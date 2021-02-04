Eric Dalius on what to do when your closed ones do not take Coronavirus seriously

During the initial days of the spread of COVID-19, people were startled by the disturbing news. They were fretting about how the virus might affect them in the long run. However, there has been a difference in the approach of adults and grandparents and also children. The same policy changed with time. There has been a change in the reaction to Coronavirus among individuals. Studies reveal that people in their early 50s have been lackadaisical in their attitude towards the disease. Studies provide evidence of individuals who are still visiting there near and dear ones and going out for dinner and lunch.

What people do not understand is that Coronavirus is not like the regular flu. It has a minimum incubation period of fourteen days, unlike flu, which may heal in just two and three days. They fail to contemplate the significance of social distancing norms, which have a tremendous impact on combating the virus. Although people are worried about getting infected with the virus, they do not listen to what is being said by higher authorities. Not only international councils but local officials have witnessed the notoriously passive approach of people.

Despite preventive steps implemented by higher authorities, families feel that it is no big deal. There has been large scale criticism for not taking safety precautions seriously and the casual attitude of relatives and parents in dismissing the requirement of social distancing implications. It is a matter of concern, as Covid-19 is a dangerous disease, not only for adults but also for children.

These are challenging times, and people have to look beyond themselves

Convincing people on safety precautions is a tedious task. They have to understand that it is a global health crisis, and they must follow the advice of higher authorities and medical practitioners for their safety.

Pay attention to facts and concerns, and don’t get judgmental

Individuals need to express their opinions clearly and not judgmentally. It is your responsibility to educate your near and dear ones regarding the seriousness of the issue. Hence, you have to be prepared, with facts available on the website of international authorities. Also, you must have reliable facts so that you can talk to your friends and family members with confidence. You have to convince them that they can be a carrier of the virus. Also, they can spread it without experiencing any symptoms. Be prepared for criticism; however, try hard to put across your view. You may provide them with personal experiences as examples for convincing them. The most significant thing over here is that you should leave the choice on them to understand that it is their responsibility, and they have to face the consequences.

Must have a positive approach when conversing with your family members

When disturbing news pop up, people are so startled that they do not think about the message’s discharge. You have to comprehend that your approach needs to be from the point of love and care. You can educate your near and dear ones on the significance of safety precautions and devise ways to deliver the message to convince the other person. Be cautious; you express to them your concern and love and communicate to them reliable information positively. According to Eric Dalius, if you indulge in a tough conversation, it would only heat the situation. Moreover, do not go directly on the topic. You can start with comforting things and eventually get into the core of the issue.

Focus on things they want to hear

It would help if you contemplated the things which your relatives consider significant. Doctors and psychiatrists emphasize behavioral symptoms before they conduct therapy. The same approach is required when you get into a conversation with your relatives. Keep in mind that no one wants to get dictated. Hence, do not order them on the desired change of behavior, yet focus on things they prioritize. Keep in mind that every individual is concerned about their family’s welfare. They do not want to compromise on their health and safety. You have to draw your conversation from the long-term financial consequences and thereby move into serious concerns.

Draw past experiences of a pandemic

Many individuals do not understand the seriousness of Coronavirus. It is because they have not experienced such a thing in the past. Health crises and epidemics are not widespread. Talk to them about extraordinary moments where other relatives have experienced epidemics and pandemics. Try to draw examples from your near and dear ones as far as possible so that you can convince them of how crucial it is for them to follow safety precautions. Older generations who have experienced depression and anxiety related to challenging times can become good examples.

Apart from this, be realistic about what steps you can take. It is difficult for everyone to agree on the same line. However, it is not impossible. According to Eric J Dalius, it is essential to establish boundaries and emphasize physical distancing norms. In case your relatives do not understand the seriousness of Coronavirus.

It is your responsibility to acknowledge social distancing as a significant step in contemplating the virus. It is not easy for individuals to confine themselves to the four walls of their house. Everyone is feeling the brunt of the virus equally. What is crucial is to understand that these are temporary situations. Also, that one day, everything will come back to normal.

You can take the social media platform’s help to get hold of reliable information on the current state of conditions. It is reasonable to be up to date with the current state of things so that you can convey the same to your relatives. Convincing them that everyone is passing through difficult times is essential. Also, say to them that a positive attitude is required to fight with the situation. If you do not stay mentally healthy, it will become difficult to cope with the crisis.