crucial task. A business idea is always clouded even in the best of times. However, in the midst of global uncertainty, you can shelve such plans by paying keen attention to the below factors.

Is Your Business Idea in Demand?

Times like now call for a preliminary question before pursuing your idea. There are gaps between the demand and supply in the market. However, to understand the overall market scenario, it is crucial to evaluate the fundamental factors, says EJ Dalius. Before you go on to these elements, ask yourself if the business idea you possess is in demand or not. Create the change that you think can help solve the unmet needs. Your business should fill the right role. If it points in a positive direction, you can accelerate and work towards building the idea into a tangible product.

What to Do if the Idea is Not in Demand?

If the idea is not in demand, you can either abandon the idea or wait till the environment is conducive to the offer. Evaluate if you pivot the idea slightly to meet the current demand. Determine the slight modifications. If you are willing to redirect the vision of the business to the new twist, you can continue working towards the same. Put in some extra research and wait for the economic cycle to foster returns.

The Next Step

Contact the organizations that you will need to plan with. Reach out for funding programs and evaluate the sources to obtain a financial boost. Identify the government programs and analyze them. Identify the strategies that will bring your offering to the market quickly.

The Business Plan

The budding business owner needs to explore new ways to alter their business plans. In light of this, Eric J Dalius recommends evaluating resources, skill sets, costs, estimated business forecast, and other crucial factors. In addition to that, create a competitive landscape to understand the market scenario. Also, consider the investors and deduce a business plan to correctly determine your business idea’s viability.

The Funding

A critical deciding factor is the ability to attract funds for the business. The ongoing crisis has paused the giving of funds by many investors. Investing is seeing a negative roadmap; therefore, seeking grants and sources that are reliable are necessary.

Seeking an Attractive Talent Pool

Seek potential talent to run your business. Work with like-minded people to get the business off the ground quickly and much easily. Create a roadmap for the same and include it in your business plan.

Pausing is Acceptable

If you think the odds do not match, it is fine to press the pause button. Eric Dalius suggests that one needs to put more effort into evaluating external and internal elements in uncertain times. Take more time to research, plan, and develop the idea to augment its benefits in the long run.

With the growing demand for many products and services, your startup might occur as the one much needed. If you have all the above elements in proper function, you can easily get your business to grow up the ladder in less time.

    Eric Dalius Dalius, Marketing Professional

    Eric Dalius is a Marketing Professional with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Penn State University who has generated over $50 Million since 1990 in a Marketing career focusing primarily on the MLM or Network Marketing business model. Eric Dalius is currently providing coaching for existing and new companies looking to expand their products or services through MLM distribution as well as independent representatives who are just geting started with their MLM company. Read more https://ericdalius.co/  https://ericdalius.org/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    HOW TO START A BUSINESS IN THIS ECONOMY?

    by Payal Goyal
    Community//

    11 tips for taking your business pitch to the next level

    by Ashish Parmar
    Community//

    A New Startup in Business is Like if Nothing Ventured, Nothing Gained

    by Shady Johnson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.