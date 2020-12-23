Eric Dalius suggests different ways to improve mental strength and battle Covid-19

The worldwide crisis that emerged in the form of COVID-19 has resulted in uncontrollable circumstances for humans. The large scale catastrophe impacted man naturally, causing uncertainty, fear, and anxiety extensively. In addition to this, disrupted work, social isolation, economic instability, family routines, and cabin fear only worsened the situation. In this scenario, the mental health of individuals is also undergoing profound changes. Recent studies reveal that around 45% of individuals feel that stress and worry are associated with coronavirus. It thereby negatively impacts their cognitive well-being.

COVID-19 undoubtedly is a stressful problem as it is difficult to predict the pattern in which things might develop. The rapid changes and unprecedented circumstances have created a new world for human beings. The new normal is here to stay, thereby making people feel powerless. According to Eric J Dalius, every aspect of human life is affected and controlled by Covid-19. Since the situation is out of control, people worry about their actions and reactions, the present pandemic period, and what the future holds for them.

Mental health is equally as important as physical well-being

A few things might help you maintain good mental health and resilience amid the pandemic. You must take a detailed look at them

• The response of people to the pandemic: with the health guidelines imposed by higher authorities all across the earth, washing hands regularly and staying at home have become significant actions for controlling the spread of Covid-19. It ensures the maintenance of well-being and also contributes to the safety of the community. As a responsible citizen of a country, you must limit the virus’s spread by performing your role. Check out the websites of governmental authorities and local health services for reliable information so that you may follow the guidelines of international sources.

• Developing the right approach: anxiety and stress are often followed by an overactive mind. When you are full of worries and circling thoughts, it gravely affects your mental well-being. In this regard, if you choose to write down your impressions on a piece of paper, it will assist in coping with the situation. You may keep a diary just next to your bed so that you can get hold of it as and when required. When you get troubled with buzzing thoughts, writing them down enables you to release off some stress. It also helps give a proper definition of what you think. Following this, you may also find a solution for the same. First, for achieving productive problem-solving skills, define the problem, and then think about the probable answers. Try to consider each solution’s pros and cons and thereby choose the solution that suits your requirements. Also, plan the implementation as you have thought about and thereby review the technique of how it went. You may likewise repeat the process for future use if it turns out to be effective.

• Social connection: Amid social isolation norms all across the earth, Eric Dalius stresses social rapport to combat the dilemma. Many people are obliged to live without any support system, which plays a significant role in their well-being. Man is a social creature; thereby abstaining from physical contact may affect their mental health. By maintaining a social connection, they will ensure the overall well being. You might use tools available in the form of video calls, social media, emails, and letter writing to stay connected with your near and dear ones. Remember that these are tedious times, but they will end once the situation comes close to normalcy.

• Take care of yourself: one thing you must keep in mind that when you take care of your mental well-being, you grow mentally healthy. In this regard, you must be self-sufficient and do not depend upon anyone else. For Eric J Dalius, before being available for others, it is essential to look after yourself first. For this, you have to eat a healthy and balanced diet, which provides you with proteins, vitamins, and minerals essential for physical and mental well-being. Get as much daylight and fresh air as possible. It will give you energy and thereby help you sleep better. In addition to this, ensure that you are getting enough quality sleep, thereby taking care of your sleeping schedule. Exercising regularly and moving your body works as an antidote to stress. Spend time with your near and dear ones as it helps to give you the much-needed boost.

The following points are equally important to help you fight Covid-19. As mentioned earlier, self-care and social connection are essential tools for ensuring physical and mental well-being. Also, there are other areas to look into for ensuring that you develop the ability to combat the present situation. Consciously take a look at the following points in proper details

• The routine of an individual: habits are an essential part of the lives of individuals undoubtedly. Unusual schedules may only add to the anxiety and stress level, thereby challenging them in every task. By working on a new pattern, you may bring structure to your daily life. It enables preventing boredom and keeps a person engaged in different activities. When you have a clear picture of your daily activities, it will help you take time for your family members and work. You have to take out time for valuable things while also being realistic about your goals.

• Favourable surrounding: Since people get compelled to stay at their homes, and there are restrictions on their physical well-being, a supportive environment is significant to fight the monotony. Try to assign different areas for different activities: one corner for relaxing, one corner for working, and the other for listening to music. A balanced environment will help in optimizing your mental stress. When you are hopeful about the future, it will affect you positively.

It comes without saying that, during these trying times, people have to give proper attention to both physical and mental well-being. A reasonable balance between both may help in developing the skills which are essential for fighting the pandemic. Having a supportive environment with friends and family members is crucial for not making you feel lonely and creating mental satisfaction.