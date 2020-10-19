Eric Dalius shares tips on how to keep your liver healthy during the pandemic

Pandemic is a situation that brings about far-reaching changes to the lives of human beings. The past few months have brought specific new experiences into the lives of all human beings. People get exposed to entirely new circumstances as a result of the pandemic. The virus has spread to almost all parts of the world has affected people’s mental and physical dimensions. It is imperative to make a note of the fact that both physical and psychological health is equally important. In the past few months, the number of cases of mental illness has seen a significant increase. The mental health brings about changes in the physical dimension as well. Any stress, anxiety, frustration can have devastating effects on physical health. Hence both the ratios have to be equally given consideration.

When talking about physical health, the liver is an integral part of the human body. It is the organ that plays a vital role in the body’s digestion process. It is the largest, as well as the most massive internal organ present in the human body. However, it is also an organ that gets primarily ignored when planning a health care program. Yet one thing has to be noted that the liver can affect almost all the aspects of health.

Studies have revealed that COVID-19 has resulted in an increasing number of deaths because of the virus and other health-related hazards. The ignorance of the liver condition mostly causes many of these conditions. Hence Eric J Dalius tries to highlight the importance of liver health and the various means through which people can keep liver healthy amid the pandemic.

Ways of keeping your liver happy and healthy

• Balanced diet: first and foremost, you will have to ensure that your diet is balanced appropriately. The pandemic has resulted in an increasing level of boredom. Boredom often causes an increase in eating. The story of stress and frustration that almost everybody is going through may make a person reach out for comfort food. As people stay locked into their homes for longer durations, their eating habits may be affected very badly. There is a tendency to increase in unhealthy food habits.

According to Eric Dalius, they are an easy source of a variety of vitamins and minerals. These components are necessary for the healthy functioning of the human body. You should try to take a substantial quantity of water. It helps in the process of rehydration of your body. Water is an essential component of a balanced diet. Also, make every possible effort to cut down on your fat intake. You should decrease your saturated fat intake and increase your unsaturated fat food items. Fats are an easy source of energy, undoubtedly. However, an increase in fat intake may result in health issues like obesity and weight gain.

• Try to include liver-friendly food: there are a lot of liver-friendly food articles. These include beets, garlic, avocados, grapefruit, cabbage, etc. They have a storehouse of various vitamins and minerals essential for the proper functioning of the liver. You should try to include them in the diet to reduce the risk of any liver issues. These food items are also mostly available in the market. You are hence making it easier for you to get hold of them. You should again try to keep away from food items that may negatively affect your liver. It includes highly fried food items, junk food, spicy food items, and the like.

• Keep your alcohol intake moderate: for many people, a glass of alcohol is a source of relief after a long stressful day. However, you will have to be mindful of your alcohol intake. It is the liver that plays an essential role in managing the alcohol in your body. The liver can drain only a small amount of alcohol per hour. If you intake excess drinking, then it may result in cirrhosis. It is a disease that may affect the health of your liver very severely. You may have to go on a strict diet if your liver gets affected. Most doctors suggest a moderate level of alcohol around the world. However, excess of alcohol may be detrimental to your health.

• Try to be physically active: physical activity is significant to keep your mind and body in proper condition. Any simple exercise can help you overcome the boredom and the stress related to the pandemic situation. However, you should not start with intense training on the first day. You must opt for a simple exercise that you can easily manage in the first instance. You can take the help of the online platform, which assists in online exercise classes. It can help to motivate you and boost your morale. EJ Dalius thereby tries to emphasize the importance of at least two hours of walking every week. You can use this time of physical activity as a method to spend quality time with your family members.

• All you need to know about OTC drugs: the pandemic has seen an increase in the tendency of self-prescription. There is a fear of stepping out of the house and visiting a doctor for any health-related issues. The stress build-up is mainly due to extensive hours of work from home, disturbing news worldwide; restricting the movement, etc. has compelled many people to reach out for OTC drug. The use of the OTC drug regularly is not advised. However, if taken in the proper dosage, they do not affect the health of the liver. You will have to reach out to your doctor to gather information regarding the drug’s appropriate dosage. Try to cut down on your regular intake of the drug, which may affect the liver health.

A significant fact that you must know here is that life has undergone many changes owing to the pandemic situation. People who have had liver diseases in the pandemic’s pre-existing condition are at high risk of getting affected by the virus. As the virus’s vaccine is yet to come, these patients with liver diseases are at continuous threat. However, you cannot overlook the role of the liver in the digestive system. There are a lot of medical treatments available to cope up with related liver diseases.