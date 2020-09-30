Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Eric Dalius Provides Recommendations about Ways to Visit Your Doctor without Jeopardizing Your Health

Due to the onslaught of COVID-19, most of you had to follow strict home-isolation and social distancing dictates. Since you were compelled to stay confined within the premises of your home, you must have been scheduling your routine doctor appointments or check-ups for later. Eric Dalius says that even though COVID-19 is still on a rampage in […]

Due to the onslaught of COVID-19, most of you had to follow strict home-isolation and social distancing dictates. Since you were compelled to stay confined within the premises of your home, you must have been scheduling your routine doctor appointments or check-ups for later. Eric Dalius says that even though COVID-19 is still on a rampage in numerous parts of the world, people are forced to resume a normal way of life but with certain strict safety measures in place. Some countries have already eased the restrictions associated with COVID-19. However, everyone is still having major concerns regarding the coronavirus infection and ways to contain its transmission. It is high time you need to reschedule an appointment with your doctor. Do not worry, you simply need to follow a few stringent safety measures while at the clinic. 

EJ Dalius Provides Smart Tips to Follow While At the Clinic

You must take standard precautions if you wish to stay safe. It is best to wear a three-layer cloth mask for ultimate protection. Wash your hands using a good quality liquid soap for a minimum of 20 seconds. Keep sanitizing your hands from time to time while you are waiting. It is best to wait in your car and arrive just before you are called for the doctor’s consultation and examination. While at the clinic, be more conscious about not touching your mouth, face, nose, and eyes. Make sure you are sneezing or coughing into the mask or a tissue paper that needs to be disposed of safely. 

Maintain Your Distance

Practice strictly social distancing. Many clinics would provide social distance markers to point out the minimum distance to be maintained between two people. Maintain roughly six feet distance from others while you are at your doctor’s clinic. Some clinics would request you to shift to another part of the clinic if an area becomes over-crowded. It is best to go to someplace that is relatively secluded.

Do Not Touch Surfaces to the Extent Possible

Avoid contact with surfaces that are touched frequently by numerous other people such as doorknobs, touchpads, and elevator buttons. Even though reputed clinics would be cleaning all surfaces scrupulously and sanitizing them every now and then, remember things could be still having some germs. It is best to sanitize your hands and wear gloves or consider using a tissue while touching elevator buttons and even doorknobs. Once you touch those objects wipe your hands with wet tissues and apply sanitizers to keep dangerous germs at bay.

Consider Online Touch-less Payment Options

You may insist on paying online the fees once your checkup is through. If you do not get to use an online or touch-less payment option, you must sanitize your hands, your currency notes, or credit cards using a premium quality hand sanitizer that contains a minimum of 60 percent alcohol. Once you are back at home, wash your hands thoroughly with water and soap. You may use a sanitizer after drying your hands for double safety reasons. For extra-protection, Eric J Dalius suggests that it is best to sanitize the currency notes or credit cards and then keep them in one corner untouched for a few hours or a day if possible.

Conclusion

It is quite obvious that you would be having concerns regarding visiting a clinic while the COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong. If you follow the above-discussed tips, you could visit your doctor without any worries about jeopardizing your health and happiness.

Eric Dalius Dalius, Marketing Professional

Eric Dalius is a Marketing Professional with a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Penn State University who has generated over $50 Million since 1990 in a Marketing career focusing primarily on the MLM or Network Marketing business model. Eric Dalius is currently providing coaching for existing and new companies looking to expand their products or services through MLM distribution as well as independent representatives who are just geting started with their MLM company. Read more https://ericdalius.co/  https://ericdalius.org/

