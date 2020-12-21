Eric Dalius on Tips to Stay Healthy During COVID-19 Pandemic

While most people are staying at home safely, stress and anxiety have already taken a toll on their physical and mental health. Thus, to remain in the pink of health while staying at home, there are specific tips that you should take into consideration for your physical and emotional well-being, says Eric Dalius.

Top 9 Tips to Consider this Pandemic

Below are the top 9 tips according to Eric Dalius that can help you stay healthy during the pandemic,

Monitor Food Intake and Portion Size– When you are at home, you will automatically indulge in comfort treats such as ice creams, chips, and chocolates, adding to the extra kilos. It is a sedentary lifestyle that can compound this problem. Thus, it is crucial to be mindful of what you eat. If you have sugar cravings, then you can satiate them with a date or fruit. For snacks, take corn or gram; add some spices, tomatoes, onions, and herbs to make a quick chaat. It is a healthy snack that will provide your body with much-needed protein.

Find Time to Relax – Along with daily chores and work; you also need some time for entertainment. Watch shows or movies in the company of family and friends or have video chats with loved ones. Here staying connected with loved ones is the key as this will work wonders for your mental health. You need some time to relax and reset.

Focus on Mental Health – It is not only the physical health that needs focus, but you also need to take care of your mental health. There are some tips and advice that Eric J Dalius has shared that can prove useful

Have a Routine- Follow daily routines or create a new one

Keep Informed- Try to listen to recommendations and advice from local and national authorities. Follow top channels like national TV and local and radio and stay up-to-date with current news.

Rise early and go to bed early. Try to maintain the same time daily

Maintain personal hygiene

Consume healthy meals

Exercise regularly

Find time for hobbies

Allocate time for both resting and working

Minimize Newsfeeds- Do not spend much time listening, reading, or watching the news, which makes you distressed or anxious. Stay up-to-date with the latest information at a particular time of the day

Social Contact- Due to the social distancing norms, keep in constant touch with loved ones through online channels and phone.

Drug and Alcohol Use- Cut down the amount of drug and alcohol use. Do not depend on it as a means to deal with social isolation, boredom, anxiety, and fear.

Oral Hygiene and Health –Focus on your day to day hygiene. The best way to do so will be to floss and brush your teeth daily. During this pandemic, where there is an ease of transmission, it is crucial to take extra precautions to protect yourself and keep the oral hygiene practice hygienic.

Find Some Alone Time – Finding time to prepare for an entire day is not easy, particularly while juggling responsibilities, which may entail caring for older parents and children, working from home, and handling stress load due to the uncertainties we all are facing now. So finding some alone time is necessary. You can find some alone time early morning before everyone wakes up.

Keep yourself Hydrated– It is imperative to keep yourself hydrated as this is important for health. Consume at least 3 to 4 liters of water every day. However, for that extra refreshing boost, you can use slices of berries, orange, mint, cucumber, or lemon. You can also drink sugar-free beverages such as coconut water, fruit juices, fresh lime soda, lemon iced tea, and other such drinks to hydrate the body.

Sanitize Packaged Goods Delivered at Home –Outside goods enter your home, even during self-isolation. Though cardboard boxes have a low risk of transmitting the deadly virus, it is wise to avoid any form of contact with a delivery person. Also, ensure to wash hands or sanitize them correctly each time you get in touch with them. It will help you to mitigate the danger and also assuage your fears.

Wash Hands Frequently – Maintain a distance minimum of 3 feet when you are out, as this is the first line of defense. Avoid touching the face when you are outside, especially while running errands. After returning home, thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for 20-30 seconds. Both these are equally effective in killing the virus when done in the right way.

Get Sufficient Sleep– When you do not get enough sleep, it can negatively impact your health, both mentally and physically. This can also mess up with your immune system, making your body incompetent in fighting off infections. Because you will be in no rush in going somewhere, aim to get enough sleep of about 7-8 hours at night daily. Stress caused due to the pandemic may impact your sleep patterns. So, the best way to improve sleeping habits will be to establish a sleep schedule, especially for weeknights. Keep away from screens, smoking, alcohol intake, and caffeine before bedtime. Try to keep the bedroom dark, quiet, and above all, at a very comfortable temperature. Besides, try relaxation methods such as meditation.

Physical Activity – It is essential for everyone, young and old, to stay active during this pandemic. A light physical movement like stretching or walking will improve muscle activity and blood circulation and ease the muscles.

The COVID-19 pandemic has unfortunately upset the habits and routines of many people. Though the majority stay at home and work from home, others need to work harder to cope with the current exceptional situation and limit its consequences. The tips mentioned above will help you a great deal to look after your immune system and your health during this on-going crisis.