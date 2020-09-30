Eric Dalius Reminds You about Food & Nutrition Dictates by WHO

As nations across the world are adopting stronger measures for containing the transmission of COVID-19, home-isolation or self-quarantine and closure of businesses could be impacting the usual food-associated practices. Everybody especially, those individuals who are demonstrating acute respiratory symptoms must stay at home following self-quarantine dictates. In some nations, restaurants along with takeaway services are being restricted and often you can see that fresh items are in short supply as compared to the rising demand. Eric Dalius points out that good nutrition is of pivotal importance to boost your immunity and overall health during these distressing times when the dreadful coronavirus is on a rampage.

EJ Dalius Highlights Some of the Tips to Meet Your Nutritional Goals & Boost Health

Chalk out a Firm Plan: Buy Only What You Need

We have witnessed over the last few months that people are indulging in panic buying and over-purchasing. Panic buying behavior could have certain negative repercussions like uncalled for an increase in prices of food items, unequal distribution of food items, and even overconsumption of food items.

At this juncture, it pays to be considerate of the needs of others besides yours. Keep assessing what items are already stocked at home and precisely what you are planning to eat over the next few days. Accordingly, buy stuff that you require according to your pre-determined plan. You must judiciously plan your food consumption and get stuff accordingly. There is no point in mindlessly hoarding food supplies. Focus on using whatever you are already having in your pantry. Moreover, use up foods that have a shorter shelf life. You must remember to avoid wasting any food and let others have easy access to the food they require.

Use Ingredients Strategically While Cooking

Give top priority to fresh ingredients. Use up food items with a relatively shorter shelf-life. You must consume more fresh vegetables, fruits, and low-fat dairy products as compared to non-perishables. However, both frozen vegetables, as well as, fruits may be used over extended periods. They often promise the nutrient profile as good as fresh foods. It is best to freeze leftovers to effectively avoid food wastage.

Focus On Preparing Home-Cooked Meals

Due to hectic schedules, most of us do not get enough time to prepare meals at home. However, forced by circumstances, most people are spending more time at home every day. There could be better scope for preparing both simple and nutritious recipes at home now. You could have easy access to a host of mouth-watering and healthy recipes online. Eric J Dalius encourages you to keep experimenting with whatever ingredients you are having at home. Stick to some healthy ingredients and follow all health food guidelines.

Restrict Your Salt & Sugar Intake

Avoid processed foods and stuck to fresh foods. Some of the processed foods contain excessive salt for preservation purposes. The WHO suggests you consume less than 5 grams of salt every day. It is best to rinse canned foods thoroughly for eliminating excess sodium. Avoid consumption of pickled food items. Restrict your sugar consumption. If you have a craving for something sweet, consider eating fresh fruits. Canned or frozen fruits in juice instead of syrup or dried fruits minus sugar could be great options. Consume desserts with low sugar and have small portions.

Conclusion: Always Focus on Staying Hydrated

Drink plenty of water but avoid sugar-sweetened beverages. Avoid having too much strong tea or strong coffee, particularly caffeinated energy drinks and soft drinks. These could result in dehydration and could adversely affect your sleep patterns. Avoid or reduce consumption of alcohol because alcohol use is known to undermine your body’s capability of coping with COVID-19 and other such infectious diseases.