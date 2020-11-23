Éric Favre Explains Why Integrity Remains One of the Top Leadership Attributes

Éric Favre has worked in his farms from a very young age. He runs a successful businessman and his laboratory’s name is. ‘Les 3 Chênes’. He knows that if he wants to keep his business growing, he needs to have enough conviction and courage. It’s also crucial to have an objective, be his true self and always stay on his course, as long as the course is honest, straight and direct.

Trust is like the air we breathe — when it’s present, nobody really notices. When it’s absent, everyone notices.”

Why is integrity important in leadership?

Having honesty and integrity in the workplace is one of the most important qualities of great leadership in business and I am going to tell you why…

Éric says that integrity is the reason that he has been as successful as he is.

“There are no moral shortcuts in the game of business or life,” he writes. “There are, basically, three kinds of people, the unsuccessful, the temporarily successful, and those who become and remain successful. The difference is character.”

Honesty and integrity are the foundations of leadership. Leaders stand up for what they believe in. Moreover, a leader who does not believe in integrity cannot expect his or her staff to show integrity. People with integrity are considered trustworthy. All successful businesses are built on relationships. And qualities such as honesty, integrity, and trust are fundamentals which help maintain the relationships. In the absence of integrity and honesty, the relationship between coworkers may damage which may lead to a decline in productivity.

Leaders keep their promises. They give promises carefully, even reluctantly, but once they have given that promise, they follow through on that promise without fail. And they always tell the truth. Éric believes that if you are afraid , then you don’t have the guts to be an effective leader. You are going to surround yourself with yes people who will say what you want to hear instead of saying the truth. Behaving with integrity means not just being honest yourself, but also encouraging others to be honest with you.

When we live our lives with integrity, it means that we let our actions speak for who we are and what we believe in. Integrity is a choice we make, and it’s a choice we must keep making, over and over and over again. That leads me to some very important reasons I feel integrity is so important for leaders in this relationship economy. To increase your integrity, surround yourself with people you admire. If you don’t feel you can engage personally with people of influence, read books or listen to motivational seminars to help raise your awareness in the right direction. What you feed your mind affects what you project outward. Your integrity in life is affected by your inputs said Éric Favre.

Leaders with integrity may not be the most famous or flashy of leaders, and they don’t care. Integrity means doing the right thing because it is the right thing to do. And that’s what makes success. A promise is the first part of a decision, a responsibility that you have chosen to take on. When you do not follow through on your promises, you have lost focus and may fail at fulfilling your responsibilities. Be sensible in maintaining and fulfilling your obligations in a timely manner.

At a basic level, be considerate and courteous to people. Understand different perspectives when it comes to positions, ages, races, and cultural differences, and aim to treat everyone with kindness and respect quoted Éric.