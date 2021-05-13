Eric Dalius Shares Essential Tips to Reduce Mental Stress During the COVID-19 Pandemic Phase

Stress and anxiety are common aspects of our daily life. According to various research and studies, about 70% of people in the United States claim that they are under stress and worry. However, it is essential to determine the core reason for your stress and remedy the same to lead a balanced life.

Recently, most people worldwide are stressed and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak that is moving through its second wave in most countries. In some parts of the world, doctors and the medical fraternity are warning people about a third wave. But, of course, everyone wants the pandemic to end at the earliest. And the rising infection rates and deaths are causing immense stress and anxiety.

Stress-Relieving Tactics by Eric Dalius

Excess stress can result in mind and body imbalance. It can lead to minor to major ailments as well and make everyone feel negative about life. Following are some of the best ways to relieve stress and anxiety.

Exercise

Exercise is one of the most essential activities to combat stress. It might appear contradictory, but when you exert physical stress on the body it can help to release mental stress. The advantages are better when you exercise daily. People who are into daily exercise don’t witness anxiety than those who don’t exercise. There are a few reasons for this:

Stress hormones – Exercise can reduce stress hormones like cortisol. It also releases endorphins, which is a chemical that can help to enhance your mood.

It is necessary to find an activity or an exercise routine that you are likely to enjoy, such as dancing, walking, and yoga. Activities like jogging and walking, which involve constant movements of large muscle groups, can help to relieve stress.

Use supplements

Many supplements help to reduce anxiety and stress. Here are a few examples to use:

Lemon balm is a member of the mint family and has been known to have anti-anxiety effects.

is a member of the mint family and has been known to have anti-anxiety effects. According to Ayurvedic medicine, Ashwagandha is an important herb that can help reduce stress and anxiety.

Omega-3 fatty acids –According to a study, medical students who took these supplements have witnessed 20% minimization in their anxiety symptoms.

–According to a study, medical students who took these supplements have witnessed 20% minimization in their anxiety symptoms. Green Tea – It comprises of several polyphenol antioxidants that come with several health benefits. It can help to lessen anxiety and stress by maximizing serotonin levels.

– It comprises of several polyphenol antioxidants that come with several health benefits. It can help to lessen anxiety and stress by maximizing serotonin levels. Kava Kava – It is known as a psychoactive member of the pepper family. In the South Pacific region, it got used as a sedative. However, in the US and Europe, it gets used to treat anxiety and stress.

– It is known as a psychoactive member of the pepper family. In the South Pacific region, it got used as a sedative. However, in the US and Europe, it gets used to treat anxiety and stress. Valerian–It is a famous sleep solution because of its tranquilizing impact. The supplement comprises valerenic acid that changes the GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) receptors to lessen anxiety.

However, certain supplements might have a side effect! Hence, you must consult your doctor before you opt in for a supplement if you have a medical condition. You can shop for the majority of the supplements online.

Bring down the caffeine intake

Simply put, caffeine is a stimulant that is available in chocolate, tea, coffee, and energy drinks. If you consume it in high doses, it can lead to increased anxiety. People and their threshold for caffeine vary. At times, caffeine can make you anxious and jittery. Some studies show coffee consumed in moderation is helpful for many people. However, that is not true for everyone. It is advised that you keep your caffeine intake to two cups in a day to keep your stress and anxiety levels low.

Light a candle

It is a good idea to create a personal space in your room where you can relax and unwind. For this, you might want to light a scented candle or use essential oils, as it helps to bring down feelings of anxiety and stress. Some scents are soothing, such as rose, lavender, Roman chamomile, bergamot, vetiver, geranium, sandalwood, neroli, ylangylang Frankincense, and orange blossom. Making use of these essences to enhance your mood is known as aromatherapy. According to various studies, aromatherapy can bring down stress levels and also enhance your sleep.

Write a journal

One of the best ways in which you can manage stress is to get into the practice of writing. You have two approaches to opt-in for here. You can start writing down all that you are stressed about or list down the things you are grateful for. It has been observed that gratitude helps to bring down feelings of anxiety and stress by challenging your mind towards positive feelings. If you want to experience this, shop for a journal online and start writing.

Spend some time with family and friends

When you get the required social support from your family and friends, it can help you to get out of stress and nervousness. When you are a part of a friend network, you can feel a sense of self-worth and belonging that can assist you to sail through challenging times. According to some studies, women feel better when they spend time with their children and friends. It helps them to release oxytocin, which is a natural stress reliever. Similarly, it is found that people with fewer social connections often feel depressed and anxious. Hence, it is necessary to count on your connections.

Laugh

Laughter is the ultimate medicine and is suitable for health says Eric Dalius. Also, you can’t feel anxious when you are laughing. It helps to release stress in a few ways:

It can relieve the stress response

Relieve stress through muscle relaxation

Laughter helps to enhance your mood and immune system

According to a study made on cancer patients, those who laughed more experienced lesser stress and anxiety. You can start watching your best TV show or a humorous film that will help you laugh more.

These are a few ways to help yourself stay away from pandemic stress and lead a balanced life.