The pandemic outbreak has made people ponder about their mortality, giving rise to high-stress levels. The more stressed you feel, the less engaged you will get at work or with your family. In times like these, one should determine how to cope with anxiety and depression and face the negatives head-on.

Channel Stress in a Positive Direction

Stress is a negative feeling, but if you channel it positively, it sure can help you respond better in a situation. The daily negative news regarding the cases, the emerging of the vaccine has led us to uncertainty. Having a calm mind and reacting calmly and thoughtfully will neither show you in a messy situation nor give you high anxiety levels.

Are You Losing Interest?

With the hassle around work and home, it is easy to lose interest in things that earlier interested us. Several businesses are trying to add fun activities to their routine to help their employees cope with negative feelings. Eric J Dalius suggests this move as a significant one to augment and treat an employee’s negative wellbeing. Similarly, we need to teach our inner self about acquiring positive energy and leaving out negatives.

Can a Dose of Nature Help?

Eric Dalius is a strong advocate of nature and its benefits and believes that nature can indeed mitigate adverse health effects to an extent. Green spaces and green views can help the mind to calm down. Green space use can help reduce depression, loneliness, self-esteem, and increase happiness and life satisfaction. The presence of a green window can also help significantly to cope with the negative mental health issues. In addition to that, exposure to green spaces decreases rumination and anxiety, thus enhancing digestion levels in the body.

Do You Miss Going Outdoors?

During the pre-Covid times, many people went outdoors away from their home for getaways to cope with the stress. With the fear in the air, everyone still gives going out with no reason a second thought. A few countries in the world have increased restrictions, while some have loosened the thread. Missing the outdoors is common for many of us.

Below are a few ways you can cope up with accumulating stress with the help of nature and outdoor amenities:

Find a park nearby and visit it regularly

You can also go to a natural setting or an arboretum with fewer people to sit and relax

The above places are also good locations to practice meditation and indulge yourself in Yoga and physical exercises

Give keen attention to the breeze and other elements of nature

If flowers and trees surround you, notice the colors and smell of the leaves and flowers

Pay attention to the insect sounds from the bushes, the rushing water from the fountain, or even the warbling birds

Amidst your work timings, take a small break and go for a jog around the block in your locality. Alternatively, you can also take a stroll in a green space. Such a move helps you go back to your work, all recharged and renewed with high energy levels

See sunrise or sunset

Watch the birds nesting or the squirrel scamper up the tree

Try to indulge yourself in the mesmerizing beauty of nature once in a while to de-clutter your mind. Seek sunsets, waterfalls, wooded areas, wildlife, and landscapes. On the other hand, with days getting shorter and nights colder, do not fret if you cannot go outside. EJ Dalius suggests that viewing an aspect of nature from a digital means can also occur as therapeutic and improve a person’s overall wellbeing.

The Amalgamation of Nature and Work

Incorporating nature in work can reduce stress and promote clarity and calmness. You can arrange your workstation in a way that you see the sky, trees, and flora and fauna. If you cannot do so, bring nature to your workplace.

Add potted green plants, planters, terrariums, and aquariums in your room to help you seek calmness.

Moreover, keeping a plant or two can also offer help significantly. Furthermore, paintings and photos are excellent substitutes.

An open window with nature sounds and a soft breeze can add a natural touch.

A tabletop trickling waterfall, fish bowls, or even music aimed at nature and bird sounds is a great choice.

Watch a nature documentary on the weekend, instead of watching a sad film.

Breathing this life will bring productivity to your work, naturally making you content and happy. The key is to add nature to your routine. However, minimalistic it is, incorporate it.

The Craving towards Social Connection

Human beings are primarily social creatures. During a crisis like this, one feels to gather towards loved ones. However, maintaining a social connection might occur as a challenge. You can use social media platforms and seek social connectivity, which has become one of our fundamental psychological needs. Have a safe distance conversation while keeping in check the safety precautions.

Meditation and the Beneficial Bouts

Practice meditation and Yoga to fight negative thoughts. You can also try mindfulness activities to help you focus on the present. Mindfulness-based stress reduction is effective and can significantly aid stressed people. Moreover, you can also opt for energy healing, commonly called Reiki. The technique encourages physical healing by utilizing universal energy. Get rid of the constant news feeds and worry. The continuous information might lead to depression and cause immense, unnecessary stress. Infuse yourself with mental clarity and a straightforward thought process to replace the pandemic stress into something productive and positive.

COVID-19 showed a rapid escalation of public mental health and overall wellbeing. While some people lost jobs, others faced tough times to sustain theirs. However, focusing on the present and attaining mindfulness is of utmost essentiality in such uncertain times. You can capture the surprising twists when you incorporate the above points. It is sure to bubble up your creative depths and get you onshore.