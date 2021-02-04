Eric J Dalius guidelines to address the physical and mental health issues during the pandemic phase

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in people around the world becoming stressed and anxious. There is frequently the fear of getting affected by the virus. Also, the pandemic has had severe economic changes as well. Some people have lost their jobs and have witnessed instabilities in their income; sudden pay cuts, salary delays, office shut-downs, and factory closures. Unemployment and professional complexities have been one of the core economic side effects of the pandemic. That aside, the prolonged stay at home have made people more anxious than ever. It has resulted in several mental and health issues that need attention and resolution. You can adhere to a basic wellness guideline and resolve the same.

Crucial wellness guidelines by Eric J Dalius

Stress and anxiety can bring about discomforts in the mind and body! For instance, acute stress can make people feel pains and aches in their bodies. Stress can also affect our general thinking and induce feelings of loneliness and stagnation. Mental fatigue is an outcome of ongoing pandemic stress. Hence, it is necessary for people to opt-in for a few useful wellness guidelines by Eric J Dalius.

Solve indigestion issue by eating healthily

During the pandemic phase, many people have reported stomach issues and indigestion. One of the main reasons for the same is skipping meals because of working from home. Not everyone is used to work from home, and that messes up with the meal intake. Also, people develop the habit of craving processed food when they have to work from home for a long-time. That results in indigestion.

It is necessary to address this issue by making it a point to eat a healthy platter. It would help if you ate a decadent platter of vegetables, fruits, and lean meat. You can also add the healthy multi-vitamins and natural health supplements that will boost your metabolism and immunity. When you eat a healthy platter, it helps you to stay physically fit. A fit body harbors a healthy mind. It allows you to remain agile and less stressed. An active body will help you increase your work productivity, which will lessen the chances of over-working or making up for the lost hours. You can consult your dietician and start making a healthy breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.

Exercise daily to combat physical fatigue

Human beings like to move around and lead life freely! We are social beings and love to meet our friends or opt-in for other entertainment options. The pandemic phase has made everyone stick to their home, and prolonged hours and days of working from home result in physical fatigue. It happens when you are getting into a sedentary life working from home. You might get aches in your body along with muscle and joint crams. And that will also affect your mind, making you feel that you don’t have an agile body.

One of the ideal ways to resolve this is by exercising! Any physical activity helps you to combat physical fatigue. Are you unable to go to the gym to exercise? If yes, there are other options as well. You can start exercising from home either in the morning or evening. That is not all! You can also opt-in for online physical fitness classes. Today, physical fitness organizations are running online classes on yoga, Pilates, and aerobics. It helps to keep your heart healthy better and fill you with good energy and positivity. It also boosts your immune system and helps to combat any bacteria and virus better.

Journal to address and resolve feelings of isolation

Are you feeling isolated in the current times? If yes, you aren’t the only one! It is one of the after-effects of the pandemic phase. Today, we aren’t able to socialize the way we used to do. And that creates a sense of isolation and loneliness. Prolonged hours of staying at home often bring on the fore feelings of fear, anxiety, and loneliness. It is necessary to address these emotions instead of negating them.

One of the best ways to address your emotions is to get into the practice of journaling! There is no rule for journaling. All you need to do is get a notebook or your journal and start writing what you feel. Regular journal entries will help you face your feelings better and enable you to feel more balanced and control yourself. You can journal once a week or find time over the weekend and journal the way you want. It helps to release your emotional charge where no one is judging you.

Meditation to combat the feelings of restlessness

There are many side-effects of stress on the mind and body! One of the most acute side-effects includes restlessness. It happens when you are frequently clued to the news updates and get triggered by every incident. It is necessary to soothe your nervous system from excess stress and anxiety. And for this reason, you need to get into the practice of meditation.

You can start meditating daily for only 15 minutes, once in the morning and at night, by applying simple breathing techniques. Here you need to take deep breaths and inhale and exhale for a specific time. You can chant a mantra in your mind or can also think of one distinctive image or name. It will help you to focus and stay concentrated on one aspect. With regular practice, you will be able to curb down your anxiety and restlessness to a considerable extent. Also, meditation helps you to enter into a state of deep relaxation. You can develop an inner calm that allows you to have profound realizations about life and think more practically and holistically. It will help you to bring down your worry and tension.

The pandemic phase is challenging for all! The world is still healing from the after-effects of the pandemic outbreak. Amidst all the stress and anxiety, it is necessary to stay well. You can use the guidelines mentioned above to stay well physically and mentally.