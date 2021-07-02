Eric Dalius Take Care Of Your Mental Health during Covid-19 pandemic by Eric Dalius

Eric Dalius is a Master Marketer with a slew of successes, achieved during a career spanning nearly three decades.
A 1992 graduate of Penn State, Eric’s post-college career began as a sales rep with former telecommunications giant MCI. He displayed marketing brilliance there as he rose to be one of the companies top reps within two years His 1994 move to the network marketing space proved to be the right choice. Through affiliations with industry giants ACN, Telecom Solutions, Melaleuca, Nutrition for Life, and LifeTronix, Eric became a force in the MLM space.
But it was Gas UP USA where Eric Dalius became something of a legend. With nearly 75,000 clients acquired in its first ten months, and $10MM in revenues, GAS UP became an overnight industry giant. It was also the beginnings of success for Mr Dalius on a large scale…And the beginnings of his dreams of one day paying his success forward.
This inspiration ultimately became a reality, and the Eric J Dalius Foundation was established. As a budding philanthropist, Eric Dalius found his calling. Today, his various scholarships are a testament to his unyielding commitment to help undergraduate students from across the United States earn their diplomas.
Mr Dalius is a proud citizen of Miami Beach, where he lives with his lovely wife Kimberly Dalius.