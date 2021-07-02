Eric Dalius to Deal With Stress and Anger during Covid- 19 Pandemic by Eric Dalius

As humans, we go through a lot of challenges. From dealing with anxiety, unmet needs, and stress, a lot is going on in our minds. Since it takes up most of our energy, it does not leave room for positive thoughts and feelings. To ensure that this does not impact your mental health, you need to meditate to reduce stress & anger. Not only does it provide you the much-needed peace of mind, but it also ensures that you are at a better place both mentally and spiritually.

Here are some of the tips from Eric Daliusyou can follow to remove various negative thoughts from your mind:

Relax your body

One of the first things you should do when you are ready to meditate is to relax your body. You need to opt for a loose and relaxed posture that would help you sit comfortably. Rather than forcing yourself to sit in a specific position just because it’s popular, you should select a pose that enables you to relax and go ahead with your meditation. If you have not tried to meditate before, you should gather a little information about the process before moving forward.

Sit with crossed legs

After you have relaxed your body and are ready, you should sit with crossed legs. For best results, you should maintain an upright posture and then move ahead with your meditation. It would help you choose a particular spot where you can sit and focus on your thoughts. You can, for instance, choose a quiet spot that is free from distractions and noises. When you do that, you would be ready towitness a different feeling altogether.

Put on soothing music

It would be great if you put on soothing music before you are ready to meditate. It is important for two reasons: first, it helps you feel relaxed and rejuvenated, and second, it enables you to channelize your thoughts better. Some of the most popular meditation tracks include the sound of flowing rivers, wind chimes, and other natural sounds. The idea of using this type of music is to generate a soothing and calming feeling around some of the best methods you need to choose.

4. Witness and experience the surroundings around

When you are through with all the steps and the exercises, you need to look at the surroundings. Once you have done that, you can close your eyes and better understand everything around you. It would help you capture your thoughts, hear the sounds of the chirping birds, and make you feel good about yourself. As a result, you would be able to flush out all the negative feelings and gain a better sense of the world.

How can meditation help to reduce stress and anger?

Many years ago, Buddha said that life contains suffering. While the source of suffering can be intense such as losing someone, our suffering often comes from daily life struggles. For example, sometimes you get stuck at the ATM line, or your boss is bothering you at work. You have an unexpected guest at home or dogs barking at night to keep you awake.

Although these are quite minor issues but still easily trigger the acute stress response of your body. Cortisol and adrenaline rush through your body and cause your heart to pump faster. Your blood sugar rises, breathing rises, and the blood supply to the digestive system gets reduced. Even reading this information might lead to an increase in the stress levels of some people. But worry not, there are many ways to manage stress and lead a healthy life, such as exercising, playing with children, pets, and many others.

Among these, one most powerful and effective way is following meditation techniques for stress relief. So, if you are wondering how meditation can help manage and relieve stress, take a look.

1. It reverses the effects of the stress response

While meditation, you experience the beauty of silence. You travel beyond the noisy thoughts of your mind and reach a state of restful alertness. You reach a state of deep rest, but your mind remains alert and awake. In this state, your body experiences different healing effects that are quite the opposite of the body’s acute stress response. It decreases your heart rate, normalizes blood pressure, reduces the production of cortisol and adrenaline, increases immunity, and reduces inflammation.

2. It improves focus and attention

Most people get stressed because they try to do more than one thing at a time. But, according to neuroscientists, the conscious brain cannot multitask. Meditation supports you to train your brain to stay focused rather than pulled away by distraction. It is a sort of one-pointed attention, which makes you less stressed and more effective. According toEric Dalius, mediation also helps you in conscientiousness to focus more effectively on the job at hand. As a result, it can help you strengthen your relations as well as boost your professional life.

3. It changes the stress patterns of your brain

Meditation is one of the most effective and powerful tools to awaken new neural connections and transform regions of the brain. According to several pieces of research, meditation can also change the structure of your brain in ways that reduce habitual stress patterns and promote calm and serenity.

Considering these things, if you are ready to start meditation but don’t know where to start, worry not. There are different meditation techniques for stress and anger management, and one way is engaging in meditation audios. You can find stress relief meditation audio and meditate anywhere, anytime. If you wish to indulge in meditation to reduce stress and anger, you should get various music tracks that help you do your activity.

If you are looking for some expert advice or guidance, you can look for experts online. However, it is better to start meditating under a trainer to get the results from the beginning.