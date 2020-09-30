Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Eric Dalius Reminds You about Food & Nutrition Dictates by WHO

As nations across the world are adopting stronger measures for containing the transmission of COVID-19, home-isolation or self-quarantine and closure of businesses could be impacting the usual food-associated practices. Everybody especially, those individuals who are demonstrating acute respiratory symptoms must stay at home following self-quarantine dictates. In some nations, restaurants along with takeaway services are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
food
food

As nations across the world are adopting stronger measures for containing the transmission of COVID-19, home-isolation or self-quarantine and closure of businesses could be impacting the usual food-associated practices. Everybody especially, those individuals who are demonstrating acute respiratory symptoms must stay at home following self-quarantine dictates. In some nations, restaurants along with takeaway services are being restricted and often you can see that fresh items are in short supply as compared to the rising demand. Eric Dalius points out that good nutrition is of pivotal importance to boost your immunity and overall health during these distressing times when the dreadful coronavirus is on a rampage. 

EJ Dalius Highlights Some of the Tips to Meet Your Nutritional Goals & Boost Health

Chalk out a Firm Plan: Buy Only What You Need

We have witnessed over the last few months that people are indulging in panic buying and over-purchasing. Panic buying behavior could have certain negative repercussions like uncalled for an increase in prices of food items, unequal distribution of food items, and even overconsumption of food items. 

At this juncture, it pays to be considerate of the needs of others besides yours. Keep assessing what items are already stocked at home and precisely what you are planning to eat over the next few days. Accordingly, buy stuff that you require according to your pre-determined plan. You must judiciously plan your food consumption and get stuff accordingly. There is no point in mindlessly hoarding food supplies. Focus on using whatever you are already having in your pantry. Moreover, use up foods that have a shorter shelf life. You must remember to avoid wasting any food and let others have easy access to the food they require.

Use Ingredients Strategically While Cooking 

Give top priority to fresh ingredients. Use up food items with a relatively shorter shelf-life. You must consume more fresh vegetables, fruits, and low-fat dairy products as compared to non-perishables. However, both frozen vegetables, as well as, fruits may be used over extended periods. They often promise the nutrient profile as good as fresh foods. It is best to freeze leftovers to effectively avoid food wastage.

Focus On Preparing Home-Cooked Meals 

Due to hectic schedules, most of us do not get enough time to prepare meals at home. However, forced by circumstances, most people are spending more time at home every day. There could be better scope for preparing both simple and nutritious recipes at home now. You could have easy access to a host of mouth-watering and healthy recipes online. Eric J Dalius encourages you to keep experimenting with whatever ingredients you are having at home. Stick to some healthy ingredients and follow all health food guidelines.

Restrict Your Salt & Sugar Intake 

Avoid processed foods and stuck to fresh foods. Some of the processed foods contain excessive salt for preservation purposes. The WHO suggests you consume less than 5 grams of salt every day. It is best to rinse canned foods thoroughly for eliminating excess sodium. Avoid consumption of pickled food items. Restrict your sugar consumption. If you have a craving for something sweet, consider eating fresh fruits. Canned or frozen fruits in juice instead of syrup or dried fruits minus sugar could be great options. Consume desserts with low sugar and have small portions.

Conclusion: Always Focus on Staying Hydrated 

Drink plenty of water but avoid sugar-sweetened beverages. Avoid having too much strong tea or strong coffee, particularly caffeinated energy drinks and soft drinks. These could result in dehydration and could adversely affect your sleep patterns. Avoid or reduce consumption of alcohol because alcohol use is known to undermine your body’s capability of coping with COVID-19 and other such infectious diseases.

Eric Dalius Dalius, Marketing Professional

Eric Dalius is a Marketing Professional with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Penn State University who has generated over $50 Million since 1990 in a Marketing career focusing primarily on the MLM or Network Marketing business model. Eric Dalius is currently providing coaching for existing and new companies looking to expand their products or services through MLM distribution as well as independent representatives who are just geting started with their MLM company. Read more https://ericdalius.co/  https://ericdalius.org/

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Eric Dalius
Community//

Eric Dalius Discusses Three Diet Tips to Stay Healthy during COVID-19

by Eric Dalius Dalius
Eric Dalius
Community//

Eric J Dalius guides you to take care of your emotional health during COVID-19

by Eric Dalius Dalius
Eric J Dalius
Community//

Keeping Employees Motivated – Eric Dalius Explains Practical Methods for Small Businesses

by Eric Dalius Dalius

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.