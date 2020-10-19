All across the world, there have been tremendous changes brought about by the spread of the epidemic. Amid the pandemic, most of the people get compelled to work from home. The restrictions imposed on movement, the practicing of social distancing, the changes in the overall lifestyle, and much more has become a regular part of daily life. The situation is far from ordinary. There is a general tendency among human beings to make efforts to cope up with the changes. The new normal that has become a part of human life has brought about far-reaching changes that people never imagined before.

With so many restrictions around the corner, there has been an increase in mental stress, frustration, anxiety, etc. The mental stress has now become a cause for many health-related issues. Studies reveal that a perfect balance of psychological and physical well being is essential. Any discrepancy in the mental state may lead to physiological problems in the long run. As a result of this, Eric J Dalius stresses the importance of practicing wellness amid coronavirus. Several ways can be resorted to ensure the physical and mental well-being of an individual.

Some ways you can adopt for staying mentally healthy

• Start your day with a happy mood: one of the essential factors related to mental health is staying positive. You can start your day with a positive attitude. With the pandemic around the corner, it is very typical to struggle with a feeling of uncertainty. However, if you start your day in a happy mood, it will help you channel your energy in the right direction. You should spend at least 10 to 15 minutes on self-care.

Try to think about the things that make you feel comfortable. You can give yourself a small amount of time to reflect on positive things that have happened. Thinking positive may have a significant impact on your daily activities. Hence EricDalius suggest that if you stay positive, things will turn out in the right direction.

• Stress relief breathing: many studies reveal specific simple exercises, yoga, and techniques that can help you relieve your stress. Stress relief breathing is one such technique that can get utilized for the better. The stress relief breathing is also sometimes called relaxing breathing. According to EJ Dalius, calming breathing exercises help you to concentrate and focus on your work. The process is straightforward; you should breathe with the count of four, hold it till you count seven and then release it with the count of eight. If you practice this daily, then it can help you to overcome your stress and anxiety. Try to stay away from people who cause you stress. Only you can keep your mind calm.

• Start walking and stretching: walking is one the most effective and the most straightforward exercise. It can give a boost to your mental health as well as increase your immune power. Staying physically active is the best way to stay positive. You should make it a habit to go for the morning or the evening walk. You may also take the assistance of your family members to enjoy the walk. Apart from walking, you can also get involved in small indoor activities like gardening and hiking. Going outside daily for around 15 to 20 minutes in the fresh air can help the body derive vitamin D.

• Eat well: the diet is one of the essential parts of Wellness. Good nutritious food can boost your immune system and provide you with the right amount of energy. You should always try to have a balanced diet rich in food materials that will boost your health. The intake of water is of paramount importance. Water is an essential component for hydrating the body and plays a vital role in all the internal organs’ functioning. Green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. You should include them in your diet as far as possible.

However, you should be conscious of cutting down on your saturated fat intake. According to experts, a balanced diet is essential to help you develop your immune system. You must inculcate healthy eating habits. Only when you keep a track of what you eat you can stay fit and active. Staying fit and healthy is very important, especially during a crisis.

• Try to improve your home ambiance: one thing that we mostly ignore but is essential for human well being is a cheerful home environment. You can bring in materials from outside and use them to increase the appeal of the home. Small plants, flowering plants, attractive showpieces, bright-colored draperies, etc. can add a cheerful dimension to your house. It can also help you stay focused on your work. Apart from this, you can also make the use of music to improve your mood.

In addition to this, aromatherapy can also be a way to calm your senses and increase productivity. There are a lot of studies that reveal the importance of practicing mindfulness. Therapists consider the practice of mindfulness, as well as gratitude, to be beneficial for your overall well being. You can do this by spending a reasonable amount of time with your near and dear ones. It can improve your mood and make you calm in difficult times.

In light of the above points, staying stable is of prime importance to deal with the pandemic. You must handle the changes with a positive mind. Hence you should give equal importance to mental and physical health. The general tendency is to avoid mental well being.

The last point reveals this fact. If you work on the house’s ambiance, it can help you improve your mental state. If you feel happy, it can have a positive effect on your health in the long run.

Hence practicing wellness is something that people focus on for a better life. Wellness is integrally connected to your physical condition as well. Stay fit to combat the virus and stay focused.