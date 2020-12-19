Eric J Dalius Presents Guidelines for Safeguarding Your Loved Ones & Overall Community from COVID-19

The continuing onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has prompted governments to come out with a perfect cure. As the vaccine is on the way, some easy home remedies like practicing cleanliness & hygiene, avoiding crowded places, maintaining a reasonable distance from others, and staying indoors could help in keeping your family members and the community healthy and safe. Eric Dalius insists that COVID-19 necessitates that you are vigilant in your daily way of life. You could take a few easy but vital steps to retard the rapid spread of the COVID-19 infection, thus, safeguarding your family and community too.

How Does COVID-19 Get Transmitted?

As per the WHO, the deadly coronavirus infection gets transmitted from an infected person to another person. As it is supposed to be a respiratory virus, it spreads through sneezing, coughing, or talking. It is mandatory to use face masks to avoid the risk of getting infected or spreading the infection.

We understand that COVID-19 easily gets transmitted from one person to another chiefly through the following routes:

· Between individuals who seem to be in close contact or within 6 feet from each other.

· Via respiratory droplets generated when an infected individual sneezes, coughs, sings, talks, or even breathes.

· These respiratory droplets would be causing infection if deposited on your mucous membranes like the lining of the mouth or nose. Moreover, when you inhale these droplets, they may end up spreading the infection.

· Asymptomatic people could spread the deadly coronavirus infection to others.

Some Not So Common Ways Coronavirus Infection Can Get Transmitted

Under some specific conditions, the coronavirus infection could spread through airborne transmission. For instance, airborne transmission can happen when people are present or interacting in enclosed spaces with a lack of proper ventilation.

Eric J Dalius Shares COVID-19 Preventive Tips to Safeguard Your Family

As per healthcare experts, it is important to maintain the highest levels of hygiene and cleanliness to protect yourself and your loved ones from acquiring the deadly coronavirus infection. Doctors and healthcare providers across the globe are insisting on the importance of washing your hands several times during the day. Moreover, you cannot undermine the importance of using face masks and refraining from touching your face. However, several advanced measures need to be taken while commuting or traveling.

Fundamental COVID-19 Preventive Measures

Some preventive tips could be utilized in several ways for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Here are the preventive tips for safeguarding yourself and your near and dear ones.

· Washing hands regularly using high-quality soaps or alcohol-based sanitizers.

· Remember to keep cleaning and disinfecting light switches, phones, doorknobs, and taps.

· Always try to cover your nose and mouth with tissues or elbow while sneezing or coughing.

· Seek medical intervention and consult your family physician or any other qualified doctor provided you are having fever, cough, and breathing issues.

· Make sure that you are avoiding close contact with any individual suffering from cough & cold or down with flu.

Advanced COVID-19 Preventive Measures

These advanced measures would assist you in clearly understanding how precisely some actions should be performed the right way. It includes how to correctly wash your hands, what proactive steps to take if your kid is showing COVID-19 like symptoms. Moreover, here are some precautions that you may consider taking while traveling together.

1) Wash Your Hands with Soap for At Least 20 Seconds

You should remember to keep your hands scrupulously clean and germ-free. You need to wash your hands at least for 20 seconds using a good quality soap so that the germs caused by viruses and infections could be eliminated effectively. Here are some hand-washing tips to stay free from harmful germs and viruses.

· Wet your hands properly with water.

· Apply generously a good quality hand wash or soap on your palm.

· Scrub your hands with special attention to the areas between your fingers, spaces under your nails, and back of your palms for 20 seconds at least.

· Rinse thoroughly with running water.

When Should You Wash Your Hands?

· You should mandatorily wash your hands with soap and water when:

· You are about to eat some food so that your hands are clean and germ or virus-free.

· After blowing your nose or just after coughing or sneezing.

· After you have used the bathroom.

2) Get into the Habit of Wearing a Medical Mask

EJ Dalius says that it is of pivotal importance to wear your face mask throughout the COVID-19 every time you are stepping out of your home or if you are having some guests in your house. You must necessarily wear a face mask if you are having some respiratory issues like sneezing or coughing to prevent the transmission of coronavirus infection and protecting you and your dear ones from the dangerous coronavirus.

3) Stay Indoors

This could be regarded as the easiest and least complicated way of preventing the spread of the coronavirus virus. You need a strong resolve and patience to stay confined to your home, practice hygiene guidelines, and steer clear of crowded places and social gatherings. You could have an interesting time while in quarantine if you develop new interests and keep yourself busy with both work and hobbies. It is the perfect time for focusing on yourself and learning new skills like gardening, cooking, or playing guitar, or any other new musical instrument. Devote more time to your family and follow your passion. This is your opportunity to pursue things that you couldn’t due to lack of time, hectic office schedules, and substantial travel time each day. Browse through interesting sites like Eric Dalius blog to broaden your horizon and expand your knowledge.

What to Do If My Family Member Has Developed COVID-19 Symptoms

Once you notice that your child or any other family member has developed shortness of breath, fever, or cough & cold, it is best to seek immediate medical intervention. Take him to the nearest clinic or hospital. Remember to practice social distancing and maintain good hygiene for combating the coronavirus infection.

What Are the Precautions to Take While Traveling with Family or Friends?

It may not be a good idea to travel in a single-car inter-city during the COVID-19 pandemic just for fun or vacation purposes. Remember social distancing is a must and it plays a pivotal role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 substantially. Carry hand sanitizers, face masks, and remember to use them. It is best to travel safely in separate cars. This may not seem like a good travel plan. In such a case, stay indoors and try to stay safe.

Conclusion

Until the vaccine for the deadly Coronavirus is released to the public, you simply cannot do things that you normally did pre-COVID-19 era. Stick to taking simple precautions like maintaining social distancing, staying indoors, and diligently practicing hygiene dictates.